Why Exor N.V. Would Be The Biggest Winner Of The Merger Between FCA And Renault

There is, nonetheless, a price to pay, as Exor's influence in the new company would be diminished and the French government would sit at the table.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) and Renault SA (OTC:RNSDF;OTCPK:RNLSY) are currently considering a merger in which their respective shareholders would each own 50 percent of a combined entity to be created. Please note that I will hereafter refer to the companies as "FCA" and "Renault," respectively.

As stated before, I think that a merger would be a win-win situation. Today, I would like to present what I consider to most likely be the biggest winner: Exor N.V. (OTCPK:EXXRF). Exor is the holding company in which the Agnelli family (the descendants of Fiat's founder) has bundled most of its assets. I gave a more detailed overview of Exor in a previous article.

How Exor Profits

So how exactly would Exor profit from a merger? If FCA was to emerge as a winner, ultimately its shareholders would be the ones to reap the profits. Naturally, the biggest shareholder would profit the most. Exor which owns 28.89 percent of FCA is that biggest shareholder. While its stake in the new entity will only be half of that percentage-wise (about 14.45 percent) it will probably be more valuable in the long run. As I have explained in more detail previously, FCA's and Renault's respective businesses fit one another quite neatly. Thus, the two companies could solve several problems of the other, creating not only a larger but also a stronger player.

Exor will also be able to extract a splendid amount of cash before the transaction. According to the merger proposal, FCA shareholders shall receive a special dividend of €2.5 billion in order to mitigate disparities in equity market values. That means Exor would collect €722.25 million.

Additionally, the automation and robotics division Comau will be spun off to FCA shareholders. Thus Exor could hold on to an undiluted stake in that business. Alternatively, there might be an additional cash dividend of €250 million, 72 of which would be received by Exor.

Speaking of spinoffs one should also not forget what subsidiary has already been spun off from FCA a few years ago. Luxury car maker Ferrari NV (RACE) went public in 2015 with FCA's remaining stake being distributed to its shareholders. Hence Exor keeps its entire Ferrari stake. Notably, Ferrari alone is worth more than both FCA or Renault at current stock market valuations.

Some Caveats

Despite all the many sweet spots, there is nonetheless some price left to pay for Exor in order to get the deal through. While Exor would remain the largest shareholder, its influence in the new company would still diminish considerably.

Especially with the French state which owns 15.01 percent of Renault as the largest shareholder - and by far most influential as Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NSANY;OTCPK:NSANF) has no voting rights attached to its 15 percent stake - Exor would now have a strong and likely vocal counterpart, a situation it did not face at FCA in the past.

Substantial government influence would also hold the risk of decisions having to consider matters beyond the pure economic interest of the company in the future. The French government might easily be tempted to rather save French jobs than money. And while one state as a shareholder would be a caveat in and of itself, there might be more of this kind ahead. Apparently, there is a realistic possibility of the Italian government becoming a shareholder as well if a deal was to succeed. In that case, the new company could end up in a position in which it would have to balance between political interests of two governments. Notably, the current Italian and French governments have found themselves at odds on several occasions on various topics including economic ones in the more recent past.

Conclusion

If a merger between FCA and Renault happens, Exor will trade its stake in FCA for a more valuable albeit smaller stake in a combined company while keeping full ownership of its holdings in crown jewels like Ferrari. It would, on the other hand, have to accept having considerably less influence in the new entity despite remaining the largest shareholder. There would be a risk of political interest becoming a major factor in decision-making going forward.

All in all, however, Exor has more to gain from the merger than it has to lose. And among the many winning parties its gain could be the largest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RACE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.