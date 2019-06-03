China Tech's Long March: Trade Deal Hopes Dimming

Would the narrative be changed to "the poor May data encourages the Chinese government to come out with stimulus programs to jolt the economy"?

Given irreconcilable differences and rising nationalism stoked among citizens of the two countries, I am increasingly pessimistic about a successful and meaningful trade deal, at least not a conclusion soon.

Even if the internet giants are not directly in the crosshairs of the U.S. government, their growth could be hampered by embargoes placed on their investee companies.

With the tit-for-tat retaliation escalating between the two powerhouse nations in the world, many Chinese internet stocks were hammered yet again, adding on to their heavy losses in May.

By ALT Perspective

With the tit-for-tat retaliation escalating between the two powerhouse nations in the world, investors are generally finding it hard to justify holding onto their shares. Steve Bannon's hardline stance that Chinese companies should have no place in the U.S. markets made shareholders even more jittery about whether the Chinese stocks they owned would be delisted. Given the elevated attention especially on the tech front in this debacle, I will discuss the developments and share my thoughts on the topic in this issue of Chinese Internet Weekly (CQQQ, FXI).

Market Briefs

Not surprisingly, many big and familiar names in the internet space - Alibaba Group (BABA), Baidu Inc. (BIDU), Ctrip.com (CTRP), NetEase Inc. (NTES), and JD.com (JD) - were hammered yet again last week, adding on to their heavy losses in May. Their share prices were down 3-5 percent for the week. Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) and Chinese online classified giant 58.com (WUBA) managed to end in the positive territory. The latter reported its 2019 first quarter results which beat consensus estimates comfortably on both EPS and revenue. Mr. Michael Yao, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 58.com, expressed pragmatism towards the current situation:

"We are not immune to China's softening economy given our exposure to several key local services categories such as jobs, housing and auto. The market opportunity in China however remains massive and heavily underpenetrated given the nation's large population and the enormous growth potential we continue to unlock in our platform by improving the user experience and applying innovative technology."

Market players were probably also pleased that 58.com is not navigating the ultra-competitive internet landscape alone but seeking collaboration partners. Among them are companies that have disrupted its traditional customers such as those in the car marketplace business. On Wednesday, Uxin (UXIN) announced 58.com was part of a group of investors purchasing its convertible notes in a private placement. It's worth recalling that the online used car transaction services platform saw its share price more than double in December following its announcement of a strategic partnership with Alibaba's Taobao e-commerce platform. The Uxin Taobao Marketplace store which offers a full suite of used car products and services was formed as a result of the collaboration.

I have long espoused the benefit of tracking the KWEB ETF for those keen on Chinese internet stocks primarily due to the diversity and the weight of its holdings is a good reflection of the importance of each company in the space. Investors making a play on the sector and holding onto the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) instead of individual stocks were more insulated with just a 1 percent decline in the price of the ETF.

Data by

YCharts

Among the second-tier Chinese internet names, the smaller cap ones, the live broadcasting players did exceedingly well, closing the week higher by 3-5 percent despite the thrashing in the broader market. Momo Inc. (MOMO) reported first-quarter 2019 results which surpassed analyst forecast on revenue and non-GAAP EPS. What further comforted shareholders was the fact that its revenue guidance was in line with market expectations. This was particularly refreshing since Momo is in the midst of a suspension that that disallowed users from posting social news feed on its platform. Its Tantan mobile app has also been removed from some mobile app stores on the direction of governmental authorities in China.

Its main rival, YY Inc. (YY), scored even greater gains thanks to results that came in much better than consensus estimates. David, the CEO, extolled the company's deft usage of machine learning models adopting its in-house deep neural network technology to tweak "recommendation algorithms that simultaneously at domain and quantify metrics such as hosts click-through rates, average user time spent and conversion rates". The efforts have shown favorable outcome - new users on average spent 25 percent longer on its platform in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the previous quarter.

Data by

YCharts

Besides getting a lift from its live-streaming peers, Huya Inc. (HUYA) was also buoyant after receiving an upgrade to Overweight at JPMorgan, from Neutral. While the investment bank lowered its target to $26 from $28, that is still a nearly $5 upside from the current level. A subsequent initiation at Buy by BofA Merrill Lynch further boosted the share price at the live-streaming company for esports.

Data by

YCharts

At the other end of the spectrum, Weibo Corp (WB) was subjected to further downgrades following its dismal Q1 2019 results which missed on revenue. Its guidance also disappointed the market. HSBC chopped a big chunk of its previous price target of $73 to $42 and rated it as Reduce from Hold. JPMorgan and First Shanghai followed suit, downgrading Weibo's American Depositary Receipts to Neutral and Hold respectively. Its parent company, SINA Corporation (SINA) isn't lending much support. Its share price lost more than one-third its value in the month of May.

Data by

YCharts

Amicable Resolution On Trade Disputes Becoming Remote

Market observers and the media have had myriad opinions on each turn and twist of the trade storm first stirred up by President Trump. Nevertheless, most takes supposed the barbs traded (no pun intended) between the U.S. and China were just rhetorics for the consumption of the respective domestic audiences and that both sides would find an amicable resolution promptly.

Early in the year, the Chinese were hopeful that the trade negotiators would deliver good news before the masses return from their long Lunar New Year break. Likewise, the U.S. media originally touted a quick win was favored by President Trump who was reportedly worried about the deleterious impact of the altercations on the stock market performance and his re-election chances.

Market players continued to hold out for a positive outcome at each successive back-and-forth between Beijing and Washington as officials from both sides expressed optimism towards a conclusion. That was until the world finally got a hint of how unpleasant things have developed when President Trump tweeted China had reneged on its agreed terms resulting from the extended trade talks. In hindsight, it was easy to see why the negotiations have collapsed and why it would be futile for both sides to resume talks in the same manner.

The Chinese government had approached the issue with the expectation that they will offer some concessions which they probably don't intend to comply fully or at least only for the short-term. It was thought that President Trump just wanted some bragging rights to help him in his re-election in 2020 and that he wouldn't be expected to enforce any agreement once he is secured in his fresh term.

Turns out, White House officials wanted more than a rebalancing of the trade flows. All along, there was some inkling that demands for greater access by U.S. companies into the Chinese market without the need for technology transfers, better intellectual property protection, and removal of state subsidies - among others - were simply part of the bargaining chips but now it seems they really mean it.

Beijing, on the other hand, realized it wouldn't be able to escape scrutiny as the U.S. side is serious enough to impose measures to ensure compliance of certain agreed terms or in other words, verification mechanisms. The formalization of clauses would entail actions that some interpreted as making it appear to lose its sovereign rights with the U.S. calling the shots and dictating the terms. This went beyond China's "baseline of tolerance", causing the authorities to drastically cut out a large chunk of the drafted agreement.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping is regarded as the most powerful and entrenched leader in China since Chairman Mao, he is not without detractors in the government who are looking for the opportunity to weaken his authority. Thus, whether for national pride or to protect himself against his critics, he has to appear tough on the U.S.

As for President Trump, it is unreasonable for him to be expressly annoyed by the revisions from the Chinese as it was par for the course to amend the draft as no formal contracts have been signed. He had, in a similar fashion, walked out of the February discussion with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un despite earlier signals of a successful conclusion. Several officials involved have since been reported to have been executed following the failed talks in Vietnam, reflecting the gravity of the embarrassment it must have brought to Chairman Kim.

As if the Chinese 'face' has not been trampled enough, the U.S. government is now also cracking down hard on tech companies by denying them access to critical components and services. It cited security concerns and the usage of certain products in incidents involving human rights violations. Rising A.I. star Megvii was reportedly among several Chinese facial recognition companies under review for U.S. technology blacklist for their role in the extensive surveillance of the Uygur Muslim minority in China’s Xinjiang province. Megvii, which is backed by Alibaba, recently raised $750 million in a round valuing the company at $4 billion.

Clearly, even if the internet giants are not directly in the crosshairs of the U.S. government, their growth could be hampered by embargoes placed on their investee companies. This is certainly a cause for worry. In addition, a restriction on talent flows or information exchange would disrupt the existing deep China-US collaboration in areas like A.I. to the detriment of companies on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. This is especially true for those on the forefront of A.I.-powered deployment of applications like Alibaba and Tencent.

Given irreconcilable differences and rising nationalism stoked among citizens of the two countries, I am increasingly pessimistic about a successful and meaningful trade deal, at least not a conclusion within this year. Why would President Trump be eager about finalizing an agreement prior to his election campaign? He stands a better chance being re-elected if he goes on a campaign asking for a stronger mandate to pressure China, and any other countries for that matter, for concessions, instead of asking for gratitude from the electorate for a concluded deal.

In China, the official propaganda is calling for the local population to accept some hardship as the country stand up to the aggressor. Having taken this step, it wouldn't be easy for the officials to change tune quickly without appearing as though it has acquiesced to U.S. demands.

Mitigation Efforts By Alibaba and Tencent

Being the internet titans they are known as, Alibaba and Tencent are not content with sitting still and getting punched. In a prior article, I wrote about how Joseph Tsai, the Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba Group, painted a very positive picture on Alibaba thriving amidst the trade war. That was mostly regarding its core e-commerce business. Its management teams at the other segments are busy expanding the empire on behalf of the retiring co-founder and Chairman Jack Ma.

For instance, TechCrunch reported that Alibaba is investing in Vmate, an Indian social video app boasting 30 million users globally. The deal was touted as a challenge to ByteDance, an unlisted rival uniting the listed trio (Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent) collectively nicknamed the BAT of Chinese internet companies. In mid-April, I commented that the trio were strange bedfellows united by a common foe - ByteDance. As time passes, we are seeing more examples of such a phenomenon happening.

To obtain more funding to achieve its aim, Alibaba is planning a $20 billion follow-on share sale meant for a secondary listing in Hong Kong. The move if materialized has benefits for American investors.

Firstly, the listing in Hong Kong would enable mainland investors to directly invest in Alibaba via the stock connect trading link between Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. Chinese investors are known to be more bullish among their global peers and could push Alibaba shares to higher multiples than their trading in the U.S. Arbitrageurs would subsequently narrow the multiples gap to the advantage for the U.S. investors.

Secondly, it provides shareholders with the option to sell the ADS and buy the Hong Kong-listed shares if they feel more comfortable holding the latter, given the perennial concern that the Chinese government could force a delisting of Alibaba from the U.S. Steve Bannon is also generating fear that Alibaba could be starved from the U.S. capital markets.

Tencent, which already has a listing in Hong Kong, is also keeping itself busy. Its games division has been working with Riot Games, wholly owned by Tencent, for the mobile version of 'League of Legends' that could release by the end of this year.

The social media and gaming giant was also reported to have led a $250 million funding round for Chinese travel platform Mafengwo. The platform operates like TripAdvisor (TRIP) and offers hotel, ground transportation, and attractions bookings. Singapore sovereign wealth fund, Temasek Holdings, is one of the earlier backer of the startup legally known as Beijing Mafengwo Network Technology Co.

Both Alibaba and Tencent were reportedly identified as possible bidders for a stake in top music publisher Universal Music Group.

Market Outlook

The official manufacturing PMI numbers released by China's National Bureau of Statistics pointed to a worse-than-expected May. The disappointing news could result in another soft week for Chinese equities and the Chinese internet stocks listed in the U.S. If the Caixin manufacturing PMI scheduled to be out on Monday reaffirms the economy was struggling, brace for further sell-downs unless the narrative is changed to "the poor May data encourages the Chinese government to come out with stimulus programs to jolt the economy".

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, NTES, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.