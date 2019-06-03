Devon Energy Hands The Win To Canadian Natural Resources

The deal looks to have been on the low end of where it should have been, but it wasn't all that horrible given the circumstances.

Despite it striking up some complaints from shareholders, the management team at Devon Energy (DVN) recently held true on its promise to divest of some of the firm's largest non-core assets. This move follows the decision by management earlier this year to re-focus the company, taking it from a diverse operator to one focused solely on four regions located within the US. While shareholders are right that the deal represents more of a win for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) than it does Devon, there's no denying that Devon won't be better off with these assets and, in their place, with lower leverage, moving forward.

A look at the sale

Earlier this year, I wrote an article detailing a major transformation being embarked upon by the management team at Devon. In that article, I made the case that this move by management makes sense, but as with any deal, the devil is in the details. Following up on its pledge, the company finally struck an agreement with Canadian Natural Resources wherein it will sell to the latter its operations (largely focused in Alberta, Canada) in exchange for C$3.8 billion, or about $2.8 billion. Assuming all goes according to plan, this divestiture will be speedy, with a target for completion being the end of the second quarter of the company's current fiscal year.

The assets being sold by Devon to Canadian Natural Resources are heavy oil assets. In the first quarter of this year, they accounted for 113 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) worth of production by the firm. Total proved reserves of oil stand at around 409 million barrels according to management, and in 2018, it brought in field-level cash flow (this excludes overhead costs) of $236 million. As you can see in the image below, this is just one set of assets of a few that management is working to divest of. The other big set of assets on the chopping block is the firm's Barnett Shale ones, which it believes will be sold off by the end of this year.

Taken from Devon Energy

Upon completion of its sales, the remaining assets (which management collectively refers to as New Devon) will result in production of 308 thousand boe of output per day. 84% of this will be in the form of liquids (mostly oil), and the oil growth rate this year of those assets is expected to be 17% year-over-year for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter of last year. Based on the data provided, the largest remaining asset base will be Devon's holdings in the STACK, which will account for 123 thousand boe per day. In second place will be its Delaware Basin (one of two major basins in the larger Permian Basin) assets with daily output of 107 thousand boe per day.

If management holds to what it stated in its press release, the $2.80 billion in proceeds will be allocated toward debt reduction. This is quite significant in size considering the firm's total gross debt at the end of its latest quarter stood at $5.85 billion. It's uncertain just which debts the company will focus on paying down, but I decided to look at three different hypothetical scenarios. Under the first, I assumed that management allocates the full $2.80 billion in proceeds toward paying off the lowest-interest rate debt. Under this scenario, the company will see its annual interest expense decline by $115.63 million. If, instead, the firm focuses on the debts that come due soonest, its annual savings will be $144.84 million, while under the third scenario I focused on, the company would see its costs drop by $183.37 million in a world where the highest-interest rate debt is paid off. More likely than not, it will be the nearest-maturities notes the firm will pay down.

Either way, this will go a long way toward ensuring that Devon achieves its goals of slimming down its business considerably. As I wrote about in detail in my aforementioned article on the firm, earlier this year the company announced a major realignment of its priorities and operations. Under that plan, the company said that it hopes to reduce its annual run-rate costs by $780 million by 2021. Of this, 70% of the reduction was forecasted to be set in place by the end of this year. Of the total reduction expected over time, $130 million was forecasted to be in the form of reduced interest expense, plus another $300 million will come from D&C (drilling and completion) efficiency improvements and a further $300 million will come from reduced general and administrative costs. Given the size of its divested assets, I can see major progress being achieved on all of these fronts.

This is a better deal for Canadian Natural Resources

Though some investors will be unhappy with the terms of this divestiture, I think it's not horrible for Devon. However, it's certainly better, I believe, for Canadian Natural Resources than anybody. Last year, EBITDAX generated by these assets came out to $593 million. This was in a world where WTI oil averaged $64.79 per barrel, while Canadian crude sold for $19.37 per barrel. This significant disparity was driven in large part by logistics issues throughout Canada caused by regulatory hang-ups and political infighting, but another cause for concern here has been the fact that, in general, heavy oil is just less economically attractive than WTI or similar grades.

With this low pricing, and assuming the $2.80 billion sale price, the effective price and EV (which are the same for the purposes of this transaction) to EBITDAX ratio was 4.7. A year earlier, EBITDAX associated with these divested assets came out to $748 million for a ratio of 3.7, while in 2016 it came out to $491 million for a ratio of 5.7. More likely than not, investors were hoping for a reading of 6 to 7 or higher, as even that range could be considered low priced for the energy industry in a world where the space is considered healthy and pessimism is not rampant. Should a multiple of 6 have been appropriate, the sale price would have been, using last year's numbers, $3.57 billion, while a multiple of 7 would have translated to a price of $4.17 billion.

In all, this suggests that Canadian Natural Resources certainly got the good end of this deal. This is especially true when you consider that, despite some discount being warranted because of Canadian oil and pipeline politics, it's hard to imagine Canadian energy prices falling much further. In the event of a rebound in pricing, for instance, it's not inconceivable that EBITDAX could grow materially. This essentially offers Canadian Natural Resources a chance at tremendous upside if things go right, while its downside is probably not that great if the industry takes another beating.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's a good thing that Devon held true to its plan and slimmed down like it did. Yes, the company did sell these assets at what looks like a discount to where they probably should have been priced, but at least it can benefit from planned cost-cutting and significantly-reduced leverage. In all, I see both firms walking away from this deal with something material, but if there was one entity that clearly benefited the most from all of this, it was certainly Canadian Natural Resources.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.