Amazon: Firing On All Cylinders

Looking years down the road, Amazon is well-positioned to continue growing its top and bottom lines at a healthy pace, making the stock an attractive investment for patient investors.

Other notable segments, such as AWS, are still in their infancy with massive revenue opportunities.

Amazon (AMZN) continues to fire on all cylinders, with shares up over 18% year to date. Just last month, the company reported Q1 earnings for its 2019 fiscal year, announcing exciting new initiatives which continue to reinforce our long-term investment thesis.

Source

In Bezos' Blue Origin presentation, "Going to Space to Benefit Earth," he notes that when he created Amazon over 20 years ago, infrastructure was already in place that allowed the company to grow. In other words, he did not have to bear the cost of building out a distribution network early on or providing individuals with internet access. The established infrastructure dramatically reduced the cost of doing business for him.

The e-commerce giant has been replicating this development of infrastructure through its various business segments. Through Amazon.com and AWS, Amazon is allowing commerce to flourish in the 21st century, whether it be retail or software-as-a-service.

Given the low penetration rates across each segment, the runway for growth remains quite long at Amazon, explaining why Bezos reinvests capital at such high rates. Looking years down the road, it is one of the best-positioned companies to capitalize on a rapidly-growing internet economy. For the patient investor with plenty of time to sit tight, an investment in Amazon can turn up enticing returns.

E-Commerce Is Only Getting Better

Back to the infrastructure development point, once Amazon had established its place in the e-commerce space, it opened the door to third-party ("3P") sellers on Amazon's Marketplace. Through services like Fulfillment by Amazon ("FBA"), Amazon has allowed businesses of all sizes to succeed in ways never before possible. A mom-and-pop retailer selling a niche product can sell to a consumer across the country, a feat which would have been unbelievably expensive (impractical) decades ago.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

E-commerce in the U.S. remains a small percentage of total retail sales. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. e-commerce sales were ~$500 billion in 2017. This reflects a penetration rate of ~9% versus total U.S. retail sales, which totaled over $5 trillion. Excluding auto sales and gasoline, e-commerce penetration in the U.S. was ~13%.

Going forward, we are optimistic that e-commerce will only grow faster. One key concept to remember is that as the process of purchasing goods online becomes streamlined, the penetration rates - and thus e-commerce revenues - stand to accelerate. Think back ten or so years, and you'll notice friction was rampant.

As friction is removed and the idea of purchasing goods online becomes more attractive to consumers, usage will increase. This is akin to a positive feedback loop: as it becomes easier to buy online, more consumers will buy online, and as a result, companies like Amazon will be able to invest in making the experience even better.

Efforts by Amazon to ease further adoption can be seen in its recent investment to make 1-day shipping the standard for Prime customers. In the company's Q1 earnings call, management mentioned that they are expecting to spend an additional $800 million related to this in Q2.

Source: Business Insider

According to a Business Insider survey, shipping speed and cost was a key factor for consumers when determining where to buy a product. Again, this all relates to Amazon removing friction from the e-commerce shopping experience.

It's unclear where penetration rates may mature - but as Amazon continues to make the online shopping experience leaps and bounds better than physical shopping, a considerable chunk of domestic retail sales is up for grabs. At scale, the company's capital expenditures - allocated partially to Amazon fulfillment centers - would peel back and free cash flow margins for the segment would see expansion.

AWS: A Royalty on Software Industry Revenues

Amazon Web Services ("AWS") is another layer of infrastructure which the company has created. As the world becomes even more connected than it is today and internet technologies are refined (e.g., internet speeds increase), consumers will continue to see a flock of companies come to life. Thus far, we've seen the rise of large internet-based companies such as Netflix (NFLX), Uber (UBER) and Spotify SPOT).

Through AWS, Amazon has dramatically lowered startup costs for software businesses, allowing for smaller players to enter the arena. At the end of the day, many of these businesses are hosting data on the cloud, selecting a provider such as AWS, Azure (Microsoft (MSFT)) or Google Cloud Platform ("GCP") (GOOG, GOOGL).

Source: Battery Ventures

Battery Ventures' Software 2018 presentation at CloudNY does a nice job of portraying how we truly are in the early innings of software. As Marc Andreessen said in 2011, software is eating the world.

AWS - along with other cloud service providers - represents the infrastructure which these software revenues will be based on. In a way, investors could think of cloud service providers as toll booths, with cars being software companies. The number of cars ("software companies") on the road will only increase, with a percentage of their revenues trickling down to the leading cloud service providers.

Source: SEC Filings

Late last year, Gartner released a report estimating that more than a quarter of $1.3 trillion in IT spend will make its way to the cloud by 2022. With operating margins at nearly 30%, the bottom line contributions from AWS stand to be significant in the future.

Alexa: Trivial? Think Again

Even seemingly trivial businesses, such as Amazon's Alexa products, hold a significant amount of potential which is often overlooked. The adoption of home assistants has happened at break-neck speed, with roughly half of U.S. households currently estimated to own a smart speaker. Gartner estimates that ~75% of U.S. households will own smart speakers by 2020.

Today, many consider smart speakers a gimmick - mostly used for games or fun. This is a valid perception, given the limited use cases: asking about weather, timers, basic info searches, and communication, to name a few. However, as smart speakers and home assistants improve, so will their practical value to consumers.

The artificial intelligence behind these smart speakers can also be rolled over into a variety of devices. For example, Alexa is also available on third-party mobile phones, computers, and TVs. This is similar to Microsoft licensing out its software (Windows operating system) to hardware companies, which installed it onto their PCs. As people across the world adopted personal computers into their life, Microsoft was able to obtain a royalty on these revenues.

The demand for virtual assistants, whether it be on a mobile phone, laptop, TV, or even our vehicles, is likely to continue growing. The company with the best-performing assistant (e.g., Alexa, Siri, etc.) will likely be the most popular among consumers and be able to license out the assistant. As machine learning improves, the utility will become more apparent through a wider range of use cases.

Takeaway

Many critics tout today's valuation as too high, yet, on a forward-looking basis, the growth prospects remain brighter than ever. Many have claimed that Amazon has only just recently been profitable, yet a glance at historical data shows positive operating cash flow as early as 2002.

The company seemed unprofitable as Bezos continued to reinvest nearly every penny back into the business. It wasn't until around 2014 where CapEx was peeled back and free cash flow began to grow.

Amazon continues to fire on all cylinders, with no signs of slowing down. As the company continues to improve the online shopping experience through efforts such as 1-day free shipping, it is merely driving further e-commerce penetration.

As software revenues continue to grow considerably and businesses shift IT spend to the cloud, AWS stands to benefit. With AWS turning up high-margin revenues, bottom line contributions can be significant. Even seemingly trivial businesses such as Amazon's Alexa products hold an underrated amount of potential.

Investors should have a long-term mindset when considering a position in Amazon. When taking a step back and looking at the big picture, the Amazon story is just picking up speed. Investors with the ability to hold, and ideally add to, a position over a long-term horizon, a double-digit compounded annual return is not out of the question.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.