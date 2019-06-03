8% Yield Preferred Shares From Chimera And What Most Investors Get Wrong

We are bullish on shares of CIM-B even though the share price was slightly above our target buy range.

The market demonstrated very recently that the perception of risk was the most important factor for price performance going into a potential recession.

There is a very common line of thinking with floating-rate preferred shares.

Our pick today has an FTF (fixed-to-floating) feature, which currently appears a bit out of favor with investors.

How do you go about investing? When it comes to preferred shares, we take many factors into account.

Our pick today will be a preferred share. We've found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. We cover preferred shares frequently and today's pick comes from our latest article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 153.

Note: the article for subscribers what published prior to the preferred shares going ex-dividend. Dividend accrual today (5/31/2019) is about $0.01. On Friday, after we had finished writing the piece, share prices plunged. This brought them lower by more than the ex-dividend amount and made both shares discussed in this article more attractive. As of 6/2/2019, we find both shares attractively valued, though they are slightly outside our official target "buy ranges".

Preferred shares - fixed to floating

Our pick today has an FTF (fixed-to-floating) feature, which currently appears a bit out of favor with investors. When rates were increasing, this feature was treasured and often caused shares to trade at a premium. With the decline in rates, investors are becoming scared of the feature. In many cases, the feature is still several years off. The shares we tend to like often carry a reasonable spread over the floating rate. If the shares aren’t called, the investor is still earning a solid dividend rate.

This next image includes the spread, date shares become callable (if they aren’t already), and the date floating starts, in addition to a few other metrics:

Source: The REIT Forum

We are bullish on shares of CIM-B even though the share price was slightly above our target buy range.

Notice that CIM-B (CIM.PB) from Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has a floating rate of three-month LIBOR (or whichever index replaces it) plus 5.791%. The initial coupon rate is 8%.

Let’s consider the possibilities:

The floating rate is higher than 2.21%: The dividend rate increases. The floating rate is exactly 2.21%: No change in dividend rate. The floating rate is below 2.21%: The dividend rate decreases.

Lately, the three-month LIBOR rate has been around 2.52%.

The market is pricing in cuts for short term rates. The one-year LIBOR rate is 2.42% and the five-year LIBOR rate is 2.13%. The market is effectively predicting rates in five years to be right around 2%.

With the market pricing suggesting rates will go lower, is it any surprise investors are scared about shares with a floating rate? It seems quite logical from that perspective. However, there is an alternative perspective.

Let’s say that in five years the floating rate is 2.2%. Would you rather have a preferred share paying a fixed 8%, or a preferred share paying 5.791% plus 2.2%, to reach 7.991%? In that scenario, we think we would usually pick the share with the floating rate if everything else is identical.

Comparing CIM-A and CIM-B

The following chart shows CIM-A (CIM.PA) compared with CIM-B:

Source: The REIT Forum

We have a couple of points to highlight:

Shares of CIM-A carry the same coupon rate as do shares of CIM-B: 8%.

Shares of CIM-A lose their call protection on 10/30/2021, rather than on 3/30/2024.

The annualized yield to call on CIM-A is lower than on CIM-B. Even though CIM-A is only $.10 higher than CIM-B, being callable earlier hurts the yield to call when the share trades above call value.

We can also see (far right side) that relative to their trailing price range, shares of CIM-B are sitting lower in their range. That’s generally a positive sign for valuation, so long as we aren’t getting into “falling knife” situations. With both shares trading above the middle point of their trailing range, that shouldn’t be a significant concern.

What Most Investors Get Wrong

There is a very common line of thinking with floating-rate preferred shares. Investors assume that if the floating rate jumped from 2.2% to 4.2%, the REIT would immediately call the shares to avoid the coupon rate jumping from 7.99% to 9.99%.

That makes sense to most investors. They assume that the company won’t willingly pay them a higher rate. However, they are missing a key feature. When a mortgage REIT calls their preferred shares, they usually issue a new series at a lower coupon rate at roughly the same time. If short-term rates jumped from 2.2% to 4.2%, would the REIT still have the opportunity to issue preferred shares at 8%? We find that possibility extremely unlikely. They might well be able to issue at 10%, but that wouldn’t save the REIT any money.

They could sell off a large chunk of their portfolio to free up cash for the call, but what good would that do? With rates going much higher, the REIT would be liquidating their portfolio without reinvesting at higher rates. Would that please their common shareholders? Probably not.

Consequently, if rates increased rapidly, CIM-B’s share price should fluctuate far less than a preferred share with a fixed coupon rate. Remember that the key to finding alpha is to focus on reducing risks. This method reduces the risk of rising rates.

What if Rates Fall Harder Than Expected?

Let’s consider the other possibility. Perhaps interest rates plunge harder than expected. That’s a clear negative. Say rates fall from 2.2% to 1.2%. The dividend rate falls to 6.99%. That’s certainly a negative. Imagine that this happens the very day CIM-B enters a floating rate. A dreadful scenario! Surely the share price of CIM-B will plunge. Right?

It might dip, but what should the new yield be?

Does it still need to yield 8% to match CIM-A?

Again, most investors would think the price must fall so the yield would be similar to that of CIM-A.

To answer what would most likely happen, we need to know one more piece of data. Is the market scared of a recession, or were rates cut preemptively (without a recession)? We can’t know which will happen, but we can outline both scenarios.

Preemptive Cut Scenario

If the rates were cut preemptively (no recession), then CIM might be able to issue a new series of preferred shares: call it CIM-E.

Hypothetically, CIM-E (our fictional share) would most likely carry a 7% coupon rate. Why? If the short-term rates fell back to 1.2% and there is little risk of recession, wouldn’t a 7% coupon rate be worth at least considering?

We believe the market would say yes. CIM would most likely issue CIM-E and use the proceeds to call CIM-A. If CIM-E is freshly issued and carries a 7% yield, why should CIM-B trade down to match the prior 8% yield on CIM-A?

It wouldn’t. The comparable investment would be CIM-E. We would expect a similar yield, both trading around 7% and near $25.

Note: The investor who owned shares of CIM-A and found their shares called could proceed to buy CIM-B or CIM-E (hypothetically) at whatever prices those shares trade at. If CIM-B traded at $25.00 and the investor who was called with CIM-A purchased it for $25.00, then:

Both investors (CIM-A and CIM-B) earned the same dividends from now until that call date. Both investors own a share of CIM-B with a new market price of $25.00. Both investors expect the same dividends and change in share price going forward since they own the same share. The investor in CIM-A takes a slightly larger hit since CIM-A is a little more expensive than CIM-B currently.

Of course, this is still all hypothetical. We can’t say which scenario will play out, but we can evaluate the risks ahead of time. By knowing the risks ahead of time, we can make a more informed decision about what investors are most likely to want in the future.

Does our preferred strategy work?

The chart below demonstrates returns relative to the largest REIT ETF (VNQ) and the largest Preferred Share ETF (PFF):

During 2016 and 2017, we thoroughly beat the indexes. When REITs fell in 2018, we were able to escape with much smaller declines. In 2019 we're on fire again with an increase of over 15% so far this year. 15% is great for any year, but we've been holding a chunk of the portfolio in cash since February to reduce volatility. We earned over 15% on the total portfolio already this year, despite being weighed down by the cash allocation.

Final thoughts

The market demonstrated very recently that the perception of risk was the most important factor for price performance going into a potential recession. We don’t believe it was quite accurate in predicting how much risk each share carried, but it had a decent enough approximation.

While we assigned a risk rating of 3 to CIM, the market clearly treats CIM preferred shares as if they had a risk rating of 1 or 2. This is important information if investors are content to consider trading techniques. If the shares hold up well during periods of fear, the investor has the opportunity to swap shares at favorable prices.

If we entered another similar period of fear, we would expect that preferred share prices would move generally in the same manner as they did last time. That means opportunities to swap to a higher fixed-rate share would most likely develop.

