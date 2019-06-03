4 Ways To Protect Your Retirement Portfolio During A Correction

There are 4 time tested strategies I'm using for my own retirement portfolio (100% of my life savings), to help me stay calm, sleep well at night, and ensure I achieve my long-term financial goals.

In today's deeply uncertain economic/market environment it's more important than ever for investors to know how to protect their wealth from market turmoil.

Trade war fears continue to escalate, with the US now threatening 25% tariffs on all Mexican imports. A correction could be coming in June.

It's been a horrific month for stocks, with major indexes down 6.3% to 8.5% in May.

(Source: imgflip)

This is part four of a series about how I manage my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my net worth) in various market conditions including during

For this article, I wanted to broaden the scope a bit, given the kind of fear that's being caused by the market's rather abysmal showing in May.

(Source: Ycharts)

Since the market peaked on May 3rd (right before the trade war escalated) stocks are suffering steady weekly losses, including the 6th straight weekly drop for the Dow (DIA), the worst losing streak in eight years. The S&P 500 (SPY) and tech-heavy (and trade-sensitive) Nasdaq (QQQ) are doing no better, with all three indexes officially in a pullback (5% to 9.9% decline from ATH) and threatening to soon enter a correction.

The latest blow to investor confidence comes from President Trump announcing that, due to Mexico's unwillingness to prevent illegal border crossings, he would impose 5% tariffs on 100% of Mexican imports (over the objections of both Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Lightheizer). These tariffs will increase 5% per month until they peak at 25% in October.

As Goldman Sachs (GS) analyst Alec Phillips points out, this will likely be "highly disruptive" to the US economy given that Mexico is one of America's largest trade partners (we imported $372 billion from them in 2018) and serves as a cornerstone for many US and foreign company supply chains (especially the auto industry).

This effectively means that by October the US may be imposing 25% tariffs on 100% of China's imports (about $525 billion) and over $370 billion in Mexican imports. That would potentially threaten the ratification of the USMCA (aka Nafta 2.0) and could risk the entire North American supply chain.

With US/China trade talks going nowhere fast (China just accused the US of "economic terrorism") the risks to corporate earnings, the US economy and our stock market are at their highest levels in 10 years. And with investor fears that things will get worse before they get better now coming to pass, a correction appears likely in June.

But now is not the time for panic, nor knee-jerk portfolio reshuffling that is likely to cost you dearly. Thus I present four rules I've developed over more than five years as a professional financial analyst, for protecting your retirement portfolio during corrections.

Rule 1: Never Be Surprised By What Wall Street Does

Wall Street is inherently unpredictable but we can use historical data to get a rough idea of how frequently declines occur.

(Source: AAII)

As you can see, since WWII the S&P 500 has experienced a 5% or greater decline, on average, once per year. But every downturn is different and so it's also important to keep in mind that historical analysis and averages can only provide a rough guide of what is likely to happen, not a guarantee of what will (and thus not a good market timing tool).

For example, one frequent comment I get from readers is that "it's too dangerous to invest right now because the market is near an all-time high". Well, guess what? The stock market goes up on an annual basis 74% of the time (thus the reason we own stocks at all) and thus spends most of its time close to its all-time high.

(Source: UBS Bear Market Guidebook)

Since 1945 the market has been at all-time highs 34% of the time and within 10% of record levels 66% of the time. And lest you think that selling stocks every three years is a way to avoid corrections, think again.

Corrections don't happen on a schedule. In 1971, 2015 and 2018 we had two corrections in a single year. But we've also gone as long as five years without a 10% or greater decline. If this becomes a correction then it will be the third one within 18 months, something which hasn't happened since the Great Depression.

But that just shows that you can't assume anything is "impossible" in the stock market. 1987's 22% Black Monday single day crash was theoretically a 1 in 4.5 billion year event (Harvard later calculated a once in a 104-year event). A 30% nationwide crash in US home prices was also thought to be essentially impossible but then happened in 2007 triggering the Financial Crisis.

On Wall Street, the "impossible" happens with disturbing regulatory. Which is why it's important to build your portfolio in such a way as to withstand anything (hope for the best, plan for the worst).

But it's also important to remember that painful declines, while they feel terrible while they are occurring, don't tend to last that long.

(Source: AAII)

The average pullback sees stocks fall just 7% and then recover to fresh highs within two months. Corrections generally take four months for stocks to recover and the average bear market (like what we might be facing soon) sees stocks decline for about a year, and then take 14 months to hit new highs again.

Only meltdowns like the tech crash and financial crisis, both created by historical anomalies (the worst stock bubble in US history and the worst credit disaster since 1933), tend to require several years before stocks recover.

(Source: AAII)

Small cap stocks tend to be more volatile, but ultimately their declines tend to be of similar severity and duration.

Ok, so now that we know that market declines are normal, tend to last a short-term time, and are thus not a reason to panic, how do you actually go about protecting your nest egg when they happen? That's where the next three rules come in.

Rule 2: Trust Proper Portfolio Construction To Protect You NOT Market Timing

I've said it many times and I'll continue repeating it until my dying day, proper asset allocation, NOT market timing is how you protect your portfolio from inevitable (and normal) market declines.

(Source: UBS Bear Market Guidebook)

Asset allocation for most people simply means the mix of stocks/bonds and cash (like savings accounts or t-bills) you own. As you can see a 100% stock portfolio is inadvisable for most investors because of the extremely high volatility it can suffer.

Yes, stocks are the best performing asset class in history, but that means nothing if you can't stomach the thought of 50+% declines. As Peter Lynch, the second best investor in history behind Buffett once said: "The key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them."

This is where bonds come in handy. In the modern era of low inflation and low interest rates, bonds and stocks tend to be negatively correlated.

That means that they are generally countercyclical to stocks, remaining stable or rising when the market freaks out.

In 1994 CPA William Bengen's seminal work (the origin of the 4% rule) found that a good default asset allocation for most people is 60% stocks/40% bonds. While the specific asset allocation that's right for you might vary, this is a pretty good rule of thumb that balances the market's total return generating power with the volatility reducing nature of bonds.

(Source: UBS Bear Market Guidebook)

For example, since 1946 a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio has suffered a peak decline of just 19.9% which is 43% less than a pure stock portfolio, even blue-chip dominated one.

And over the past 20 years, which include two 50+% crashes, a 60/40 portfolio nearly matched the S&P 500, but with far less volatility (and thus better risk-adjusted returns). Even an ultra-conservative 40/60 stock/bond portfolio still managed to deliver 89% of the returns of the S&P 500, which is about 2.5 times better than what the average investor actually experienced, thanks to terrible market timing.

I personally do not even try to time the market, in terms of selling all my stocks ahead of a likely correction or bear market. That's because I know that all investing is probabilistic, and as Peter Lynch famously said

Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves...Time is on your side when you own shares of superior companies." - Peter Lynch

However, while a well-constructed portfolio may be the best way to protect yourself from inevitable corrections and bear markets, a portfolio isn't a static thing, but rather dynamic and always changing. Which is where rule three comes in.

Rule 3: Make A Reasonable Capital Allocation Plan That Fits Your Personality/Risk Profile/Needs

I consider asset allocation and capital allocation to be different but related things. Asset allocation is what you already own, while capital allocation, at least for buy and hold investors like myself, is about what you do with new money coming in.

This is where I consider it worthwhile to balance the unquestionable power of long-term buy and hold investing, with the simple fact that recessions almost always cause bear markets.

In fact, since 1946 no recession has ever not resulted in a bear market, which on average, see 13% larger declines (5% larger excluding 2000's and 2007's bear markets).

In other words, while great stocks are always on sale during a bull market, the bargains are even better during times of peak market pessimism. And as Frasier Crane once said, "if less is more, then imagine how much more is."

This is why my personal retirement portfolio capital allocation plan calls for balancing the need to put money to work steadily, but without ignoring recessions when they become nearly inevitable and far better bargains are likely coming soon. In a moment I'll explain precisely how I do this, but first, let's take a look at what recession risks currently are right now.

In late May Morgan Stanley officially placed the US on "recession watch" based on its proprietary economic model. This is based on various leading indicators including economic reports that showed a "significant" slowdown in Services in April, and the slowest manufacturing activity growth in 9 years. Those reports were from April before the trade war escalated.

And since tariffs are only hurting the economy and corporate profits (leading to a reduction in capex spending and hiring) the ever mounting tariffs are just pouring salt in our economic wound.

The timing of Morgan's warning was due to the investment bank's adjusted 10y-3m yield curve. Morgan attempts to factor out the effects QE had on 10-year yields and concludes that the actual yield-curve (the most accurate recession forecasting tool ever discovered) inverted in November, and has stayed inverted ever since. A 6-month yield curve inversion is the bank's official signal that a recession is now likely coming soon, most likely in 2020 (even if a trade deal with China occurs and all tariffs go back to former levels).

But Morgan Stanley is hardly the only one warning about rising recession risk. The Cleveland Federal Reserve also has a monthly economic model, that uses the yield-curve to estimate GDP growth and 12-month recession risk.

(Source: Cleveland Federal Reserve)

In May the yield-curve averaged -1 basis point which the Cleveland Fed estimates mean a 35% chance a recession will begin by May 2020.

That's the highest recession risk in a decade and now at similar levels to what occurred in 2000 and 2007 before the last two recessions. And with the yield curve currently at -22 basis points, it's almost certain that recession risk is now higher than that 35% figure.

But how exactly do I use this macro analysis to decide how much of my savings to invest in stocks vs cash/bonds (which I'll sell to buy stocks during a bear market)? I've spent the last few months working out a reasonable system based on research from Morningstar, Vanguard, JPMorgan Asset Management, Bloomberg and Lipper Financial.

Here's what I plan on doing in the coming weeks and months. Normally I smooth out my investing into weekly buys of $2,000 (with one monthly opportunistic buy of a dividend aristocrat if it crashes 10% or more in a day).

This is what I do during normal economic conditions, such as when the yield curve is positive. However, I don't just stop buying the moment the yield-curve inverts, but rather use confirmation periods that smarter people than I have concluded are historically significant.

Major Yield Curve Recession Confirmations

10 consecutive days of inversion (Bianco Research model)

1 consecutive month of inversion (David Rice, aka Economic PI, who runs the BaR economic grid)

10 straight weeks of curve inverted at least 15 basis points (Blackstone model)

1 consecutive quarter of inversion (according to Campbell Harvey, a professor of finance at Duke University)

Using those four confirmation signals here is my recession buying plan.

Regular Weekly Buy: $2,000

10-day confirmation (June 6th): $1,500 weekly buy

1-month confirmation (June 23rd): $1,000 weekly buy

10-week confirmation (August 15th): $500 weekly buy

3-month confirmation (August 23rd): $0 weekly buy (100% bonds)

Note that I'm not saying you should follow this, nor that it's a perfect way to balance the fact that we're currently seeing some incredible bargains but we may see even lower stock prices in a few months. As Peter Lynch said, "In this business, if you're good you're right six times out of ten." I don't have to have a perfect system just one that's reasonable for my goals, which are

maximize long-term safe portfolio dividend income

eventually, be able to live off 50% of my post-tax dividend income (always reinvesting the other half)

over the long-term get to a bunker portfolio with good risk management (25% sector caps and 5% position size limits)

For example, last week, because none of the yield curve recession confirmations have yet triggered, I bought $2,000 worth of Energy Transfer LP (ET). I paid $13.77 for 150 units, which means

a safe 8.9% yield (almost matches the market's historical returns on distributions alone)

6.0 times forward cash flow (a private equity valuation for a fast growing, liquid blue-chip)

a 36% discount to Morningstar's fair value estimate

a 23% discount to dividend yield theory's fair value estimate

Might Energy Transfer fall a lot more? You bet. In December it hit $11.80, meaning a 10.3% yield and 5.2 times forward cash flow (likely what we might see near a bear market low). But my goal isn't to obsess over getting the very best deal (market timing the bottom) but merely making a great investment with that week's savings.

At the price I paid, I'm extremely confident that five years from now Energy Transfer's rapid cash flow growth will mean the valuation will return to more reasonable levels. And in the short-term, I can still buy it twice more should the current pullback become a correction and ET becomes even more ludicrously underpriced (relative to its objectively strong and improving fundamentals).

But of all my correction rules, the most important of all is number four, which is possibly the most important in scary times like these.

Rule 4: Ignore Paper Losses Entirely And Stick To Your Long-Term Plan

Michael Batnick, director of research at Ritholtz Wealth Management (where Ben Carleson, who runs "Wealth of Common Sense" also works) recommends checking your portfolio very infrequently. Asset manager Wealthfront agrees with this citing a study by SigFig (a maker of portfolio tracking software) that found its average user checked their portfolio eight times per month or about twice a week. The more frequently a client checked the worst their annual returns got

those who checked once per day saw 0.2% CAGR lower returns over time

those who checked twice a day saw 0.4% CAGR lower returns over time

Your portfolio's value is basically irrelevant in the short-term, especially since long-term financial goals are based on long-term cash flow growth (which ultimately determines the value of a stock).

And my portfolio's goal is maximum safe income, which my 27 companies are doing a very good job of providing.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

I'm getting paid almost $15,000 per year to own my blue-chips, a figure that's been growing rapidly over time.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Even during the Financial Crisis the companies I own now would have paid me safe and rising dividends, with the single smallest annual increase being about 5% in 2009, during the worst economy since 1946. And even with slower growth expected over the next five years (according to Morningstar's conservative estimates and likely factoring in a recession), I'm still likely to see 6% to 7% annual dividend growth over the next five years.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Assuming that the dividend growth rate doesn't re-accelerate post-recession, then even if I never invested another penny in my portfolio, by 2039 I'd be enjoying about $51,000 per year in income (a 25% YOC, 13% inflation-adjusted YOC).

In other words, to my long-term goals, knowing the short-term price of my portfolio, on a daily, weekly, monthly, or even quarterly basis, is irrelevant or even harmful. What matters far more is my fundamental portfolio stats, meaning the things that will actually determine my future income, and ultimately total returns.

Fundamental Portfolio Stats

Yield: 5.5% (YOC 5.3%)

Forecast 5-year Dividend Growth (Morningstar's conservative estimates): 6.8%

Long-Term Total Return Expected (assuming no valuation change): 12.3% (vs 9.1% S&P 500 historical CAGR)

Valuation: 20% weighted discount to Morningstar's conservative discounted cash flow fair value

Long-Term Valuation Boost (5-10 year CAGR): 2.3% to 4.6%

Long-Term Expected Total Return (including 20% historical margin of error): 11.7% to 20.3%

What I own now is 20% undervalued, according to Morningstar's conservative discounted cash flow estimates. That's compared to the S&P 500 which is roughly fairly valued right now. And mind you what I've been buying over the past few months is even more undervalued

weighted average price/operating cash flow: 8.9 (vs Chuck Carnevale's 15.0 rule of thumb)

28% discount to Morningstar fair value

10.6 average forward PE (S&P 500's forward PE in 2009 bottomed at 10.3)

4.3% average yield

Basically, I've spent the last few months, even before the trade war freakout, buying the best blue-chip dividend bargains I can find. And now that the market is selling off, I'm able to put my money to work at even better valuations.

This means, that courtesy of buying my blue-chips at good to great prices (including during 2018's two corrections) I am likely to fall less during any future decline. I'll get to test that theory (that quality companies can only get so cheap) when I next check my portfolio, which won't be until the market next hits an all-time high.

Until then I'm avoiding checking the value, knowing that the short-term losses are likely horrific, and would only make it harder to maintain the necessary discipline to let my strategy work.

Basically, when it comes to corrections or bear markets I recommend you stick your head in the sand about paper losses and continue with your long-term plan which should be about making smart (not perfect) choices with your discretionary savings.

Is this a naive strategy? Only if you're obsessed with short-term results. I'm a contrarian, deep value dividend investor just like Buffett and Lynch, both of whom were/are time arbitrageurs.

Time arbitrage just means taking advantage of the market's obsession with short-term risks, which ultimately are unlikely to affect long-term cash flow and thus stock price growth.

Or to put another way time arbitrage, and thus value investing, in general, is about buying what Wall Street hates today, over fears of bad things happening tomorrow, because you're confident in the company's fundamentals next year.

Bottom Line: A Well Designed Portfolio And Long-Term Plan Will Protect And Even Grow Your Wealth Even During Painful Corrections

Most people understandably hate market corrections. While they may be short and stocks recover quickly, historically speaking, the months of declining prices, high volatility and deep uncertainty about possible recessions, can be agonizing.

But it's important to always stay calm and remember that proper planning is the key to preserving and growing your wealth and achieving your long-term financial goals. Reacting in the moment, during times of peak fear is a recipe for disaster.

Rather strive to always have a bunker portfolio, whose asset allocation and diversified collection of stocks is designed to steadily grow your income and wealth, no matter what the market or economy does in the short-term.

Could we be headed for a correction now? Or even a recessionary bear market? Given the current macro fundamentals and escalating trade war, I think the risks are certainly the highest we've seen in a decade.

But at the same time, while recessions and bear markets are the most painful times for investors, we can't forget that "this too shall pass". There is very little chance that a future recession will match 2007-2009 in severity or duration. Similarly, a future bear market isn't likely to repeat the Financial Crises' 57% plunge in the S&P 500.

But even if the unlikely were to occur, and stocks fall off a cliff to a similar degree, the probability that "this time is different" and the US economy and stock market will be permanently destroyed and stop their 150+ year steady trek higher is low.

If you're retired or nearing retirement you may not have years or decades to wait for the market to recover, as it has always done and likely will again. This is where proper portfolio construction and asset allocation comes in.

Having three to five years' worth of cash/bonds to cover expenses during bear markets is the most crucial aspect to being able to sleep well at night, no matter how panic-stricken the market gets. This is why I've spent the past few months warning readers that none of my stock recommendations is a bond alternative and that even the bluest of blue-chips (like dividend aristocrats and kings) can and do fall significantly during bear markets.

Being able to ignore your portfolio's fast mounting paper losses (the point of a bunker portfolio) is the ultimate luxury because it allows you to remain calm, logical and disciplined. The personal capital allocation strategy I've outlined here is merely one example of how you don't have to perfectly forecast the market's short-term moves to make smart long-term decisions.

Rather I'm personally content to merely do smart things with my weekly savings, like buy quality blue-chips at objectively fantastic prices. No matter how long or severe this correction might last my goal of building a quality collection of income-producing assets will always be moving forward. And the only figure I care about (annual dividends) will always move in the right direction every single week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.