Rapidly Growing Pipeline At Inseego

The company is set for 5-10 year significant growth on the back of 5G, and in that time frame, its SaaS telematics business will also likely be much bigger.

Inseego's international opportunities look to be much bigger than we assumed, and its IoT solutions from Skyus are likely to join in.

The company is pretty confident it can get its 8-10 design wins this year, and it is halfway through that target already.

It looks like the long predicted 5G party is about to start and getting larger than we expected, with Inseego in talks with 30 mobile operators.

Inseego (INSG) is still the best-performing stock in our SHU portfolio, as it has more than tripled in the 18 months since we bought 5000 shares at $1.52 on October 5, 2017. The first phase of the transition is now behind us.

The company's results have improved:

Data by YCharts

That is, after restructuring that shed more than $20 million in cost, the company is well and truly out of the danger zone, but looking at the graph above, the results are still not what drives the enthusiasm in the stock price.

For that, one has to look ahead and see the big opportunities that is facing the company. We have discussed these in detail in previous articles, here we just summarize them and provide an update:

4G and (especially) 5G fixed wireless and mobile solutions

Aviation SaaS telematics

DMS (Device Management Systems) used to track mobile assets (phones, laptops, etc.) for clients' employees.

IoT connection devices.

4G and 5G

There are two main categories of products here:

Home routers are a replacement for existing fixed-line internet connection, and the advantage is that they are much cheaper (no last-mile problem here) and as fast as, or faster than, fiber to the home with very low latency. To give you an idea of the possibilities (from company blog):

At this point, we’ve only scratched the surface of what is possible with this new technology. At MWC a few weeks ago, we enabled augmented reality for firefighters on the front line, equipped robots with cloud AI, broadcast live 4K Ultra HD streaming video, and presented cloud based VR to the gaming industry. All powered by Inseego 5G NR.

So, contrary to previous mobile generations, this opens up a whole new and much bigger market for the company's products, and they have the good fortune that the Chinese competition is basically excluded in many parts.

That hasn't gone unnoticed. Now that we're in the very early innings of 5G, the company has no lack of interest from customers (from the Q1CC):

The number of customer engagements with our 5G portfolio continues to grow with our global pipeline now in excess of 30 mobile operators.

Before you rush out to buy shares, you should realize that of these 30 mobile operators, only 4-5 have been converted to being actual customers, and management is confident that the targeted 8-10 design wins for this year will be achieved.

Revenues will start to come in from 5G a couple of million a quarter and accelerate through next year. While 5G is really accelerating (from the Q1CC):

As of last month, there were 224 operators in 88 countries investing in 5G networks in the form of lab testing, field trials, and planned and actual deployments. And this is up from 134 operators in 62 countries at the end of 2018.

One has to realize that the build-out of these networks is a decade-long process where there are the market disruptors, the early adopters and the market followers, and it's only the former that have actually began deployment.

We assumed that the market for mobile 5G hotspots might not be so important. After all, 5G phones could very well serve that function, but it looks like we might have been a little too pessimistic here (from the Q1CC, emphasis ours):

Inseego's M1000 5G hotspot is a high-performance enterprise-grade mobile router with gigabit per second speeds and ultra-low latency. And importantly, the user can hold it in their hands and take it with wherever they need to go. In contrast, 5G consumer smartphones could not meet the demanding performance and cybersecurity requirements of enterprise applications.

Still, we suppose for many consumers their phone will be ok for incidental function as a mobile hotspot, reserving the need for one for those that use it on a more structural basis.

While the possibility of taking your gigabit home broadband connection on the road is tantalizing, the main market will be the home (and corporate) connection itself.

What should also be noted is that there is significant life in the company's 4G LTE products, especially as the most advanced ones achieve gigabit speeds as well (from the Q1CC):

In addition to 5G, we are seeing strong traction with our new 4G LTE Advanced product portfolio. We have won new 4G customers who will launch mobile services with our 8000 series hotspot this year starting in the second quarter, and we are working on additional LTE opportunities.

Telematics

The Ctrack telematics business has a very promising segment in the aviation business, and this quarter it looks like it got another win under its belt (from the Q1CC):

I'm pleased to report that we're finalizing the agreement with a European-based global carrier which mandates Ctrack as the tracking system for their motorized ground assets worldwide.

As stressed in earlier articles, it's in the company's aviation business where it has a first-mover advantage, and it's demonstrated ROI with many aviation businesses. While this is a slow-moving business (both in terms of sales cycle and implementation), it is a $1 billion opportunity for the company, as telematics hasn't yet penetrated ground equipment in airports in any significant way.

The vehicle tracking business is restructuring in two countries, South Africa and Australia, both of which were underperforming, but Ctrack Europe managed 8% growth. This is a steady SaaS business now mostly concentrating on SMB and fleet management.

One would almost forget, but there is another big opportunity that the company has: its DMS business. This enables organizations to track mobile assets (phones, laptops, etc.) for clients' employees.

While it was traditionally focused on government agencies, it now has a potentially much bigger corporate sector business, as well as partners Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) are expanding its market.

Industrial IoT

One part of the business that we haven't highlighted in previous articles is the company's IoT business Skyus, but this is set to receive an equal boost with the arrival of 5G as well (from the Q1CC):

We believe 5G and gigabit LTE will play major roles in this market segment which plays to Inseego's strength. We are building a powerful industrial IoT portfolio with our newly released Skyus 300 and 500 series of ruggedized edge routers.

And it had some notable wins, being integrated into a Dell solution for the enterprise market and a win with one of the world's largest financial service providers in Australia partnering with Riverbed.

Inseego also expanded its relation with Herz, which deployed its SD WAN solution in locations in the US. SD WAN is really where most of the action is.

Q1 figures

From the PR:

The Company reports first-quarter revenues of $48.6 million, GAAP operating loss of $2.5 million, GAAP net loss of $7.5 million, or net loss of $0.10 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million and non-GAAP net loss of $0.03 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period, including restricted cash, was $31.9 million.

Revenue from IoT & Mobile Solutions was $32.8 million (+13.5%), while Enterprise SaaS revenue disappointed at $15.8 million (-11.6%), leaving overall revenue growth at 4%, at the high end of expectations.

The company did suffer some mishaps, with gross margin under pressure from a scarcity of components (which has now been resolved), which forced it to expedite emergency supplies, increasing cost.

In Inseego's Ctrack telematics business, there are restructuring efforts going on in Australia and South Africa, and the sector suffered from considerable currency headwinds as well.

On a constant currency, the decline was just 2% rather than the 11.6% in the headline number.

Guidance

For Q2, Inseego is guiding to revenue of $50-56 million; of that, IoT and Mobile Solutions revenues are forecast at $35-40 million and Enterprise SaaS at $15-16 million.

The company expects a notable acceleration in business in H2 when the 5G roll-out begins in earnest. Perhaps the most noteworthy part of the Q1CC (apart from the pipeline of 30 mobile providers they're in talk with) is the fact that Inseego didn't change its old adjusted EBITDA run rate guidance of $40 million exiting 2019.

That is, the company still has good hopes of achieving $10 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q4, which would be a pretty dramatic improvement of its financials.

Margins

One thing investors have to understand is that investment in R&D and S&M precedes the expected ramp in revenue, which keeps the company in the red for now.

Data by YCharts

Margins came further under pressure by the component shortage mentioned above, responsible for about 1.5 point in margin gross compression. However, management has embarked on increasing gross margins, most notably by shifting from its Chinese contract manufacturer to Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) in Taiwan.

Not only does that beat any tariffs on Chinese exports, but it also allows the company to scale much better and faster, as well as enlisting Foxconn's buying power and supply network to bring cost reductions.

As a result, management expects gross margin to improve in Q2 and continue to do so throughout the year. It also lifted the lid on the gross margins of the sectors, with Enterprise SaaS in the mid-60s and IoT & Mobile in the mid-10s.

In terms of operating cost, these are increasing when one includes the capitalized parts. R&D rose to 13.6% of revenue (up from 11.4% a year ago), and S&M is also increasing, up $1.1 million from last year to $6.2 million.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow is improving, but the company is still losing quite a bit, though it can survive for quite some time even at these levels given the $32 million of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Given the fact that EBITDA is still depressed and the sales multiple isn't excessive, we see no problems from a valuation point of view. EPS is expected to come in at breakeven this year and rise to $0.26 next year.

Conclusion

Looking at the figures, we can imagine investors could be worried by the debt and share increases. These were mostly the result of previous headwinds (and a botched attempt at selling its MiFi business).

The company has restructured and shed more than $20 million of its cost, with adjusted EBITDA already well in the black. These figures would be considerably better if not for the necessary investments in product development and sales.

Most notably, this is for the upcoming 5G wave that provides Inseego a pretty unique opportunity which is a multiple of previous generational mobile technology transformations, as it opens up whole new markets for the company with IoT and carriers taking on the cable companies on their turf.

Given that the Chinese competition has been restricted in many parts of the world the company is very well-placed, and its engagement with 30+ mobile operators testifies to this.

On top of that, it has its telematics SaaS businesses, which is slowly ramping, most notably its aviation business, which is another $1 billion opportunity for the company.

All this opens up the enticing perspective of the burst of 5G, which is about to start, and the underlying slow but steady ramping up of Inseego's SaaS telematics businesses. We think that in 2-3 years' time, this will be a whole different company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.