Zendesk: Profitability And Competition Are Real Concerns

With the emergence of formidable new competition, it is unlikely that the company will ever convert its revenue growth into shareholder cash flows.

Zendesk had an early lead in customer service software and has the revenue growth to show for it.

Since its IPO in 2014, Zendesk (ZEN) has had a phenomenal run, as have many in its SaaS cohort. The chart below shows its meteoric rise, including a huge jump in share price over the last two years.

Company Basics

In its most recent 10-Q, ZEN describes itself as follows (emphasis mine):

We are a software development company that provides SaaS products that are intended to help organizations and their customers build better experiences. Our product family is built upon a modern architecture that enables us and our customers to rapidly innovate, adapt our technology in novel ways, and easily integrate with other products and applications. With our origins in customer service, we have evolved our offerings over time to a family of products and a platform that work together to help organizations understand the broader customer journey, improve communications across all channels, and engage where and when it’s needed most.



We believe in developing products that serve organizations of all sizes and across all industries. The flagship product in our family, Zendesk Support, provides organizations with the ability to track, prioritize, and solve customer support tickets across multiple channels, bringing customer information and interactions into one place. Our other widely available products integrate with Support and include Zendesk Chat, Zendesk Talk, Zendesk Guide, and Zendesk Connect. Chat is live chat software that provides a fast and responsive way for organizations to connect with their customers. Talk is cloud-based call center software that facilitates personal and productive phone support conversations between organizations and their customers. Guide is a self-service destination that organizations can use to provide articles, interactive forums, and a community that help an organization's customers help themselves. Connect enables customer service teams to send automated and timely messages based on a customer’s past actions and preferences. Additionally, we offer Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering which provides Support, Chat, Talk, and Guide together for a single price, Zendesk Sell, sales force automation software that complements our mission in delivering products that provide a better customer experience, and Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform which enables organizations to connect and integrate customer data generated through the Zendesk product family.



We offer a range of subscription account plans for our products that vary in price based on functionality, type, and the amount of product support we offer. We also offer a range of additional features that customers can purchase and add to their subscriptions.

Accordingly, its offerings are in growing demand, not least because the younger generations expect service via chat and across multiple channels, as attested to by this slide from the company's most recent corporate presentation:

(Source: Company corporate presentation)

Despite Burgeoning Revenue Growth, Profitability Measures Have Recently Stagnated

Since its public debut, ZEN has managed to grow revenues spectacularly, as shown by the quarterly year-over-year growth chart. Recent growth continues to be on the order of 35-40%.

Data by YCharts

Yet, while revenues have grown exponentially, owner's cash profits and net income have not seen commensurate growth, hinting at poor leverage in the business model:

Data by YCharts

When we look at this on the basis of EV-to-owners' cash profits and profit margins, we note in particular that these metrics have stagnated over the past year despite revenues still growing at a strong pace:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Similarly, the initial leverage of decreasing stock-based compensation as a percentage of revenue has leveled out at a relatively high 20% of revenues.

Data by YCharts

The plateaus in profitability ratios already cast substantial doubt on ZEN's ability to convert its high revenue growth rates to cash flows for stockholders.

But the prospects get much worse when we consider the competitive landscape.

The Threat of Competition

This telling comparison of Customer Support Software produced by FinancesOnline not only shows Zendesk's host of competitors, but also finds ZEN's product to only be fourth best among its peers. (Likewise, Fitsmallbusiness gives Freshdesk a better rating than Zendesk.)

(Source: FinancesOnline)

In the remainder of this section, I'll focus on the competition posed by Freshdesk (owned by Freshworks), but note that two of Salesforce's (CRM) offerings also out-rate ZEN's. (And as a large-cap company, CRM has the finances and customer base to be a formidable competitor.)

Let's begin by reviewing two slides that ZEN features in its corporate presentation, highlighting its alleged advantages in terms of prominent customers and its omnichannel integration.

(Source: Company corporate presentation)

(Source: Company corporate presentation)

Yet, Freshdesk sports among its customers Honda (HMC), 3M (MMM) and Sony Pictures (SNE). So, ZEN isn't winning on that front. Likewise, Freshdesk offers full multi-channel support, as explained in detail on this page of its website.

For further competitive analysis, FinancesOnline offers a very helpful and comprehensive head-to-head comparison of Freshdesk vs. Zendesk to back up its ratings mentioned above. Please refer to it to confirm that Zendesk doesn't have any overarching competitive advantage in any particular area.

Furthermore, other review sites have similar findings, with Helpjuice having this commentary regarding Zendesk vs. Freshdesk (emphasis mine):

... many users report that Zendesk seems to have already “done it all” in terms of features and functionality. According to one Capterra review from earlier this year, "Zendesk seems to have done all of its innovation years ago as the product has achieved a plateau of functionality of features."

By contrast (emphasis mine):

... despite its simple and straightforward nature, Freshdesk is a much more robust tool than the software mentioned above.



Another strong point of Freshdesk is that its developers continue to test and tweak the software to perfection based on user feedback and other such data. Unlike Zendesk, as we said earlier, Freshdesk’s users continue to see improvements in the software as time goes on.



It’s also worth noting that many of Freshdesk’s users have actually noticed how free of technical glitches the tool is. This is one area in which “no news is good news,” so for users to actually take a step back and realize how streamlined the software is says a lot.

What it Means

Despite having a head start in its field - and the revenue growth rate that this allows - ZEN hasn't been able to become profitable; moreover, its trends towards profitability have plateaued over the past year or so.

In the meantime, $117 billion CRM has two entries in the sector, which according to one site are better than ZEN's. Similarly, a fast-growing private competitor is outranking Zendesk, such that ZEN likely won't have any pricing power going forward. ZEN is already priced for perfection (key metrics from Seeking Alpha with the stock trading at $84.24), so I expect the stock to trade down from here over time as the market awakens to the new competitive realities.

(Source)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ZEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.