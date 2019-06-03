Booking Holdings' Challenges Cannot Be Overlooked

The long-term growth within Booking’s business model will be modest, which reduces the attraction of the stock as a "buy and hold."

Booking also faces a threat from hotel aggregators like Oyo, which was valued at $5 billion in last funding round.

I wrote my first bearish article on Booking Holdings in mid-March 2016, when most of the consensus was for a bullish trend.

My first article on Booking Holdings (BKNG) was on 14th March, 2016. The title of the article was, “Reasons to avoid Priceline’s stock like a plague”. At that time, the consensus estimate was for a big bullish momentum, and I received strong pushback in the comments.

Since then, the stock has shown 25.5% total return, while SPY has given 47.2% return. The underperformance of BKNG is not short term. There are several long-term challenges for the company which will continue to pressure the stock in the next few years. Amazon (AMZN) has already made an entry in flight booking and should be expanding into other travel segments.

A look at the past

(Fig.: Performance of BKNG since my first bearish article on the stock)

(Fig.: Current analysts' rating for Booking - Source: WSJ)

Several investors have strong feelings for this stock because of past performance. After the financial recession, the stock was trading at less than $100. Since then, it has seen meteoric growth till 2017. During this time, BKNG gained favorable tailwinds of consolidation in the booking industry. Due to the “network effect”, BKNG reported rapid growth in bookings as the company became the leader in this industry.

However, things have changed since 2017. The market has been saturated, and there is no more tailwind from future consolidation. There are other external challenges which will hurt the business model of the company.

Challenges for Booking

One of the biggest challenges for Booking is the entry of Amazon in the travel industry. I recently wrote about the flight booking service which Amazon is promoting on its platform in India. The company is offering huge discounts and wants to gain a big chunk of total transactions.

(Source: Amazon.in)

Amazon gains a number of advantages by increasing its foothold in the travel industry. The first is the benefit it will provide to Amazon Pay. People prefer seamless transactions, and the purchases for traveling can vary from small amounts to hundreds of dollars. Amazon’s digital wallet would benefit a lot if it becomes a one-stop shop for travel purchases. Frequent purchases from Amazon Pay would help the company build a competitive moat against other rivals like Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG), who are also trying to build their own digital wallet platforms.

Amazon will also gain immense data from the travel purchases of customers. This would help the company boost its advertising business. Finally, it has the ability to invest billions in this segment over the next decade to build a one-stop shop for travel purchases. The entry of Amazon in this segment is a big blow to Booking’s growth, which will hurt the sentiment of the stock.

Amazon is trying new products and services in partnership with big hotel chains like Marriott (MAR). It is a matter of time that Amazon starts a booking platform for hotels.

Hotel aggregators

Another big challenge is Oyo. It is a hotel aggregator which is mostly focused on the budget segment and middle-tiered hotels. This company has received funding from big giants, including SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Airbnb (AIRB). The current valuation of this company is over $5 billion. Oyo offers boutique hotels an option to improve their branding and build a more standardized service. It is now looking to expand in Europe, which is the biggest market for Booking.

At the end of 2018, Oyo had close to half a million keys. Its CEO has mentioned that the company has a goal of becoming the biggest hotel chain by 2023. Booking has been able to show massive profit growth due to healthy commission from small hotels that depend on the company to advertise and book their inventory.

This is a very capital-light model, which has helped Booking to rapidly add new hotels and rooms to its platform. But hotel aggregator like Oyo provides much better benefits to these boutique hotels. Besides providing branding, they also assist in improving the services and standardizing the entire experience for customers. Standardized experience is a big attraction for Oyo customers in the budget segment.

Oyo also provides customer service, seamless booking, and other services. After advertising cost and commissions, a boutique hotel can end up paying over 20% of revenue to Booking. On the other hand, with the same commissions, a boutique hotel operator gets better branding and service from Oyo. This startup has been ready to absorb losses to rapidly scale up its operations. If Oyo is able to take a significant market share in Europe, Booking Holdings would face major headwinds.

Final word

Booking has saturated the market, which will reduce the growth rates in the future. The company needs to diversify into other travel segments to build a one-stop shop for travel purchases. However, this will take time and a lot of investments. As new players enter this segment, including Amazon, it would be difficult to retain Booking's massive market share.

Falling revenue growth has also lowered the valuation multiple. Unless Booking brings out a big service to kick-start growth and open new segments, the stock will continue to underperform the broader market.

I continue to have an "Underperform" rating for the stock.

Investor Takeaway

The meteoric growth of BKNG is in the past. It will now have to defend its turf against giants like Amazon who want to use travel purchases to improve their payments, advertising, and other services. The entry of Amazon can pull down the commissions. Despite having a massive market share of hotels and keys on its platform, BKNG is still under threat from players like Amazon, which can launch options that offer lower commissions to hotel chains.

Booking Holdings is also facing a threat from hotel aggregators like Oyo. With massive funding and aggressive expansion, this startup can add millions of keys to its platform in the next few years. This will reduce Booking’s market share and hurt the margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.