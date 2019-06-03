I run scenario analysis on Xerox's new strategy to model various financial outcomes and the impact on the stock price.

Introduction

Xerox (XRX) held an investor day a few months ago where the new management team provided extensive details on its strategy for the business. The slides that I use in this article all come from that Investor Day presentation.

For reference, here is a 3-year stock chart:

Data by YCharts

Xerox is currently trading for about $31 per share.

The Strategic Roadmap: Right The Ship

The situation at Xerox can be summarized as follows:

The 21 st -century transition to mostly digital has left the physical print market in a slow burn.

-century transition to mostly digital has left the physical print market in a slow burn. Legacy investments (sunk capital) mean the business still generates solid free cash flow underpinned by service revenues.

Management's goal is to trim the organization to boost operating margins while hopefully, eventually being able to return to growth.

These 3 points are all reflected in the company's following 3-year roadmap:

Management's goal is to stop the revenue decline and boost operating margins by 250 bps (2.5%) before 2022, while maintaining free cash flow above $1 billion per annum.

This is essentially more of the same of what Xerox was doing before it spun off Conduent (CNDT) a few years ago - trying to manage the slow burn. The problem with Xerox is that it so far has not been able to produce organic, innovative breakthroughs that lead to stable revenues, yet alone any meaningful revenue growth. Even worse, it has not even bought a company that could help it do this.

Scenario Analysis

For context, management is forecasting a revenue decline of 5% in 2019 after a 4.1% annual decline in 2018. Q1 2019 revenues were down 7% year over year. What happens if the 5% revenue decline is not stopped? Time for a hypothetical scenario analysis.

I put together a financial model for the company that assumes the following variables:

$30 starting stock price.

5.5% operating margin in 2019, rising 50 bps each year to a constant long-term level of 7% in 2022. I assume the company underperforms its strategic target by 100 bps. (Note that this is not the adjusted margin which the company reports.)

$9 billion of revenue in 2019 which continues to fall by 5% every year thereafter.

25% effective tax rate.

$500 million of depreciation and amortization in 2019 which declines by the same rate as revenue every year thereafter.

$100 million in annual capital expenditures ("CAPEX").

230 million diluted shares outstanding at the end of 2019 and the company continues to devote half of its free cash flow every year thereafter to share repurchases. Shares are bought at an average price that is 13 times earnings in 2020, 12 times in 2021, 11 times in 2022, 10 times in 2023, and 9 times in 2024 at which point the valuation multiple stays constant at 9 times earnings. (Earnings growth slows as margin expansion stops and then the valuation multiple falls.)

What happens after 7 years (the average length of a typical business cycle)? Under this scenario, earnings per share rise from $2.05 in 2019 to $3.33 in 2026, however, because earnings growth steadies at 5% after margin expansion stops, the valuation multiple comes down to 9. $3.33 x 9 = $28.5 so the stock price essentially goes nowhere. All shareholders would get is the dividend.

Under the same model, what happens if annual revenue decline decreases to 3% in 2022 and stays at that level each year thereafter? Under this scenario, earnings per share rise to $3.51 in 2026, earnings growth steadies higher at almost 6%, and assuming the stock ultimately trades at a higher multiple of 10, the stock price rises to $33 in 2026.

Finally, let us assume, under the same model, that revenue steadies in 2022 at $8.1 billion and stays constant thereafter. What happens under this scenario? Here, earnings per share would rise to $3.84, earnings growth would steady around 7.5%, and assuming the stock ultimately trades at a higher multiple of 11, the stock price would rise to $39 per share in 2026.

The following table summarizes the financial model results of these 3 slightly different scenarios and how it would hypothetically affect earnings, the price multiple, and the stock price in 7 years:

Revenue Path Long-term Earnings Growth Long-term Operating Margin EPS (2026) Implied Multiple Stock Price (2026) Ongoing 5% Revenue Decline 5% 7% $3.33 9 $28.5 3% Revenue Decline Starting 2022 6% 7% $3.51 10 $33.2 Constant Revenue From 2022 Onward 7.5% 7% $3.84 11 $39.4

What is interesting in this scenario analysis is the interplay between valuation and share repurchases. The lower the price multiple, the more shares the company can buy back and the faster the earnings growth. There is a constant give and take between valuation and earnings growth. Ultimately, the right match is for the company to return to quality long-term revenue growth while only repurchasing shares when the stock is structurally undervalued.

Management says the shares are a good investment now, so it is repurchasing shares aggressively. I disagree. They are only a good investment now at the current price multiple (~15 or so) if the strategy ultimately succeeds and this is no easy task. If the strategy does not succeed and the 5% annual revenue decline continues (the first scenario that I outlined above), then returns on invested capital would continue to deteriorate and this destroys shareholder value. Furthermore, if the company cannot stop the revenue decline, then operating income will ultimately fall and financial leverage will increase.

Scenario Analysis Insights

Physical printing and related services are certainly on the decline; however, they are not going away completely and there may be some growth pockets in emerging markets. If Xerox's new management team can simply stop the revenue decline, potentially by filling the gap with new business opportunities, then we have a company that can be reborn.

Please note that I assumed that management is only able to increase margins by 150 bps and not the 250 bps promised in its strategic outlook. The history of margin expansion attempts at Xerox is littered with dead bodies, so I think it is wise to account for some casualties here.

Innovation Failures and Opportunities

Xerox's failure over the years has been its inability to offset print decline with a replacement digital product. I once read Xerox was working on a computer screen that you could roll up like a piece of paper. Why not some sort of digital notebook with physical digital pages for those of us who sometimes prefer to print out a few very important pages? For example, in preparation for this article, I printed out 3 pages from Xerox's 2018 Annual Report. I would not mind having a digital notebook at my desk where I could have these 3 pages separate for me from my desktop screen to markup (and then later erase when I am done with the project).

One aspect of Xerox's new strategy for growth is to switch to a holding company structure that buys independent businesses to incubate them - sort of like a venture capital fund. The problem I see with this strategy is that the financial model does not allow for enough acquisition CAPEX to eventually translate this into significant revenue growth.

Xerox is a workplace brand and the company has been missing out on leveraging its brand to make work better. Companies like Dropbox (DBX) are simply crushing it in this regard.

The following slide highlighting Xerox's innovation programs reveals that the company is mostly sticking with the "printing" strategy for which its brand is still known.

As much as shareholders would like to see Xerox become the next Apple (AAPL), this print-focused strategy makes more sense and I see a potential success here, like digital packaging, as far more achievable. One success here could mean a great deal to the bottom line. For example, capturing a 10% share of the digital packaging and print market over a 5-year stretch would be enough to get the whole business growing by 2% annually, assuming through all the other measures that the company can stop the revenue decline. 2% revenue growth does not seem like much; however, coupled with another 100 bps increase in operating margins (to 8%) and the aggressive share repurchase plan, this stock would be at $60 in the 7th year of my scenario analysis, helped by a higher valuation multiple (e.g., 15). In other words, this would give the company the fundamental earnings growth power to double its share price every business cycle.

Conclusion: How to Play It

From a risk/reward standpoint, it seems advisable to prepare for the failure scenario while retaining the optionality for outsized returns if management can successfully turn the ship around.

Recalling that the lower the share price the more shares can be repurchased, there is a price threshold here that makes sense for investors as an entry point where they will be less likely to get burned. Keeping this in mind, take a look at the following long-term weekly logarithmic chart:

Chart courtesy of barchart.com

You can glean from the lower channel I have drawn in this chart that there is a certain price threshold where the stock will quickly snap back aided by share repurchases.

For me, the optimal entry point here would be $25 per share which is near the bottom of this channel. This is also only 10.3 times my 2020 earnings estimate and 9.3 times my 2021 earnings estimate which, again, assumes that operating margins only increase by 100 bps during this time frame. Buying at or below $25 reduces downside risk while giving the investor time to observe the quality of the turnaround strategy. This would imply buying at a low multiple so a successful turnaround would benefit the investor two-fold through stronger earnings growth and multiple expansion. This is a strategy that I am now considering.

Industrial Minefinder™ Looking for a unique perspective on industrial metals and miners? Check out my Industrial Minefinder™ Marketplace service which covers the industrial metals & mining sector. I present what I think are the best opportunities across the full spectrum of majors, intermediates, and juniors. Subscribers like how I put numbers on juniors and provide ongoing rankings and target prices for the stocks I cover. If you are interested in subscribing to Industrial Minefinder™, you can sample my work by reading my "author's picks" accessible from my Seeking Alpha profile. Direct message me with any questions you may have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm an investment advisor and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption. Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. All data presented by the author is regarded as factual; however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis. Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment advisor.