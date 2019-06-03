Walgreens: This Dividend Aristocrat Is Undervalued

By Nate Parsh

Within the Dow Jones Industrial Average is a group known as the "Dogs of the Dow," referring to the top 10 highest-yielding Dow components. Often these high yielding names have short-term issues that have caused their share prices to decrease. If these short-term issues are corrected, this often leads to a higher valuation and share price.

Investing in a Dog of the Dow can lead to very healthy returns, if the turnarounds are successful. One of the current Dogs of the Dow is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Walgreens stock has declined 26% year-to-date, due to a weak quarterly report and reduced full-year guidance. However, Walgreens is a high-quality dividend growth stock. It is a Dividend Aristocrat with over 40 years of annual dividend increases. You can see all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Walgreens still has a long-term growth outlook, and in the meantime investors can purchase this Dividend Aristocrat at a low valuation and an attractive 3.5% dividend yield.

Company Background

Walgreens operates 18,500 stores in 11 countries around the world, making it the largest retail pharmacy in the U.S. and Europe. The company also has nearly 400 centers that deliver products to 230,000 pharmacies, doctors, hospitals and health centers. Shares of Walgreens trade with a $46 billion market cap and the company generates nearly $132 billion in annual revenues.

Walgreens purchases the remaining 55% stake that it did not own in the Alliance Boots on December 31st, 2014. On March 27th, 2018, Rite Aid (RAD) transferred more than 1,900 stores to Walgreens for $4.2 billion.

Recent Financial Results

Walgreens reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on April 2nd, 2019.

Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Second-Quarter Results Presentation, slide 5.

Revenue grew 4.6% to $34.5 billion, though this was $88 million below the average analysts’ estimate. This was also the only metric that showed growth from the prior year’s second quarter. The company’s adjusted earnings per share totaled $1.64 in the quarter, which missed estimates by $0.07 and declined 5.4% year over year. Currency was also a headwind on all metrics except for sales. A 6.5% reduction in weighted average share count helped to prop up EPS results.

Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Second Quarter Results Presentation, slide 7.

The Retail Pharmacy USA segment, the largest contributor to sales, grew 7.3% to $26.3 billion. Removing the benefit of acquired Rite Aid stores, organic sales improved 1.6%.

Pharmacy sales, which were 72% of the segment’s sales total, grew 9.8%. Higher prescription volumes from Rite Aid was the primary driver of growth though comparable volumes were up 1.9%. This segment filled more than 286 million prescriptions in the quarter, representing a 6.4% improvement from the previous year. Prescriptions filled at comparable stores increased 1.8%. This was down slightly from first quarter’s growth of 2%. Walgreens’ percentage of the retail prescription market was higher by 90 bps to 22.3%.

Weak cough, cold and flu seasons contributed to a 3.8% drop in comparable retail sales. Walgreens has de-emphasized the sale of tobacco products in its stores, which also was a factor in this decline.

Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Second-Quarter Results Presentation, slide 14.

Walgreens’ Retail Pharmacy International Segment declined 7.1% to $3.1 billion. 5.9% of this decline was due to the negative impact of currency exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, sales dropped 1.2%, which was primarily caused by a 1.3% decline in Boots UK.

In the U.K., comparable pharmacy sales and retail sales were down 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively. This segment was able to maintain market share despite category weaknesses.

Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Second-Quarter Results Presentation, slide 17.

The Pharmaceutical Wholesale business saw sales decline 0.3% on a reported basis, but grew 9.1% in constant currency. Gains in the U.K. and emerging markets helped provide constant currency growth.

The company stated that this was the most challenging quarter since the formation of Walgreens Boots Alliance. Reimbursement pressure, lower generic deflation and consumer challenges in the U.S. and U.K. were all factors. Walgreens plans to respond to these challenges by re-imaging its front end retail offering, optimizing its store footprint and attempting to increase its savings due to transformational cost management.

The company expects earnings per share of $6.02 in fiscal 2019, which would be the same result as fiscal 2018. Despite this, we expect Walgreens to grow earnings per share at a rate of 6% through 2024 due to gains in sales, optimization of the business and share repurchases.

Walgreens closed down almost 13% the day after the results' release. The stock has fallen more than 26% this year.

Dividend And Valuation Analysis

Clearly, investors did not care for Walgreens' performance in the second quarter. The company is facing headwinds, but we feel that those searching for dividends that are safe would be wise to consider the stock.

Walgreens has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years. This qualifies Walgreens as a Dividend Aristocrat, an index of companies with at least 25 years of consecutive growth.

Walgreens has increased its dividend:

By a CAGR of 3.9% over the past three years.

By a CAGR of 5.1% over the past five years.

By a CAGR of 13.1% over the past 10 years.

While dividend growth has slowed down over the above periods of time, Walgreens did increase its dividend for the September 12th, 2018, payment by 10%. Despite the current headwinds, the company appears to feel bullish about its long-term prospects given the size of the dividend increase. Shares currently yield 3.3%, which is well above the 2% average yield of the S&P 500.

Even better, it appears that the company has plenty of room to continue to increase its dividend. The new annualized dividend of $1.76 represents just 29% of expected earnings per share for 2019. This is slightly below Walgreens’ 10-year average payout ratio of 32%.

Many investors believe cash flow to be a better measurement of dividend safety. In the second quarter, Walgreens generated $735 million of cash from operating activities while making $323 million in capital expenditures for free cash flow of $412 million. The company paid out $419 million in dividends for a free cash flow payout ratio of 102%.

In the first half of the company’s fiscal year, Walgreens generated $1.2 billion of cash from operating activities while paying out $793 million in capital expenditures for free cash flow of approximately $410 million. The company paid out $841 million in dividends for a payout ratio of 205%.

Obviously, these payout ratios are not sustainable long term. However, if you take a longer term view, Walgreens’ dividend appears rather safe. Over the last four quarters, the company has produced nearly $6.3 billion of cash from operating activities while capital expenditures totaled $1.5 billion for free cash flow of $4.8 billion. Dividends paid to shareholders totaled $1.8 billion, which results in a payout ratio of 38%.

Using either earnings per share or the longer view on cash flow, Walgreens’ dividend appears to be on safe ground.

Walgreens’ stock closed at $50.55 on May 30th. Using expected earnings per share of $6.02 for fiscal 2019, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4 (by comparison, the S&P 500 trades with an average multiple of almost 21).

We have a 2024 target price-to-earnings ratio for the stock of 13, which we think is a reasonable valuation for a highly profitable Dividend Aristocrat. Walgreens' 10-year average P/E is 16.2x earnings, so a P/E of 13 would still be a discount to its historical average. We feel that a P/E of 13 is more reflective of the issues surrounding the company at the present time. If shares were to trade at our target price-to-earnings ratio by 2024, then valuation would be a 9.1% tailwind to annual returns over this time period.

Total annual returns would consist of the following:

6% earnings per share growth.

3.3% dividend yield.

9.1% multiple expansion

We expect Walgreens to offer a total annual return above 18% over the next five years. This is a highly attractive expected rate of return, indicating Walgreens is an undervalued dividend stock.

Final Thoughts

Walgreens' most recent quarter showed that the company faces some challenges. There are industry headwinds to contend with, due to the intense competition facing brick-and-mortar retailers from e-commerce rivals.

Still, the stock’s valuation is well below our target. Its single-digit P/E multiple appears to have priced in a lot of the pressures impacting Walgreens. The 3.5% dividend yield is likely to offer some support until the company’s business performance improves.

We find that Walgreens is a good combination of growth, yield and possible multiple expansion. Investors buying the stock today could be in line for significant total returns, making Walgreens a buy for long-term dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.