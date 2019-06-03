Lockheed Martin Continues To Impress

LMT has a strong dividend that it increased for 16 consecutive years, and which is likely to continue increasing for years to come.

LMT is a major aerospace and defense company that is likely to be a major player in space exploration.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a global security and aerospace company. The majority of Lockheed Martin's business is with the U.S. Department of Defense and other U.S. federal government agencies. Lockheed also owns Sikorsky, which sells helicopters and rotary-wing aircraft. The remaining portion of Lockheed Martin's business is comprised of missiles and fire control systems, as well as space launches and satellite systems.

Lockheed Martin is making money, returning money and increasing estimates

Last year, Lockheed Martin paid out $2.3 billion in the form of dividends and made $1.5 billion in share repurchases, including increased buying in the fourth quarter, when the market dropped. Lockheed essentially bought twice as much in the holiday quarter as it averaged during the first three quarters.

They continued to distribute cash and repurchase shares and last quarter too. Moreover, the dividend is less than half current free cash flow, and the dividend plus the repurchase plan combine to equal about two-thirds of free cash flow. This means Lockheed has a strong likelihood of being able to pay the dividend, and also continue to increase it.

(Source Lockheed Martin Q1 earnings presentation)

Lockheed Martin increased its dividend in each of the last 16 years. Due to the sizable share repurchasing in 2018, it is likely that Lockheed Martin can increase its dividend by over ten percent and still cover the dividend with less than half the company's free cash flow. This is also because the company is doing well, with increasing earnings and increased estimates.

Last quarter, Lockheed Martin had double digit profit increases in all four of its segments. (Source Lockheed Martin Q1 earnings presentation)

Lockheed Martin also increased its sales outlook for three of its four core segments, for a total estimated increase to revenue of approximately $1 billion. (Source Lockheed Martin Q1 earnings presentation)

The company also increased its profit expectations by $100 million when it updated its outlook. (Source Lockheed Martin Q1 earnings presentation)

The F-35 is ramping up well

Lockheed delivered 91 F-35 aircraft to the USA and international customers in 2018 and hopes to deliver 130 F-35s in 2019, with further production increases taking LMT's F-35 capacity to 160 by 2021. These aircraft had sticker prices of 94 million (F-35A) an $122 million (F-35B) a piece, and it should be expected that operational efficiencies make increased productivity come with higher margins.

These aircraft also require servicing, modifications, retrofitting and related maintenance. This increase to production and delivery also helps develop this secondary revenue source. The aircraft are expected to remain in use for around 15 years, so long these relationships are very long term.

At the same time, LMT’s older F-16 fighter program continues to be a source of revenue through both new sales and needed upgrading. These aircraft are being bought and upgraded internationally, such as a recent program to upgrade Greece’s 85 F-16s to a more advanced system. Also, Slovakia recently bought some of the F-16V configuration. Bahrain similarly bought the F-16V last year. Lockheed simply continues to make hay.

Concerns

Germany decided to not buy the F-35. That decision was likely solely because they want to support the European effort to produce a new Eurofighter, which is to be designed by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Dassault (OTCPK:DASTY) project. This significantly reduces the likelihood of new contracts with certain European nations and also could develop into competitive threat in other markets. Nonetheless, that is unlikely to be a near term concern and it possible the whole project will languish in bureaucracy.

There is also some concern that the Russian S-400 air defense system might be a superior or at least comparable missile system to Lockheed's THAAD, but at a much cheaper price. The S-400 could be a double whammy in that it not only competes with the THAAD system, but it may also complicate jet fighter sales. Essentially, there are concerns about allowing certain nations to have access to both F-35 fighter jets and S-400 defense system in fear that the two will be used to test the jets for exploitable weaknesses. This issue was a raised issue when Turkey announced it would buy the S-400 system.

I believe the F-35 will have sufficient domestic support to keep it a success, but also plenty of international support. A good amount of the financing and component manufacturing of the F-35 project is international. Moreover, operational efficiencies may make the F-35A cost similar to the F-16V, which should keep it competitive.

Space will be Lockheed's primary frontier

Lockheed Martin is in some really interesting lines of business. Beyond those F-16 and F-35 jets, and the missiles and choppers, they make some even more high tech stuff, such as being the prime contractor building NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is designed for long-duration, human deep space exploration.

Lockheed Martin is likely to be a major player in space activities for decades to come. Lockheed already does and will continue to provide systems for governments and corporations to manage space assets, including battle management with debris. Many such systems will be needed perpetually.

Several opportunities within space exploration and protection have the potential to become larger businesses than terrestrial aerospace and defense. Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor building NASA's Orion, the only spacecraft designed for long-duration, human deep space exploration.

Orion is just a single part of a larger program that will be deployed over the next decade. As Lockheed Martin explains on its website :

Mars Base Camp is Lockheed Martin’s vision for sending humans to Mars in about a decade. The concept is simple: transport astronauts from Earth, via the Moon, to a Mars-orbiting science laboratory where they can perform real-time scientific exploration, analyze Martian rock and soil samples, and confirm the ideal place to land humans on the surface in the 2030s.

(Source: Lockheed Martin Corporation website)

Conclusion

Lockheed Martin is performing very well, including recently increasing earnings estimates and accelerating its share repurchasing during the fourth quarter of 2018. Lockheed has a strong dividend that is well covered by free cash flow and which is likely to grow for the next several years. The company is just beginning to ramp up F-35 production, which should remain in strong demand for the next decade, and the company is well positioned to become a major competitor in space exploration. Lockheed Martin is a strong company that is likely to outperform over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.