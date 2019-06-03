The Breech

We are starting to see a greater chance of a recession on the horizon. The yield curve inversion is growing more concerning as yields fall. As you know we have been saying that we saw longer duration treasuries performing well and they have - very well. Bonds are saying that there is something amiss. It might be a little too inside baseball but we saw research from Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) how QE has impacted the yield curve inversion and it hit us like a thunderbolt. A recession is on the horizon - even the Fed's research is saying there is a 28% of a recession within the next 12 months. That is an 11-year high for that figure.

When we last talked we said that we were leaning towards giving the advantage to the bears. It was the bond market that gave it away. We felt that the key level was the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA). Computers and quant funds always have a close eye on that number and it is also a risk metric number for some that delineates between a bull and a bear market. The S&P closed below that figure on Friday as Trump fired a new shot in his tariff wars towards Mexico. That and the administration's latest attack on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have traders and investors taking a more cautious stance. Traders are walking away and we see volatility on the rise. We will be watching the Treasury complex for clues to the stock market. Buying the long bond has been a winner for us the last few weeks but that rally is getting a bit long in the tooth.

We think that one of the big game changers in the last few years has been the growth of buybacks - with zero interest rates corporations were borrowing to buy back stock, sending stocks higher each quarter. Like any good party, there are some hangovers and that comes in the explosive growth in corporate debt. We have pounded the table on the idea that in the next crisis the problem will be in corporate debt. When a recession hits the debt needs to be paid back with shrinking cash flow necessitating the slowdown or elimination of buybacks. We have never been big fans of buybacks, having helped execute them on the floor of the NYSE for years. Corporate treasurers have a knack for buying high and not buying at the lows. Markets will struggle given a drying up of buybacks.

Forgive us any errors and formatting issues. We are on the road and enjoying some time with the family before they head back to school later this week. Watch bonds. Gold may be breaking out next.

