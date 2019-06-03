Sirius XM's Connected Vehicle Business Posts Strong Gains

For the past several years, I have been publishing articles about the revenue generated by the Sirius XM Holdings' (SIRI) Connected Vehicle Services, or CVS, business unit. For those less familiar with Sirius or its CVS business, the company purchased CVS from Agero for approximately $529 million in late 2013. In early 2014, CEO Jim Meyer noted that he expected that the business would generate:

... close to $100 million of revenue this year [2014], and we expect to grow this at strong double digit rates over the next many years. We are in the process of fully integrating the CV business into Sirius XM, and its financial results are embedded in our guidance today.



As an early stage growth business, we expect the connected vehicle services product line to contribute at or near breakeven on an EBITDA basis in 2014, but with high variable margins, a relatively low capex profile, and substantial scaling in the business as penetration expands, we see many similarities in the financial profile of connected vehicle services and satellite radio.

During that same call, CFO David Frear added:

... In 2014, we expect connected vehicle services, excluding our existing traffic business, to approach $100 million in revenue. In the course of the next three years [by 2016], we expect connected vehicle service revenue will double [$200 million], and will continue to grow at high rates for many years to come.

It took years before the company acknowledged that the growth was less than expected. In May 2016, CFO David Frear discussed the business at an analyst conference:

... [CVS is] going to have a faster growth rate than satellite radio, but a faster growth rate would mean maybe going from 2% of our revenues to 3 to 4% of our revenues... it's not like it's going to go from 2% to 30%.



... what we're finding is that we're going to get to exactly where we thought before, it's just going to take a little more time because the auto makers are a little slower in their roll-outs. So, what they thought they were going to do two years ago, they're still going to do it, they're just getting to it a couple of years later.

So, how close is Sirius to that $200 million target that was supposed to be reached by 2016? And, how close are they to a number that would indicate that the CVS business unit has been able to “grow at high rates for many years to come.”

Although Sirius had not previously reported the CVS revenue separately, its quarterly and annual SEC filings and earnings press releases discuss the calculation of Average Revenue Per User, or ARPU. These filings show the ARPU calculations in some detail and note that:

ARPU - is derived from total earned subscriber revenue (excluding revenue associated with our connected vehicle services), ...

This allowed us to determine the CVS subscriber revenue by subtracting the subscriber revenue used to calculate ARPU from the total subscriber revenue shown in the P&L statements. The following chart shows the subscriber revenue derived from those ARPU calculations for the CVS business from the end of 2013 through the end of Q1 2019:

Quarterly CVS Subscriber Revenue (in $000's) Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 $18,632 $22,314 $22,421 $24,884 YTD 2014 $40,947 $63,368 $88,252 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 $23,089 $24,766 $25,170 $25,428 YTD 2015 $47,855 $73,025 $98,453 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 $24,698 $21,862 $21,713 $20,031 YTD 2016 $46,560 $68,273 $88,304 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 $20,203 $20,655 $20,644 $22,344 YTD 2017 $40,858 $61,502 $83,846 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 $24,835 $26,310 $30,095 $30,181 YTD 2018 $51,145 $81,240 $111,421 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 $36,000 YTD 2019 (Source: Chart by Crunching Numbers from company's annual and quarterly SEC filings)

Note: Beginning with Q1 2019, the company ceased reporting its results in thousands of dollars and began reporting dollar results rounded to the nearest million. The company also noted the following about its calculation of ARPU in a footnote on the recent 10-Q:

(3) ARPU for Sirius XM excludes subscriber revenue from our connected vehicle services of $36 and $25 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

That's correct, it finally started to clearly identify the CVS subscriber revenue. As the above statement also indicates, the calculations and figures that my previous articles have reported were most likely correct, since the Q1 2018 figures for CVS revenue are the same - $24,835 rounds to the $25 million in footnote (3).

It should be pointed out that there may also have been revenue from other payments for consulting services by the OEMs in connection with the CVS business, although it is not possible to isolate these figures, and it is highly unlikely that they would significantly close the gap. It should also be noted that the CVS business is no longer comprised solely of revenue from the Agero purchase. Since then, the company has also purchased Automatic Labs and PayTollo, although the projections cited by Meyer and Frear were based solely on the Agero purchase. And, the revenue from Automatic Labs is included in the Revenue line item for Equipment, not Subscriber.

Regardless, the $36,000 is a remarkable increase from both the prior year (Q1 2018, +44%) and the immediately preceding quarter (Q4 2018, +19%). This is also the sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth. It would appear that the company may have finally reached an inflection point on the growth curve, although I would like to see a few more quarters confirming this has occurred.

Buy, Sell or Hold?

Is the record quarterly revenue for CVS a reason to buy Sirius? Probably not. At just over 2% of total revenue in Q1, it still represents too small a portion of the company's business to have a meaningful impact on results. And that percentage may even decline a bit in Q2, as there will be a bump in total company revenue due to a full quarter of revenue from the Pandora acquisition that closed at the end of January.

On a relative basis, the Sirius share price looks attractive. Almost one year ago, on June 18, 2019, it reached a post-merger high of $7.70. On Friday, the shares hit an intraday low of $5.24, before closing at $5.31. The $5.24 is the lowest price since touching $5.21 on January 4, 2018. Still, I would be reluctant to take a straight long position and would once again recommend that one use a covered call position as a safer course. It is similar to the recommendation I made in my prior article on CVS:

I believe a relatively low-risk trade would be to buy the shares in the $5.80s and simultaneously sell the June calls with a $6 strike price. As I write this, the stock is at $5.88 and the call is selling for ~$0.34.



The net cost would be: $5.88 - $0.34 = $5.54



After commissions, the net cost should be ~$5.55 and the expectation would be a sale for $6 at or before the June expiration. The net gain of $0.45 (the $6 strike price less the net cost of $5.55) generates a cash on cash return of: $0.45 / $5.55 = 8.1%



The 8.1% cash on cash return gives us an annual percentage yield of more than 25% (including the dividend). Are there risks? Sure. If the shares move significantly above $6.30 over the next four months, money would be left on the table. If the shares drop below $5.55 net cost, there could be a capital loss. On the other hand, if the shares do continue to trade below $6, one can sell additional calls at expiration. I consider this to be a conservative trade with minimal downside.

Clearly, thus far that trade hasn't worked out, although it would have been much better than taking a straight long position. Those calls are likely to expire worthless, and new calls at either a $5.50 or $6 strike price will be available at expiration. One could also choose to close the call position early and simultaneously open a new call position. For now, I would let it ride, but I will post an update closer to the June 21st expiration.

In the interim, considering the uncertainty in the market, I would still be reluctant to take a straight long position. Instead, I would still be more likely to buy the stock and sell longer-duration, in-the-money covered calls.

In the interests of full disclosure, I have a very small long-term position that I have held for more than a decade, and currently have no plans to sell it. However, I also will frequently trade large blocks of shares and will continue to do so, occasionally selling short-duration covered calls against these blocks.

Summary

There is finally some good news with respect to the original CVS business, but it still remains far below the initial expectations. If the initial expectations had been realized, the revenue in 2016 would have been $200 million, and strong double-digit growth (i.e., 15%) from there would have had 2019 revenue come in at more than $300 million. I have no doubt that it will fall far short of that amount.

I look forward to updating the ongoing progress when the Q2 results are posted sometime in late July or early August.

