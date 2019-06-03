The U.S. Week Ahead: Muni Market (June 3-7)

Also, the County of Los Angeles is eyeing a sale of $700 million worth of Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, or TRANs, amid a massive increase in the city’s budget and turnaround in its economic health.

Against this backdrop, some proposed sales have crossed the wires, including $500 million worth of revenue bonds from Chandler, Arizona’s Industrial Development Authority, to help bolster Intel’s local chipmaking plants.

With the recent rise in the prices of U.S. Treasuries, it seems the 10-year muni-Treasury ratio has also climbed higher.

The municipal bond market continues to heat up, and while issuance volume remains low, some sales have crossed the wires. This week we shine a spotlight on a proposed Los Angeles TRANs transaction, as well as Intel Corporation Project-related Revenue Bonds out of Chandler, Arizona.

Note: This material was originally published on IBKR Traders' Insight on May 30, 2019.

