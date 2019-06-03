Honeywell International May Not Have Much Upside At This Price

However, free cash flow growth could increase if we start to see double-digit growth from Intelligrated continue.

The stock may be trading above fair value at this price.

Last October, I made the argument that Honeywell International (HON) remained undervalued on a free cash flow basis at a price of $150, with a price target of $220-230 seeming more appropriate.

Fast forward to today and the stock currently trades at $165, but not before having seen a sizable drop down to a low of $124 at the end of last year:

(Source: Investing.com)

On this basis, does a price target range of $220-230 continue to look realistic for this company? Upon revising my prior free cash flow forecast, I take the view that a target price of $180 may be more realistic for the stock at this point in time.

Valuation

On a price-to-free cash flow basis (which is the primary metric that I used to argue for further upside), we see that free cash flow per share has risen by nearly 60% over the past five years, while the price-to-free cash flow ratio is up by 12%:

(Source: YCharts)

From a bird’s eye view, the stock appears to have further upside built in.

As regards my target price, I originally made the following assumptions about the stock last August:

Free cash flow per share was estimated grow by 20% per year over the next 5 years.

The discount rate was set to 7% (in line with the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500).

The terminal P/FCF ratio was set to 21x at the time.

(Source: Calculations from previous article)

One year later, free cash flow has grown by just over 2%, with a cumulative 30% growth over the past three years. Moreover, the price-to-free cash flow ratio currently stands at 22x. In this calculation, I also factor in assumed dividend growth per year of 10% (having grown by 37% over the past three years).

Assuming a more modest rate of growth of 10% in free cash flow for the next four years, $180 is yielded as a new target price:

Dividend Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 4) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Projected 10% dividend growth 3.28 3.61 3.97 4.37 7% discount rate 3.12 3.15 3.24 3.33 Free Cash Flow Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 4) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Projected 10% free cash flow growth 7.50 8.25 9.07 9.98 7% discount rate 2.71 7.20 7.40 7.61

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 22 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 4 167.45 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 4 12.84 Target Price in Year 4 180.29 Upside from price of $164.70 9.47% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return 1.89%

(Source: Author’s calculations)

Based on the revised assumptions for dividend and free cash flow growth, the stock does not appear to have as much upside as I previously anticipated. At the end of January, another SA author outlined his rationale for Honeywell International being fairly valued at a price of $142, and this would likely mark a better entry point into the stock given the current rates of growth.

Performance

As an industrial company, the main reason that Honeywell saw a significant price drop towards the end of last year was the spin-offs of the Transportation Systems and Homes and ADI Global Distributions businesses, as well as adverse foreign currency translations. While sales were down by 15% on a reported basis, they were up by 8% on an organic basis.

The business model for Honeywell itself continues to remain strong. For instance, its 2016 acquisition of Intelligrated for $1.5 billion has seen this company grow its sales by double digits, and with two-thirds of the top 50 U.S. retailers using Intelligrated’s technology, we may well see an acceleration in free cash flow growth going forward should this trend continue.

Moreover, with adjusted free cash flow conversion having increased to 82% from 68% from the same period last year, the company is demonstrating more efficiency at generating cash flow more efficiently.

Risks

No investment in a company is without risk, and Honeywell International is no exception.

Specifically, given the nature of its business, fluctuations in raw material costs have the potential to affect profitability significantly.

For instance, prices of metals such as steel significantly influence costs across the Aerospace segment, while copper prices are known to significantly impact performance in Performance Materials and Technologies.

That said, trade tensions between the US and China have seen prices for steel and copper fall quite significantly, with the latter hitting its lowest price level since 2015. In this regard, the risk of a significant metals price surge appears to be low from a macroeconomic perspective, but long-term rises in price can have an impact on Honeywell's business.

Given that the company has been significantly dependent on acquisitions to enter new markets and ultimately expand its business, a much bigger risk to Honeywell is the management of such acquisitions. A key consideration in executing acquisitions effectively is maintaining enough free cash flow to fund the same.

To Honeywell's credit, this company has continued to increase its free cash flow conversion rate.

(Source: Honeywell May 2019 Investor Conference Presentation)

However, given that we have seen a significant moderation in free cash flow growth, this could significantly impact the company's ability to make further acquisitions in the future, which in turn could lead to decreased performance.

Conclusion

To conclude, I take the view that Honeywell remains a strong business but might be too expensive at this price. What would make this stock a potential buy for me would be 1) a more reasonable price in the $140-150 range, or ideally 2) a significant increase in free cash flow growth as a result of both higher free cash flow conversion and further growth in Intelligrated, which translates to the bottom line in terms of FCF growth.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.