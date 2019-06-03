Designer Brands - Good Quarter, But Not Enough

Nonetheless, the stock is still not a buy, as declining margins are unlikely to start a new uptrend anytime soon.

We are currently in a period of many retail earnings releases. Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is one of those companies. The company, formerly known as DSW Inc., reported sales and earnings fairly in line with expectations. Operating margins slightly declined as rising costs continue to hit the company's margins. Nonetheless, thanks to an unchanged outlook and strong shoe retail market, the stock was able to significantly gain after earnings. All things considered, Designer Brands is one of the better retail stocks on the market but still a risky bet given the pressure on retailers.

Source: Designer Brands

Sales, Margins and Earnings

Let's start with the top line. Unlike many other retail companies, sales growth is not a problem at Designer Brands. The company generated sales worth $878.52 million in the first quarter of fiscal year of 2019. This is slightly above expectations of $872.5 million and 23% higher compared to the prior-year quarter, when sales totaled $712.1 million. Back then, the sales growth rate was at 3%. I have to say it again, but I am impressed by the strong sales growth over the past years, which shows an accelerating trend instead of a slowing trend. The slow period we saw in 2016 and 2017 seems to be over.

Source: Estimize

Total sales are just one side of the story. What really shows the strength or weakness of a company is comps. Comparable store sales were up 3.0%. This is up from 2.2% comps growth in Q1 2018, which not only shows how well sales are doing, but it also shows that already strong comps in 2018 can still be beaten in the current year.

With that said, let's dig a bit deeper. The next thing that is important to mention are gross margins. Gross margins increased by 50 bps, thanks to a margin expansion in the US retail segment and the impact of the exit of Ebuys during the previous year. These tailwinds were partially offset by lower wholesale margins of the Brand portfolio segment.

So far so good, but what bothers me is that operating margins continue to be under pressure. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 180 bps. This was mainly caused by the impact of acquired businesses.

I am mentioning margins over and over again because the declining trend has really done a number on the share price. Gross margins have peaked slightly after the rally of 2009 and 2010. Since then, gross margins have more or less gone sideways. EBITDA margins, however, really started to slow down after 2015. The latest results are not included in the graph below, but the year-on-year decline of operating margins from 5.4% to 5.0% surely does not indicate a sudden rebound.

Data by YCharts

To be fair, a falling margins trend is a long-term problem. However, thanks to the company's strong sales growth and successful business model despite retail headwinds, it was able to grow adjusted EPS by 10% to $0.43. This is exactly what analysts expected and a good result on top of the 22% growth in Q1 2018.

Moving over to the next topic, there is still one thing that could ruin the quarter, and that topic is full-year expectations. Fortunately, full-year expectations were confirmed. Sales growth is expected to be in the low double digits, which is unchanged from previous expectations. Comps are expected to be in the low-single digit growth range. This number is unchanged as well. The only key number that has changed is the number of outstanding shares. The previous expectation was for 81 million shares, which has been reduced to 77 million shares (-4.9%).

To summarize everything we have discussed so far, I am quite impressed. Almost all major topics I look at when analyzing retail companies were positive. Sales growth was strong and offset declining margins. Full-year guidance was confirmed, and same-store sales continue to prove the company's success.

Before I go any further, there is a reason why Designer Brands did so well. And that is not only because of its own business model, but mainly because industry fundamentals are strong. Shoe store retail sales were up 12.4% in March. This is the highest growth number since 2012. Forget slowing overall retail sales, it seems shoe apparel is the place to be (!).

Everything mentioned in this article has caused the stock to jump by almost 6% after earnings. It certainly does make sense given the rather "cheap" valuation of 9x next year's earnings and a 5.3% dividend yield with a short float of 10%.

Source: Finviz

So, does this mean the stock's long-term downtrend has ended? I have my doubts, even though the first quarter came in strong helped by strong industry fundamentals. What I am still worried about is falling margins and the fact that the risk-reward after the multi-year high shoe retail growth is getting worse. Yes, the stock was due for a rebound, but I am not betting on a sustainable recovery. The retail industry continues to be very challenging, and I think there is a reason why the stock is still close to its 52-week lows.

I am certainly not blaming company management, but I think it won't hurt to stay away from stocks like Designer Brands for a while. The stock is not going bankrupt, nor am I worried the stock will be seriously damaged by competition. It's simply a case of staying away until we get serious signs that margins are about to improve. Unfortunately, I doubt this is going to happen in the current retail environment.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button, and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.