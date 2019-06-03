LyondellBasell Is An Undervalued Cash Flow Machine

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) is a leading producer of chemicals worldwide. The description on Seeking Alpha sums it up nicely:

The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins - Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. Further, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. In addition, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

That surely is a dense description. To put it simply, LYB is a chemical and refining giant that leads the industry in margins and safety.

The past year has been terrible for the share price of LYB:

Shares are down 34.8% in the past year, while the S&P 500 is up 1.7%. The 14-day Relative Strength Index is at an absurdly low 25.36, which means that this is incredibly oversold from a technical standpoint and due for a recovery.

What is the reason for the massive decline in share price? The majority of the fall is due to margin compression in the Americas segment and refining spread difficulties. Falling ethylene prices and a well-supplied market put downward pressure on profits. It is important to note that international margins and profits were up more than the Americas segment was down, and shows the strength of the company's diverse global business. Another factor contributing to lower overall earnings, however, was and still is the impact from the fire that occurred at its Houston Ship Channel.

As for the refining segment, I believe that the comments on the earnings transcript summarize the issue well:

First quarter EBITDA was a negative $15 million, a $69 million improvement over the fourth quarter. Crude throughput at the refinery increased to 259,000 barrels per day following the completion of planned maintenance during the fourth quarter. Maya 2-1-1 crack spread reached historically low levels in January, but gradually improved and average more than $13 per barrel for the quarter. Unusually low discounts for heavy sour crude oil combined with high gasoline inventories created a challenging environment for our refining business during the first quarter. Fortunately refining markets corrected over the month of March and during April we continue to see substantial improvements in the Maya 2-1-1 crack spread.

Another factor is that the price of polyethylene has not followed the price of oil upwards like it traditionally does, and this has caused profit margins to be compressed. One of the reasons for that could have been higher supply capacity. Seasonal demand was also indicated on the earnings call as being a driving force for lower profits. We will have to see how margins are affected by the sudden 16% drop in oil prices in the past month.

The good news on the demand side of the equation is that overall demand growth has been steady. As the world economy grows and technology progresses, the use of high-quality and specialized polymers/chemicals also grows.

It’s never fun to be in a global supply/demand arms race with other companies compressing your margins, but that’s the nature of business. LYB is continuing to synergize with its last August acquisition of A. Schulman, and synergies have already reached $85 million in annual savings.

Another positive is that LYB has a number of growth projects slated to come on-line.

The company's organic growth program is in full swing with its new hyper-zone polyethylene technology approaching a third-quarter start-up in La Porte and considerable progress underway on construction of the world's largest propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol plant at its sites in Channelview and Bayport in Texas.

These two projects will eventually contribute a combined ~$600 million per year to EBITDA. Given that the total investment will cost around $3.1 billion, that is an incredibly nice return on its invested capital of ~20% annually.

My favorite part of this company is the cash flow. TTM 1Q19 free cash flow was $4.1 billion. Taking that $4.1 billion in free cash flow and dividing by the market cap of LYB gives you a 14.9% FCF yield. That is an incredibly high number and a sign of an undervalued company. With the $5.5 billion of cash from operating activities in 2018, it plowed $2.1 billion back into growing the business and returned $3.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. 2.4% of the float was bought back in the most recent quarter. Investing in organic growth was a better decision than simply using all the money for buybacks, as the share price has declined since then. We have seen companies get too aggressive when it comes to buying back stock, only to destroy shareholder capital as the price continues to fall.

Management’s shareholder-friendly behavior is set to continue, as the company just announced a 5% increase to its dividend that goes ex-dividend on June 7th. LYB has plenty of room for dividend increases, as the forward payout ratio is only 38% of free cash flow. The current yield is a very respectable 5.65% and gives an added margin of safety to patient investors. Better yet, there is no dividend tax withholding for companies headquartered in the UK, so all of that hefty dividend is yours to keep.

Summary

LyondellBasell is a giant, well-run company with tons of free cash flow. The diversity of its product line and its global operations cushions the impact of supply-demand margin compression. Management has its priorities in order when it comes to shareholder returns and organic growth. The dividend is both well-covered and recently raised, and there is no withholding tax. This, along with the eye-popping RSI of 25.36, affords you a margin of safety on your investment and should result in clear double-digit returns for the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LYB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.