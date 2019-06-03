Amazon Does Not Command A Presence In Ticketing Live Events

For investors of Amazon, this should be a warning. If investors think everyone wants to sell products on Amazon because the tech company is really good at it, they are probably wrong.

At the current status, the US American and the European market have high entry barriers and even Amazon could not gain any noteworthy share. These entry barriers are due to an economic bottleneck and indirect networks effects created by the dominant business positions of the promoter.

Till now, the market is dominated by two companies in America and Europe: Live Nation Entertainment in the United States/Europe and CTS Eventim in Europe/Germany.

I. Introduction

Amazon (AMZN) is disrupting more and more markets. Since it's clear that Amazon is involved in healthcare, healthcare stocks like CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) are in a bear market.

I would like to draw attention to a market for which this does not seem to apply: The ticketing and promoting for live events.

The ticket and promotion market is a very conservative market. Live events like the Olympic Games, the Football World Cup, festivals or operas are as old as modern man. One of the first music festivals was held in the Ancient Greece during the Pythian Games. As before, everyone likes a certain music artist, singer or sport athlete. Maybe styles and fashions changed but not the importance of the live interaction with the artists itself. So people will always pay to see their favorite artists live, regardless if it is a rock band, a singer in the opera or an athlete in the arena. Therefore, I would call the business model quite established and secure.

In this respect, the market at first glance appears to be as conservative as selling books and films. Both are things that dominate Amazon. All the more it impresses me that Amazon does not get a real foot in this market.

II. What happened until now

1. Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is the world’s largest producer of live entertainment. Consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group, the company is the market leader in promoting concerts, ticketing and sponsorship. The company has acquired many of the largest promoters in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It promotes or stages about 30,000 events a year attracting around 60 million attendees. Through its subsidiaries Live Nation Entertainment also manages sports celebrities, promotes monster truck shows, and puts together touring theatrical productions.

On average, every 16 minutes, there is a live nation event starting in the world:

In fact, Live Nation Entertainment's stock has done pretty well.

2. CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. 60-70 percent of all tickets which are sold via ticketing systems in Germany are sold through CTS Eventim's system. Its online portals operate under brands such as Eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com.

The Eventim Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies. In addition, the footprint extends beyond the borders of Germany. As the European market leader for ticketing, CTS Eventim is active in 20 countries, eg. the United Kingdom, the Benelux, Switzerland, several Eastern European countries, Israel, Russia and Italy.

With buying more and more companies (ticket seller as well as other promoters), CTS Eventim has built both, the infrastructure for concerts, festivals and other events and the organization of ticketing. For the European and especially the German market, this resulted in a quasi-monopoly.

The growth and market power of CTS Eventim has also resulted in monstrous price gains (for a fairly traditional business).

3. Amazon's attempt to gain a foothold

Both companies have shown how lucrative ticketing can be. In the meantime, the rumors about a large entry of Amazon even impacted the stock price of Live Nation Entertainment and CTS Eventim.

And indeed, Amazon wanted to shake up the event ticketing market worldwide. The advantages for Amazon were obvious:

Consumers do not like ticket fees Amazon has an unprecedented reach and an established customer base Amazon could implement a pricing model of annual membership fee For the owners of sports leagues and teams Amazon would be a new distribution channel For music acts and sports teams, selling tickets through Amazon could help sell their merchandise Access to tickets could help Amazon to lure members to the Amazon Prime shopping club

In 2015/2016, Amazon selected Great Britain as the test market for an entry into the online ticketing market. According to a job posting for the team led by Ian Freed, a 10-year Amazon veteran and CEO Jeff Bezos’ former technical assistant, Amazon had big plans with its new segment Amazon Tickets:

Our vision goes beyond selling tickets as we aim to disrupt the entire live-entertainment experience, including what happens before, during and after the show.

Finally, Amazon Ticket was launched in the UK in 2015 and it was expected that this segment was to be rapidly expanding to the US, Asia and the rest of Europe. But after trying to gain some success for two years, Amazon decided to retreat. Last year, Amazon also postponed the planned market entry in the USA.

III. The reasons for Amazon's failure

1. High entry barriers due to an economic bottleneck and indirect networks effects

At the current status, the US American and the European market have high entry barriers and even Amazon could not gain any noteworthy share.

These entry barriers are due to a bottleneck and indirect networks effects created by the dominant business positions of the promoter. As more promoters use the system of a promoter, more booking offices and customers will depend on the system (and vice versa):

Companies like CTS Eventim and Live Nation Entertainment use these effects:

For example, to promote an event in Germany, you must distribute the tickets via the CTS Eventim ticketing system to reach consumers. If you are a ticket seller and would like to distribute tickets yourself for an event, which is highly likely promoted by one of the two companies, both companies would force you to use their own software. Hence, the more the companies grow, the safer their business becomes.

2. High costs

Getting a foothold in the event business is an expensive proposition. Especially the promoting of events is extremely expensive. Take CTS Eventim as an example: In 2018, the gross margin increased from 60.2% to 61.2%. In contrast, in the Live Entertainment segment, the gross margin was even below previous year's level with only 8.4%.

Therefore, promoting is only lucrative when ticketing and promoting took place together. But while many events are promoted by promoters which have exclusive contracts with CTS Eventim or Live Nation Event, Amazon has no or too less tickets to sell. For example, CTS Eventim uses exclusivity clauses in contracts. These clauses stipulate that the contracting parties may only sell tickets exclusively or to a considerable extent via CTS Eventim's ticket sales system. In addition, because of the illustrated negative network effects and the bottleneck theory, there is no incentive for third-party promoters or third-party ticket sellers to change this system.

Hence, in Great Britain, Amazon did successfully ink deals with some major promoters, but it simply wasn’t enough to stay afloat.

3. Promoters do not need Amazon

Given the high entry barriers, Amazon needs to partner up with one of the dominant companies. But different than usual, Amazon has little bargaining power here.

During talks with Live Nation Entertainment, Amazon was reluctant to share purchasing data and contact information about its estimated 100 million Prime subscribers. Although these 100 million subscribers outnumber the 93 million fans that attended Live Nation events worldwide in 2018, it was not enough for Live Nation Entertainment to work together with Amazon.

Due to the exclusive contracts that companies like Live Nation Entertainment and CTS Eventim have with other ticket sellers and other promoters, promoters do not need Amazon necessarily. On the contrary, Amazon itself depends on companies like Live Nation Entertainment or CTS Eventim.

IV. Takeaway for investors

Even for Amazon, it is not possible to penetrate all markets. Overall, the ticket and promotion market shows investors what is needed to be able to oppose Amazon. First, a company needs a dominant market position. Further, this position has to be secured exclusively for the company through contracts and indirect network effects.

Investors, therefore, benefit from looking at exactly such markets and the companies that dominate them. In ticketing and promoting live events, such dominant players are Live Nation Entertainment and CTS Eventim. For this reason, the failure of Amazon is very good news for the investors of these two companies.

For investors of Amazon, this development should be a warning. If investors think everyone wants to sell products on Amazon because the tech company is really good at it, they are probably wrong. Especially in ticketing, Amazon is relying on partners and promoters. In addition, Amazon does not act on a par with established companies here. This is new for Amazon and its investors.

Nevertheless, Amazon’s attempt to gain a footprint into ticketing is not impossible. Likewise, there are many synergies for Amazon. This was also the origin of the entry into the ticket market with Amazon Tickets. But after all, the tech company has to recognize that for some markets, it takes more than just offering 100 million Amazon Prime subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEVMF, CEVMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.