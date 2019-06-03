Essential Properties Realty Trust: New Kid On The Net Lease REIT Block

With several attractive metrics such as a very long average remaining lease term and low cost of capital, EPRT is positioned for many years of strong growth.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) is the newest kid on the net lease REIT (ETF: NETL) block. It is a relatively small ($1.62 billion market cap) real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant properties leased to service- and experience-oriented, middle market companies.

Examples include restaurants, car washes, convenience stores, pre-K schools, fitness centers, and movie theaters.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

After a modest start for the second half of 2018, EPRT burst out of the gate in 2019:

The pivot in EPRT's stock price trend corresponds perfectly with the Fed's policy shift from maintaining guidance for higher interest rates and quantitative tightening remaining on "auto-pilot" to a "patient" stance. There are no more planned interest rate hikes, and the policy of quantitative tightening on auto-pilot has turned into a plan to hold the Fed's balance sheet steady starting in the Fall. In fact, various indicators including the bond market are signaling that the Federal Funds rate is likely to be lowered sometime this year or next year.

Net lease REITs are particularly sensitive to changes in interest rates due to their long terms and lack of flexibility on rent adjustments. (Or, at least, the market believes the net lease sector to be particularly interest rate sensitive. In reality, there are many steps net lease REIT management teams can take to mitigate interest rate changes, such as fixing rates many years out into the future.)

EPRT is no different in this regard. The company IPO'd in June 2018 and thus missed the interest rate panic in the Spring of that year that sent many net lease stalwarts like Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) falling by double-digit percentages. This year, alongside its fellow net lease REITs, EPRT has enjoyed a favorable tailwind brought on by the Fed's pivot in interest rate policy, as well as the looming specter of an economic downturn.

How does EPRT compare to its peers? And at what price is it worth buying?

Let's take a look.

Essential Properties' Magnificent Slide Deck

EPRT's Q1 2019 investor slide deck is a very informative and helpful presentation of both Essential Properties' and its net lease competitors' financial information. They have done investors a service in presenting the following comparisons, and I hope they will continue to do so in future quarters.

Of course, the purpose of such presentations is to impress investors and draw capital to the presenter's stock and (potentially) away from their competitors' stocks. Thus, the only peer comparisons companies tend to do are the ones that present themselves in a favorable light vis-a-vis their competitors. EPRT compares favorably to its competitors in multiple ways, so we get to see several comparison charts.

When it comes to longest weighted average remaining lease term, EPRT wins with 14.5 years and only 5% of leases expiring in the next 5 years.

Source: EPRT Q1 2019 Presentation

Almost all (98%) of EPRT's leases have rent escalations at a weighted average rate of 1.5% (compare to peer Store Capital's (STOR) 1.8%). Same-store rent actually grew at 1.8% in Q1 2019 — the same as STOR's weighted average. Some rent escalations are based on CPI, which means that if inflation rises, rent escalations will follow suit. Most, however, are fixed at a predetermined rate at varying intervals (hiking every year, every second year, every 5th year, or otherwise).

Source: EPRT Q1 2019 Presentation

Besides the niche REITs that specifically focus on certain non-retail industries, EPRT boasts the highest percentage of service- and experience-oriented tenants. Naturally, this makes EPRT very e-commerce-resistant. Whether the tenant profile is recession-resistant is a different story and remains to be seen.

Source: EPRT Q1 2019 Presentation

What some investors may not know is that not all net leases are the same when it comes to landlord responsibilities. Sometimes the landlord is responsible for the integrity of the roof and structure, sometimes also for the parking lot or other common area maintenance. That translates to varying EBITDA margins (a proxy for the amount of rental revenue a REIT can turn into profits). NNN's EBITDA margin sits at ~90%. For STOR, it's ~91%. And for EPRT, it's ~84%.

Operating expenses are a little higher for EPRT than for its closest peers, then, but not quite as high as Spirit Realty's (NYSE:SRC) (~81% EBITDA margin), Agree Realty Corporation's (NYSE:ADC) (~80% EM), or Four Corners Property's (NYSE:FCPT) (~78% EM). And it is roughly in line with the op-ex of fellow service- and experience-based EPR (NYSE:EPR) (~86% EM) as well as industry-diversified VEREIT (NYSE:VER) (~85% EM).

When it comes to translating rental revenue into profits, nobody beats the net lease king, Realty Income, with its ~91% EBITDA margin (91.2% compared to second place STOR's 90.8%).

(In case you're curious, W.P. Carey's (WPC) EBITDA margin is ~88%. For the ten net lease REITs just mentioned, the average is 85.4%.)

In general, the higher the EBITDA margin (and the fewer the landlord responsibilities), the more predictable is the FFO. EPRT's below-average EM tells me that, perhaps in exchange for slightly higher acquisition cap rates, it has taken on leases with a few more landlord responsibilities than its closest peers.

One unique strength of EPRT's business model and size is its ability to focus on lower priced properties. This does not necessarily mean lower quality. It may mean lower square footage, more weighting in secondary and tertiary markets, or lower credit-rated tenants.

Source: EPRT Q1 2019 Presentation

Targeting lower price-point properties gives EPRT less competition and, hopefully, the ability to acquire properties at slightly higher cap rates.

As proof that lower price per property does not necessarily translate into lower quality, notice that EPRT's unit-level rent coverage is on par with that of Realty Income, the gold standard of net lease REITs.

Source: EPRT Q1 2019 Presentation

It is interesting to note that besides FCPT's portfolio of net lease restaurants, NNN has the highest property-level rent coverage. Also, only STOR has an equally high percentage of leases that report unit-level financials, with FCPT slightly behind at 95%.

Like STOR and to a lesser extent NNN, EPRT focuses on middle market companies with strong unit-level profitability. Like STOR, EPRT receives regular P/L statements for the vast majority of its properties. This is not corporate-level revenues or earnings. It's property-level financials showing store sales, expenses, and profitability. This provides EPRT (as well as its shareholders!) with excellent clarity on their individual properties' performance as well as advance warning in the case of profitability erosion.

When it comes to debt loads, EPRT seems proud of the fact that (due in part to its newness as a publicly traded company as well as the current favorable equity market) it has some of the lowest debt levels of all net lease REITs, though these will likely rise over time as the company carries out its rapid pace of acquisitions.

Source: EPRT Q1 2019 Presentation

Moreover, despite a current dividend yield roughly in line with O, STOR, and NNN, its forward payout ratio is slightly lower than all but STOR's. In the last two quarters, EPRT has paid out 79% of its FFO to shareholders, compared to STOR's 75% and NNN's 77% over the same time frame.

Source: EPRT Q1 2019 Presentation

Next we come to one of the most important metrics for net lease REITs: the cap(italization) rate.

Below we find two measurements of the cap rate. The applied cap rate is the acquisition cap rate based on the most recent quarter's acquisitions. The implied cap rate is the actual cash net operating income from all properties from the most recently reported quarter annualized, divided by the market value of its real estate assets (or, equity market cap plus debt).

Source: EPRT Q1 2019 Presentation

The REIT with the lowest implied cap rate (at the very top) is Agree Realty Corporation, followed by Realty Income under it. These two also enjoy the highest premiums to NAV, each above 30%. This means that the market capitalization of these two companies is 30%+ greater than the liquidation value of their underlying assets.

These cap rate calculations are not weighted. If one were to weight by cash ABR with already applied rent escalations added in, EPRT's weighted average cap rate comes to 7.6%.

Given that EPRT's average interest rate currently sits at a low 3.89% and its average cost of equity around 5.1% (by my calculations), the company's weighted average cost of capital comes to 4.8%. This gives EPRT a favorable spread of 2.8 points between cap rate and cost of capital, on the higher end for net lease REITs.

The commercial real estate market is fairly efficient when it comes to acquisition cap rates, and thus the average cap rates do a pretty good job of representing the quality of the tenants and real estate. Of course, "quality" is a tricky word.

For example, a pharmacy located on a prominent street corner in a primary market with a strong corporate guarantee is intuitively worth more than a less well-located property in a secondary or tertiary market leased to a less financially strong tenant. But, as attested by Christopher Volk, CEO of STORE Capital, traditional metrics for determining the quality of real estate such as traffic counts on adjacent streets, nearby population density, average income per household within a 3- and 5-mile radius, and corporate credit rating do not necessarily translate into unit-level profitability.

For example, a dentist or private school does not need as much street visibility or as high a traffic count to thrive in a given location as would a convenience store or car wash. And if, say, a fitness center or restaurant is well-located and has operated profitably for an extended period of time, the strength of its corporate guarantor does not matter as much.

Valuation

Economic weakness and geopolitical uncertainty have driven up the prices of safe-haven assets, including net lease REITs. For the first time in over 10 years, it appears we are not too far off from an interest rate cut, which should benefit real estate sectors with longer lease terms. Net lease REITs' longer leases and largely recession-resistant tenants make them the go-to real estate hedge against economic slowdowns or downturns.

But even in a currently hot real estate niche, EPRT (in purple) has risen head and shoulders above the others:

Unfortunately, for those of us who are not yet shareholders, that has expanded the company's AFFO multiple to an unattractively high level for such a new and untested REIT.

Source: EPRT Q1 2019 Presentation

Trading at 18.4x estimated 2019 AFFO as of the end of March, EPRT is more expensive than STOR but not quite as richly valued as O or NNN. Though being small enough to achieve a significantly faster AFFO per share growth rate, as EPRT does, somewhat justifies the rich valuation.

EPRT estimates ~$500 million of annual acquisitions (and has achieved around that in the trailing twelve month period), which is currently around 32% of total assets. If its stock price remains elevated, EPRT's weighted average cost of capital between debt and equity should fall even further than the 4.8% I've estimated. Thus, these acquisitions should be highly accretive to FFO. This helps explain EPRT's high AFFO per share growth guidance.

DDM Calculations

I am a dividend growth investor. I measure my personal wealth not as the sum total of my assets and unrealized gains, but rather as the stream of income produced by those assets. Thus, I find the dividend discount model (NYSEARCA:DDM) to be one of the most helpful methods of calculating a dividend-paying stock's fair value.

Typically, for REITs, I like to simply take the 10-year Treasury bill yield and add 5% to get my discount rate. But since the 10-year T-bill yield is currently quite low and EPRT is a new and untested stock, I will just use a 10% discount rate. I'll perform calculations based on two scenarios: one in which EPRT translates 75% of its FFO growth in the coming years into dividend growth (6% per year), and another in which it translates closer to 90% of FFO to dividends (7% per year).

6% Div Growth Rate: 0.84 / (0.1 - 0.06) = $21.00

7% Div Growth Rate: 0.84 / (0.1 - 0.07) = $28.00

Given the relatively low payout ratio that EPRT is starting with, I think it's safe to assume that it will be able to achieve at least a 6% dividend growth rate in the next several years. After 5 years at its expected growth rate, however, EPRT would have over $4 billion in real estate assets. The larger a REIT gets, the more difficult it is to grow at the same clip as it did previously. So let's do one more calculation assuming 6% dividend growth for 5 years, and then 4% for the next five for an average of 5% over 5 years:

5% Div Growth Rate: 0.84 / (0.1 - 0.05) = $16.80

At a price of $16.80 per share, EPRT would yield 5%. It was only back in March of this year that the stock traded at that price. This is around the price I would be willing to pay per share of EPRT at this time.

Conclusion

EPRT is a very new REIT and has not yet been tested by a recession or economic downturn. (It may get the opportunity to test its mettle soon enough, though!) But given that the REIT launched public trading in the late stage of a market cycle, I have to assume the management team is aware of the likelihood of a recession in the near future and have designed the portfolio accordingly.

In any case, EPRT has very little debt (though 61% of it is secured) and its portfolio is 99.9% occupied. Having a very long weighted average remaining lease term of 14.5 years and a very low cost of capital positions the company for rapid growth in the coming years. However, the stock has soared to a high valuation in recent months and investors would do well to wait for a pullback before picking up shares.

