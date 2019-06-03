Costamare: 7.6% Dividend Yield And Stock Upside On Higher Charter Rates

As containerships go off-hire for scrubber instillation, a relative decline in supply in the next 18 months is likely to keep charter rates firm.

Investment Overview

Costamare (CMRE) is an international owner of containerships with a fleet of 78 vessels aggregating 541,000TEU. The company’s fleet is time chartered to major liner companies globally with a company having a diverse range of containerships that include the feeder, Panamax and post-Panamax containerships.

From a stock price perspective, Costamare was trading at $4.39 on December 31, 2018. The stock currently trades at $5.23 and this implies an upside of 19.0% for YTD19. This article will discuss the triggers that point to further upside for this 7.6% dividend yield stock.

The key conclusion is that fresh exposure can be considered to Costamare even at current levels and the stock is positioned to trend higher in the next 12-18 months.

Uptick In Charter Rates

Costamare has trended higher by 19% in YTD19 and the primary reason for the upside is an uptick in time charter rates. As the chart below shows, charter rates have increased by 8.4% for YTD19. At the same time, the number of idle fleet has declined for YTD19.

If we consider the impact of higher charter rates specific to Costamare, the company had 10 new chartering agreements in 1Q19 with an average increase (as compared to prior chartering rate) of 34.1% in charter rates for larger containerships ( above 5,500teu ) and an average increase of 12.9% (as compared to prior chartering rate) for all vessels.

In addition, the company has 15 vessels that are due for rechartering in the next 12-months. As charter rates trend higher, the implication will be that EBITDA margin will increase on a relative basis in the next 18-24 months.

It is also important to note that the bullish trend in charter rate is likely to sustain in 2019 and 2020. The key reason is a temporary reduction in supply of vessels due to the 2020 sulfur cap. In the next 6-12 months, an increasing number of vessels are likely to go off-hire for scrubber installation. At the same time, it makes less economical sense to upgrade the older fleet and this would imply higher recycling of older vessels. It is worth noting that 6.3% of the containership fleet is over 20 years. Therefore, near-term supply constraints will ensure that charter rates remain firm during the investment horizon of 12-18 months.

Additionally, it is worth noting that the average age of the company’s fleet is 9.4 years. While the company has 11 vessels with an age of 20 years or more, the five newbuilds to be delivered in 2020 and 2021 will offset the impact of any older fleet recycling.

Clear Revenue Visibility With Strong Fundamentals

As of April 2019, Costamare had a total revenue backlog of $2.3 billion with average remaining time charter duration of 3.7 years. The company’s fleet (TEU-adjusted) is 71.9% contracted for 2019, 57.5% for 2020 and 45.3% for 2021. This provides clear revenue visibility for the given investment horizon.

It is also worth noting that Costamare has an increasing focus on long-term charters that provide recurring cash flows. Just to put things into perspective, the company acquired 16 vessels in 2018 for $900 million. These vessels had an approximate charter period of 8 years.

I must admit that there are concerns related to economic growth as the trade war between the United States and China rages. However, firm contracts with solid counterparties such as A.P. Moller-Maersk, MSC, Evergreen, Hapag Lloyd and COSCO will ensure that revenue growth is not negatively impacted. In addition, the EBITDA margin expansion that is likely in the coming quarters can potentially ensure steady EBITDA and cash flow even if revenue trends lower on decline in contracted days.

The revenue visibility is also important to discuss as Costamare has total debt of $1.26 billion as of March 2019 and the company’s annual interest expense is approximately $90 million considering 1Q19 interest expense. However, with 1Q19 annualized EBITDA of $230 million, the company’s debt servicing is likely to remain smooth with EBITDA interest coverage of 2.55.

In addition, I expect further leveraging with delivery of 5 new vessels in 2020 and 2021. With EBITDA likely to increase in the coming quarters on time charter renewal, debt servicing is likely to remain robust.

Given the EBITDA interest coverage and a debt to capitalization of 48.5%, Costamare is also well positioned to pursue its strategy of acquiring vessels with long-term charters that provide incremental revenue visibility for the coming years.

In addition to the headroom for leveraging, Costamare is likely to report operating cash flow in the range of $160 to $180 million (based on 1Q19 operating cash flow of $47.7 million) for 2019 and the company has a cash buffer of $155.3 million as of March 2019. This provides cushion for investment as well as preferred and common stockholders dividend.

Risk Factors

A global economic downturn due to trade wars is one of the risks that I have already mentioned above. This risk is partially offset by the fact that Costamare has firm revenue visibility for the foreseeable future.

Another key risk relates to the 2020 global sulfur cap. It is expected that only 10% of the global containerships will have scrubbers installed by 2020. The remaining containerships will have to switch to low sulfur fuel oil, which is more expensive than the high sulfur fuel oil. Therefore, beyond 2020, the impact of higher fuel cost on charter rates is likely to be negative and it can possibly imply EBITDA margin compression beyond 2020.

Conclusion

Costamare reported strong numbers for 1Q19 and as charter rates trend higher on a relative basis, the medium-term outlook remains positive for this 7.6% dividend yield stock.

The instillation of scrubbers for 2020 sulfur cap compliance will result in relative decline in vessel supply for the next 18 months and this is likely to keep charter rates firm.

Costamare stock is trading at the same level as it was in December 2018 and I see this as a good opportunity to consider exposure to the stock with an initial time horizon of 12-18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.