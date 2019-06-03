Penn Virginia Is A Bargain Growing At A High Tech Pace

Debt-to-EBITDAX or cash flow from operating activities is now comfortably below 2 and will decline further.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) just reported some first-quarter numbers that would make a high tech company proud and send that high tech stock soaring. But this is an oil industry stock so the market just yawned and allowed the stock to drift lower. That has opened up a rare bargain opportunity for value investors looking for a lot of earnings compared to the price of the stock.

The trade war talk has sent oil and gas stocks into a funk. However, those kinds of issues are usually resolved before there are serious economic consequences. Hence oil demand is likely to remain strong and prices should rebound.

First-Quarter Report

Total production increased 53% from the previous year first quarter. Production did decrease a little from the fourth quarter as management was distracted by the potential merger with Denbury Resources (DNR) that ultimately was canceled.

Adjusted net income which excludes the effects of non-cash derivative mark-to-market adjustments was $2.25. That is an annual rate of $9 per share. Management is continuing to drill, and oil prices rallied throughout the first quarter. As long as oil prices remain in the current range, there are going to be better quarters reported ahead.

This company literally prints money. Cash flow from operating activities was nearly $70 million in the first quarter. That was a large jump from the nearly $39 million reported in the previous first quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Guidance

Given the great numbers reported above, this company will likely reinvest every penny into additional production. Paybacks are very fast, and cash flow build will likewise be significant as long as the company drills. Do not expect free cash flow until oil prices drop significantly and sustain that drop. The profit potential is too great for this company to allow free cash flow.

Source: Penn Virginia First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Slide Presentation

The company management guides to at least a 25% production growth for the fiscal year. That guidance is probably among the more robust in the industry because the lease operating expenses are low enough for a primarily gas producer to be profitable.

Yet Penn Virginia acreage generally produces more than 70% oil and nearly 90% total liquids. One of the more desirable industry combinations is costs good enough for a primarily gas producing company that instead produces a lot of very profitable liquids. Such a combination enables profitable growth as well as the ability to survive some hostile industry pricing.

Those capital expenditures also guide to a significant increase in projected cash flow from the previous year. This management intends to live within cash flow. It is a very simple measure to slow growth if oil prices weaken materially from current levels.

Source: Penn Virginia First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

The second-quarter guidance indicates that the full-year production guidance was most likely conservative. As oil prices maintain their current selling price range, that guidance will likely be raised. If oil prices back off, then management has the cushion envisioned to maintain guidance.

Interestingly, lease operating expenses have come down considerably over the last two years as water management systems have considerably lowered water handling costs. Currently management is predicting a lull in lease operating expense decreases. However, industry-wide well design improvements continue along with other operating innovations. The result will probably be a decrease in lease operating expenses to lower levels in the future.

Pricing

This Eagle Ford operator has none of the Permian challenges to contend with. The result is superior pricing for the production.

Source: Penn Virginia First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Slide Presentation

The Permian may have some of the lowest production costs of any basin. But the takeaway capacity issues of the Permian negate that advantage by forcing selling price discounts and higher trucking transportation fees.

This producer has more than adequate access to several markets. The result is better pricing and low transportation costs. The acreage is firmly in the "oil window" of the Eagle Ford to assure some of the better netbacks in the industry. The whole picture of these advantages provides a competitive moat advantage that may ebb at times but will probably persist for some time.

The Permian takeaway issues will eventually be resolved. But the advantages of the oil window of the Eagle Ford should persist for as long as the acreage produces. This is a stacked play, so once the Eagle Ford has been completely produced, then other regions will be explored for profitability. The acreage could keep this company busy for decades.

Debt

Debt may look a little high compared to the shareholders' equity. But increasing profitability has made that debt more than manageable by the increasing cash flow from operating activities.

Source: Penn Virginia First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Slide Presentation

Continuing production increases have increased cash flow faster than debt levels. Debt levels are now beginning to look conservative when compared to projected cash flow. The cash flow shown above makes this debt easy to adjust downward should oil prices decline.

Continuing cash flow increases enable management to forecast free cash flow during the second half of the year as long as oil prices maintain their current levels.

Profitability And Rates Of Return

It should be noted that free cash flow does not mean the same in the oil and gas industry as it does in other industries. During times of strong oil prices, management can and probably should hedge to at least lock in the payback (and maybe some minimal profits). Then they can spend the cash flow on some very profitable returns. Hanging onto cash when the competitors are making more than 40% returns on drilling new wells is probably not the best strategy to use to report free cash flow.

Source: Penn Virginia First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Slide Presentation

The potential returns shown above would indicate that management would have an easy time locking in some minimal attractive profits to justify spending any potential free cash flow. Any time the payout is less than two years, the returns are generally deemed to be attractive. This company has a lot of attractive choices.

The Future

The attractive rates of return and low costs are likely to persist for a while. This management attempted to sell the company through an auction process that really did not yield anything close to satisfactory results.

If the debtors that ended up as shareholders in the reorganization process are just a little more patient, the long-term results could be much more rewarding. In the meantime, there could be some price weakness as those former debtors exit their share positions. That creates a buying opportunity for investors with a long-term horizon.

Source: Penn Virginia First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Slide Presentation

At some point rising "everything good" is going to collide with that drifting lower share price. Currently the share price has drifted below $40 as of May 16.

The improvements shown above will catch the attention of the market at some point. Then the "bankruptcy discount" will disappear. All management has to do is live within that fast increasing cash flow and be patient. The Eagle Ford lease locations are obviously superb.

The share price to adjusted earnings ratio of slightly more than 4 is absolutely ridiculous for this current stock market. Even if oil prices decline, this stock should suffer far less in the long term than many of its competitors.

The fast production growth should cushion most oil price declines during the next inevitable cyclical downturn. In the meantime, this stock should outshine many competitors to the upside. A realistic price-earnings ratio of about 8 to 10 would imply a doubling of the price of this security from current levels. All an investor would have to do is wait out the selling of the former debtors. The above scenario implies an asymmetric upside potential with an unusual amount of safety for an oil and gas company.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Penn Virginia and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PVAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.