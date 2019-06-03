Hess: Expensive For A Reason

Hess Corporation (HES), an American E&P company, has transparent and secure revenue growth prospects backed by gargantuan oilfields offshore Guyana, which are currently under development with first oil from the Liza Phase 1 anticipated in 2020. Due to growth factored in the share price, Hess is trading at lofty 2019 and 2020 P/Es of ~206x and ~31.9x, respectively, most typical for luxury bellwethers like Hermes (OTCPK:HESAY) or tech stocks. Other ratios, including upstream-specific, are also well above the median figures of the comparable firms. Yet, with 6.5x EPS jump in 2020, the stock looks apt for growth-oriented investors.

The flip side is that the company is exposed to a few apparent risks as Brent gyrations and geopolitical issues, including Guyana-Venezuela tensions caused by the unresolved border dispute. Apart from that, in the past, its financial performance was not immaculate, as it has been FCF-negative since 2009 (if not taking into account inflows from asset divestitures), and only in 1Q19 switched to profits after the oil slump, while the bulk of industry players turned profitable in 2018 or even earlier. In my view, in that period, share repurchases and dividends were redundant.

Since January 2019, the stock price momentum has been vigorous; Hess has outperformed its closest E&P peers Apache (APA) and Murphy Oil (MUR), while the S&P 500 (SPY) and E&P industry benchmark (XOP) also were laggards compared to HES. Brent dynamics and projects offshore Guyana, as well as oil discoveries, served as catalysts.

Stabroek and Guyana-Venezuela border dispute

Apparently, the valuation of Hess and investor enthusiasm are currently bolstered by one asset, the 6.6 million acre Stabroek Block (and especially the flagship Liza discovery) offshore Guyana operated by Exxon Mobil (XOM). Hess has a 30% stake; the third partner is CNOOC (CEO). Three oil discoveries made in 1Q19 (the Yellowtail-1, Tilapia-1, and Haimara-1) expanded the potential of the block, and now its huge resource base (5 billion boe) will secure ~750 kbopd production (gross) by 2025. The Liza is a boon with whopping breakeven; it is much more cost efficient than US onshore plays like Bakken, according to Hess's estimations (see p. 14). Its breakeven is even lower than the Johan Sverdrup oilfield on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, a prominent low-cost project operated by Equinor (EQNR) with first oil anticipated at the end of 2019.

After coming on stream in 2020, the Liza Phase 1 will not only start to pour robust cash flow into the firms' coffers but also will inevitably spur oil revenue boom in the country. Enormous offshore fields will transform the country into an oil-exporting nation propelling economic growth. There is no coincidence that the International Monetary Fund expects Guyana's real GDP to soar a whopping 29.6% in 2020, 23.6% in 2021, 13% in 2022, and 29.7% in 2023.

The fly in the ointment is extreme sensitivity of Hess's share price to the news related to the Liza development. To rewind, in December 2018, when the Venezuelan vessels interrupted Exxon Mobil-led mapping of the sea floor, Hess's shares swiftly plummeted, and ~$1.5 billion of market cap evaporated in a day. Luckily, the stock then rebounded and regained all losses.

The gist is that Venezuela insists that 40% of Guyana's territory belongs to it. The border dispute traces back to 1895. That year Venezuela claimed the Essequibo region of Guyana (back then it was under the rule of the British Empire and known as British Guiana) as its territory. The sparked diplomatic crisis was calmed with the involvement of the US, but the issue turned out to be a long-lasting concern, especially for offshore exploration. For instance, in 2013, Venezuela seized and then freed an oil exploration vessel contracted by Anadarko (APC), which operated in the disputed waters. Finally, in 2017, the United Nations referred the border dispute to the International Court of Justice for resolution. At the moment, according to the press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guyana, the ICJ should set a date for oral hearings on the jurisdiction. In sum, taking into account current state of affairs in Venezuela, I suppose Essequibo-related issues like the incident last year are able to spark tensions for a short period and even temporarily provoke bears, but military conflict is unlikely. Here I concur with the point voiced by the Economist Intelligence Unit last year. So, assets of Exxon Mobil, Hess, and CNOOC are safe.

A brief look at financial performance

At the moment, the company is not in an abysmal condition, though not in perfect shape, as it is FCF-negative and loss-making. Hess received the bulk of revenue from oil-producing assets in the Bakken shale play and in the Gulf of Mexico; other assets are located in Denmark, Malaysia, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), and Libya. As the situation in Libya remains volatile, the firm excludes barrels produced in the country from the total net output (278 kboepd in 1Q19). The Midstream segment (in Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays) also provides cash flow. The Quant rating is "Neutral" mostly because Value grade is "F" and key multiples are substantially higher than the sector medians. However, revenue (17.5% YoY), EBITDA (31.3%) and OCF (whopping 144%) growth are more than decent.

In 1Q19, Hess showed the first positive GAAP basic EPS since 2016. Annual basic EPS has been negative since 2015, and trailing twelve months figure is currently still below zero. 1Q19 profit was backed by reduced general and administrative expenses, lower interest expenses, and lower exploration expenses. On the cash flow side, results were bleak, as net CFFO was much weaker than in the June, September, and December quarters of 2018, but 13% above 1Q18. $238 million generated by operations were indeed not sufficient enough to cover E&P and Midstream capital expenditures of $671 million. A 31% operating cash flow margin is also weak, especially compared to margins of Murphy Oil (48%), Apache (53%), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) (36%). As Hess pours sizeable funds into development offshore Guyana (and unnecessary buybacks), its cash pile burns quickly. In previous years, lack of free cash generated by operations made it issue stock, raise debt, and divest assets (in Utica shale, for instance) to cover investments in growth. Interestingly, the company even managed to maintain Total debt/EBITDA of 2.7x and Net debt/EBITDA of 1.9x.

While its financial performance was lackluster, share repurchases backed by borrowings and asset divestments were surely redundant. Also, dividend as another form of shareowner reward was also barely covered by free cash flow generated by operations. DPS has been exemplarily stable even during the last protracted oil slump and equaled $1 since 2013. Though such a flawless track record might inspire dividend-focused investors, I question the feasibility and economic rationale of dividend payments without free cash flow from operations. Now the stock yields only ~1.87% mostly because of share expensiveness.

Valuation

The corporation has already persuaded the market that the prospects secured by the Liza are bright, as investors are overpaying for the stock considerably given the high trading multiples. In the peer group comprised of Murphy Oil and Apache, Hess is the most expensive.

Its debt-adjusted earnings yield (GAAP EBIT/EV) is the lowest.

At the same time, Murphy has an EV/Production ratio of 55x (unadjusted for recently announced asset sales and acquisitions), Apache has 45.6x, while Hess's multiple is 83x.

Hess's valuation is in some sense akin to ratios of Swedish Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) (OTCPK:LNDNY) (OTCPK:LUPEY) and Norwegian Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) focused on the NCS and especially the Johan Sverdrup oilfield. The stocks are also not cheap because the market is ready to pay a premium for rapid growth in the early 2020s. The essential difference is that DETNF and LUPEY are profit-making and have positive free cash flow.

Analysts mostly rate the stock as "Hold." I believe the main culprit of their skepticism is negative free cash flow and extreme dependence on the oil price because now Hess outspends OCF and has sizeable capex commitments.

I should cautiously note that in the longer term, the stock has clear upside, while now high trading multiples increase the downside risk. The further upside mostly depends on the Hess's ability to meet analysts' EPS projections and finally turn profitable in 2019. If the firm is not able to show positive earnings, a drop into ~6x EV/EBITDA region (~28% downside) is likely.

Insider selling raises concerns

Researching the stock, I noticed that this spring insider selling has noticeably accelerated. Take a look at the data from Nasdaq. In most cases, steady stock selling highlights that the board does not believe in the bright prospects it promises in the investor presentations, or that the C-Suite members see a harbinger that is not entirely evident for a broad investment community at a particular point in time. After all, it is hard to interpret; yet, investors should take it into account.

Final thoughts

In previous years, Hess radically recalibrated its portfolio in a way similar to Marathon Oil's (NYSE:MRO) approach, consistently divesting assets across the globe, in Russia, Norway, the UK, to name a few. Surprisingly, Hess is not present in the Permian Basin, and its US shale operations are limited to Bakken. Yet, it did not hinder it from delivering a 144% operating cash flow growth last year. Hess is a growth stock with a relatively sound balance sheet and hefty cash pile. Unfortunately, the capital allocation pattern in previous years was imperfect, though it does not specify that in the coming years (the Liza era in the company's history, so to say) it will remain the same.

The market is mesmerized by developments offshore Guyana and docilely overpays for the stock. However, investors must remember that lofty valuation specifies apparent risks. It means that in the case of headwinds in the region (which I consider unlikely given the current state of affairs), bears might drag it down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.