S&P 500 Following Through To The Downside As Expected

The pattern to the downside can take several forms, but regardless of the path, they all lead to lower levels still to come.

As I have said many times in other articles, topping is a process. Long experience has taught us that topping action can start out slow and provide very few fundamental clues, and then one day there is a washout decline. Trying to position for these drops is difficult and takes perseverance. Two weeks ago we posted a trade alert for our subscribers to position into shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SDS), and they are now up handsomely on this initial move down. We still expect lower levels, but what we or any other Elliotician cannot tell you with absolute certainty is what the pattern to the downside will be.

To illustrate what I mean, the move down can take the form of an initial a-b-c to complete a larger A wave, as shown on the S&P 500 Emini 4 Hour Chart below, where the initial move down is an a-wave of the larger A down. Alternatively, this move down can morph into an impulse move down. In the former, we would expect the 2736 - 2678 region to hold the initial move down, in which case we'll then see a larger b-wave bounce back to the high 2800 region before continuation to the larger support region of 2562 - 2482. If this move down morphs into an impulse, then the S&P would fast forward into the support region in one larger and swifter move lower.

The key areas we are watching in this current drop is 2736 and 2678, which are the 1.0 and 1.382 extension levels. Take these out, and there is an impulse down in the making to a minimum of 2562. Hold these levels and bounce reasonably hard, and more likely the initial move down is an a-wave, and we'll be in for a few weeks of a b-wave bounce before heading lower.

S&P 500 Emini Contract 4 Hour Chart

Elliott Wave Analysis is an exceptional tool that when used properly can provide outsized returns. However, there is a huge difference in providing analysis and actually trading the use of EW analysis. In the former, the analyst can provide alternative potentials that result in always being right. Unfortunately, as investors or traders, we don't have this luxury. The old adage "you can be right, or you can be rich" rings true with this form of analysis, because setting the platter with presented analysis that provides an outcome that causes you to always be right is one thing, but there is no better judge than the performance of one's account to judge how you used the analysis. As such, we are constantly on the lookout for areas where our analysis could prove correct or incorrect. In this instance, the correct approach is to watch and see if the SPX hits and holds the 1.0 or 1.382 extension and bounces hard, in which case we would set our sights on the b-wave bounce to re-enter short. A direct move to the 1.236 extension at the 2895 region could represent a 3rd wave of a wave iii down, in which case we will be closely watching to see if a move back to the 1.0 at 2736 would hold for lower. If this were to occur, a break back over this level would solicit us to exit shorts as well.

S&P 500 Emini Contract Daily Chart

In English and to simplify, if we see a strong reaction at 2736 or 2678, we will exit shorts and look to re-enter short again on a b-wave bounce. If we see the S&P slice through these levels, we will stay short and exit from much lower for the initial move down.

Follow me to receive notifications when I publish free articles. Looking for detailed info on market opportunities; actionable entries and exits; Elliott Wave, Fibonacci, and Hurst Cycle counts? Check out my Marketplace Service, The Active Investor. Daily S&P, Gold, & Bitcoin analysis with easy to follow charts and videos.

Weekly in-depth analysis S&P 500, Metals, Bitcoin, Crude, Natural Gas, and US Dollar.

Active chat room Start your free trial today. "Your charts are so clear, and so actionable, I really appreciate it." "The analysis is so good and so clear that it keeps me in a SWAN mood."

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.