Galp Energia: Moving Forward Despite Volatile Oil Prices

In other news, ArcelorMittal is cutting its steel production once again - is the company panicking or is the situation in Europe really looking tough?

Introduction

In this week's edition of Focus on Europe, we are zooming in on Galp Energia (OTC:GLPEF) (OTCPK:GLPEY), a Portuguese vertically integrated oil and gas producer (and refiner). The oil price moved up in the first quarter of the year after an abysmal Q4, and as Galp continues to expand its low-cost oil production, the company should do well right now.

Galp's first quarter was most definitely alright

In the first quarter of the year, Galp's average working interest oil production was approximately 112,600 boe/day, a 0.5% decrease compared to the final quarter of last year, but a substantial increase of approximately 8% compared to the output of 104,100 boe/day in the first quarter of last year.

Source: company presentation

The average discount to the Brent price Galp had to take into consideration when it was selling its oil increased to $8.9 per barrel. That sounds high but is pretty much in line with similar producers as Gran Tierra Energy (GTE), which produces oil in Colombia, usually also needs to take an $8-12 price differential per barrel into consideration. A slightly higher differential isn't something to be really worried about, although the increase in the differential compared to Q4 2018 indicates the impact on the EBITDA was approximately $9M.

What was even more interesting during the quarter was the very low refining margin. Compared to a margin of $3.3/barrel in Q1 2018 and $4.3 per barrel in Q4 2019, the refining margin dropped to just $2.3/barrel in the first quarter of the year, a decrease of almost 50% compared to the previous quarter.

Source: financial results Q1 2019

And this indeed left its traces in the EBITDA result of the different divisions.

Galp's Replacement Cost Adjusted ('RCA') EBITDA increased from 455M EUR in Q1 2018 to 494M EUR in Q1 2019. This was predominantly caused by the higher oil production as the EBITDA from the Exploration & Production segment increased by in excess of 25% to 374M. Fortunately, this was sufficient to cover the 40% drop in the EBITDA generated by the refinery segment where the much lower refining margin definitely had a negative impact on the EBITDA margin. In fact, after taking the usual depreciation and amortization charges into account, the refining and marketing division's EBIT was actually negative in the first quarter of the year (using the Replacement Cost Adjusted financials. Using the IFRS rules, the EBIT would have remained (barely) positive at 7M EUR), so it's safe to say the current low refining margins are hurting the company's overall performance.

Source: company presentation

This refining margin should improve again in the current quarter as Galp Energia is pointing at certain 'restrictions' which resulted to lower operating efficiencies and weaker gasoline cracks. The refining cost per barrel of oil-equivalent remained stable at $2.4/boe, and a return to a refining margin of around $3.5/barrel would be nice and provide a healthy boost to the refining and marketing division.

The volatility on the oil markets shouldn't have a huge impact on Galp's financial results

As the revenue and EBITDA from the E&P segment and R&M segment mitigated each other's impact, Galp's financial performance shouldn't have been too bad, but let's keep in mind that the IFRS rules sometimes have an 'interesting' impact on a company's financial results. In fact, Galp's bottom line shows a net loss of 8M EUR despite an IFRS-compliant EBITDA result of 314M EUR.

A first reason of the apparent bad result is the lower EBIT, which fell by approximately 60% due to a higher depreciation charge. The income from associates increased, but the new IFRS rules now also take the operating lease expenses into account as a financial expense. The verdict: a pre-tax income of 120M EUR.

Source: financial statements Q1 2019

That's still not bad, but the total tax bill of 131M EUR was a tough pill to swallow. Indeed, Galp's tax rate was in excess of 100% in the first quarter of this year. According to Galp Energia, the high tax bill was caused by a 98M EUR hit related to the unitisation of the Lula oil field, while an additional 21M EUR in extraordinary energy taxes were levied in Portugal.

This means that a large part of the tax bill is a one-time event, while Galp is also protesting against the special energy tax in Portugal, claiming the tax 'has no legal grounds'. To be continued…

The net income doesn't look too appealing, but Galp's free cash flow results seem to be quite a bit better. The company reported an operating cash flow of 396M EUR, but an additional 86M EUR in interest and leasing expenses still has to be deducted from this result, causing the adjusted operating cash flow to decrease to 310M EUR. The total capex was just 152M EUR (just more than half the Q4 2018 capex), resulting in an adjusted free cash flow result of 155M EUR and that's indeed much better than the net income in the income statement.

There also was a 68M EUR 'dividend payment to non-controlling interests' and this was related to the Sinopec joint venture.

Perhaps there's one additional financial metric that deserves to be mentioned here is the company's net debt and debt ratio. Despite its recent investments in boosting the oil production, Galp's net debt position as of the end of March was just 1.6B EUR (with an additional 1.23B EUR in liabilities related to operating leases), and this represents a debt ratio of just 0.7 based on the Replacement Cost Adjusted EBITDA of the past twelve months.

Conclusion

Galp Energia may not be the first choice for investors in the European energy space as for instance Total (TOT), BP (BP), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) are much better known. But with strong production results, low-cost oil production, and a strong balance sheet, Galp Energia does deserve a closer look. There's just one issue: Portugal has a standard 35% dividend tax rate for dividends, which has a major impact on Galp's 5% dividend yield. Most first world countries have treaties in place to reduce the 35% to a more acceptable 15%, but you'll have to check with your fiscal expert and/or broker to figure out the paperwork to claim the reduced tax rate.

Other news from Europe

ArcelorMittal (MT) is taking drastic steps as it has cut its steel production rate in Europe for the second time within the same month, and this time, the production was cut by an additional 50%. The market wasn't impressed and the shares fell to a three-year low. The steel sector in Europe appears to be in a bad shape as British Steel could also not count on the British Government to rescue the company.

Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF) (OTCPK:ERNXY) appears to be the winner of the fight to gain control of Oslo Bors. After a multi-month fight to acquire the operator of the Norwegian stock exchange, competitor NASDAQ (NDAQ) gave up as Euronext's increased bid for Oslo Bors appealed to more investors than NASDAQ's bid. This is a good move for Euronext, which continues to consolidate its position in Europe by acquiring the smaller independent exchanges.

Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF) (OTCPK:SCGLY) went ex-dividend last week, and it does look like the bank has priced its stock dividend 'to sell' by putting the conversion ratio for the new shares quite low. Existing shareholders can convert their dividend rights into new shares based on a conversion price of just 22.31 EUR. Originally, SocGen was expecting a take-up ratio of 50%, but the attractive conversion ratio could result in a higher percentage which would have an immediate positive impact on SocGen's capital ratios.

Now Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) (OTC:TSHTF) deal to sell its LNG division to a Chinese buyer fell through, Total has stepped up the plate by entering into an agreement with Toshiba for the division. Total is paying $15M but will also RECEIVE (not a typo) $815M in cash from Toshiba to compensate Total for the existing LNG processing fee contracts.

UK firm Balfour Beatty (OTCPK:BAFBF) (OTCPK:BAFYY) also had some good news for its shareholders as a consortium wherein it has a 45% stake was awarded a $1.7B government contract for the Interstate 635 LBJ East project in Texas. Construction should start early next year and will be completed by the end of 2024.

Low-cost airliner Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF) (OTC:WZZZY), which predominantly focuses on the Eastern European market reported a very impressive increase in its amount of passengers (+17%), EBITDAR (+8.9%) (EBITDA excluding aircraft rentals), and net income (+6%), which increased to almost 300M EUR. The load factor also increased to 92.8%, and as Wizz Air took delivery of almost 20 new planes during FY 2019, it now expects to further boost its passenger numbers to 40M in the current financial year, which would be roughly 1/6th more than last year. The passengers and demand for Wizz Air's routes are there, and Wizz Air's main focus should be on maintaining its operating margins.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EUXTF, GTE, SOLVY, TOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.