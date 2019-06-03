CorEnergy Update: Steady, But Limited Growth

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) represents a unique approach to gaining energy exposure. As a REIT, CORR can be favorably held in accounts that cannot hold MLPs and the contractual nature of CORR’s revenues goes a long way to protect against the vicissitudes of energy prices. We like the company, but there are certain aspects of its business that are keeping us away for now. This article will cover the good and bad aspects of CORR and what changes could make it opportunistic.

Good aspects of CORR

Integrity

Visibility with long contracts

Utility level revenues

7.8% dividend yield

CORR is a rare company of integrity among externally managed REITs. The fees taken by the external manager are fair and importantly the company has not grown just for the sake of increasing AUM. I cannot express how rare this is. Just about every other externally managed REIT is perpetually issuing equity whether or not it is accretive. CORR has stuck to its promise of only acquiring if and when it is accretive to FFO/share.

CORR’s primary sources of revenue are leases on the Grand Isle Gathering System (GIGS) and the Pinedale Liquids Gathering System (LGS). Both of these leases have very long contracts with multiple renewal options that are likely to be taken given the mission-critical nature of this infrastructure to the revenues of the operator. This provides CORR with highly reliable revenue which supports stable FFO.

Furthering the stability of CORR is the fact that its revenues are operating expenses of its tenants which places CORR at the utility level when it comes to recovery. Both of CORR’s largest tenants recently went through bankruptcy and CORR was able to collect rent in full through the entirety of the process as well as after emergence of the tenants from bankruptcy. CORR has become somewhat famed as an example of the strength of REIT master leases.

When the contractual revenues are combined with the strength of the master leases, it results in extremely steady AFFO and since CORR is disciplined about not issuing equity, AFFO/share has been quite steady.

Source: CORR Presentation

The $3.80 annual run-rate of AFFO places CORR at a fairly cheap multiple of roughly 10X and fully supports its $3.00 annual dividend. There are not many 7.8% dividend yields that are this steady and well-covered.

Thus far, CORR seems like exactly the kind of REIT we would buy: Opportunistic valuation, management with integrity and steady cash flows. So why do we not own CORR?

Bad aspects of CORR

Niche disappeared

Depleting assets

Underlevered

I don’t know exactly when the idea popped into Dave Schulte’s (CORR’s CEO) head, but at some point he saw the opportunity to pioneer the concept of an energy infrastructure REIT. In December of 2012, the idea was consummated through the purchase of the LGS which was the transformative transaction that essentially made CORR into a REIT. At that time, the opportunity for an energy REIT was ample. There were a plethora of energy companies that were levered to the gills and hungry for more capital to expand their businesses.

The capital CORR provides is essentially equity capital through sale leasebacks which allowed the over-levered operators to raise capital through CORR when bank debt was no longer an option. This made CORR the only game in town and afforded CORR the ability to get double-digit cap rates on its sale-leasebacks. The LGS and GIGS acquisitions were wildly accretive with cap rates that are extremely high relative to the high quality of the infrastructure.

The opportunistic energy environment remained for a couple more years which allowed for important and accretive purchases of the Mogas Pipeline and the Portland Terminal. CORR has a couple more assets shown below, but these 4 make up the bulk of its revenues with the rest being relatively immaterial.

Source: CORR

Eventually, this niche in which CORR so profitably operated disappeared. October of 2014 marked the start of the oil apocalypse in which price per barrel dropped from around 100 to well under $30 by late 2015.

Source: Macrotrends.net

This rapid decline wiped out most of the overlevered operators, including CORR’s largest tenants as we discussed above.

These things are cyclical and the energy sector eventually recovered, but the problem for CORR is that the energy operators who survived are the strong ones with healthy balance sheets. A company like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is not going to engage in a 10%+ cap rate sale leaseback with CORR because Exxon has access to really cheap bank debt.

CORR’s niche was providing capital to those who did not otherwise have access. With only strong operators left, CORR’s niche has disappeared.

I have no doubt that CORR could find some acquisitions, but the acquisitions that are available today are not at accretive cap rates and given the integrity with which CORR operates, it is not taking the dilutive acquisitions. As such, CORR has been unable to acquire significantly for years. This leaves CORR with a finite pool of assets and unfortunately its assets are depleting.

Depleting assets

Oil and gas fields contain finite amounts of oil and gas which means the infrastructure servicing these fields has a finite life. CORR is upfront about the finite life nature of its assets, even including it in its presentations.

Source: CORR

As seen above, CORR’s largest asset, the GIGs, has an economic life of about 25 years as that is roughly how long it will take to extract the oil in its associated fields. This makes the cap rate math a bit different than a normal REIT asset. For most REIT assets, the effective cap rate is NOI/price. For a depleting asset, the effective cap rate is (NOI – amortization of depletion)/cost. The Pinedale LGS has a longer life of closer to 60 years, but it is also depleting.

The amortization adjustment must be applied to CORR’s AFFO.

CORR’s amortization adjusted AFFO is closer to $3.00 rather than the $3.80, which means CORR’s true multiple is closer to 12.8X AFFO. Still a value REIT, but not the outrageous value that 10X represents.

Why depletion is a problem

Depletion was a known quantity at the time of asset purchase and even adjusting for depletion, most of the assets CORR acquired have been accretive to value per share. The idea is that CORR pays out a dividend that is smaller than its cash flows such that it can apply the excess cash flows to new assets to essentially replace the depleting assets.

It becomes a bigger problem in the face of CORR’s disappearing niche. CORR has the cash, but it seems to lack the acquisitions to replace the assets. In fact, CORR has $182mm of liquidity which is massive for a company of this size.

Source: CORR presentation

Maintaining this level of liquidity is costly as the $59. 4mm of cash is not generating a real return.

In the event CORR cannot find suitable acquisitions, it will eventually have too small of an asset base to have efficient scale and could go into some sort of cash-out liquidation where assets are allowed to deplete with the cash paid out to shareholders.

I suspect this would be an okay outcome for shareholders, but it would be preferable to find new acquisitions to keep the cash-flow machine chugging.

What would make me a buyer

It has now been about 2 years during which CORR has been actively and unsuccessfully looking for accretive acquisitions. I think the environment has fundamentally changed with the disappearance of the weaker operators, so I am concerned that there are no accretive acquisitions to be found.

If CORR can prove me wrong with a good purchase I am a buyer of this stock. It is a good company with solid cash flows and honest leadership. Perhaps energy operators will get greedy again and expand aggressively which would reopen CORR’s niche.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.



Conflicts of Interest: We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.