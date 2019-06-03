Estee Lauder: Cashing In On The Global Selfie Culture (Part 1)

Up to 20% of prestige beauty products are now sold direct to consumer, a trend the company has been tapping into through e-commerce and free-standing brand stores.

With over 100 million selfies posted every day globally, the interest in beauty products from consumers of all ages globally has never been stronger.

In the first of a two-part series, we chart the phenomenal growth of Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) – from a workshop in Queens, Manhattan to a powerhouse portfolio of global prestige beauty brands.

An Enviable Brand Portfolio In A Growing Category

Usage of beauty products can be traced back 100,000 years ago. Beauty products directly contribute to an individual’s quality of life by creating happiness, self-esteem and wellness. Around 2-3% of income is allocated to beauty products and spending has tended to prove resilient by wealthy consumers throughout the economic cycle.

Estee Lauder is a leader in the prestige beauty category with over 300 brands across 50 countries. In 2009, the company generated sales of $7 billion. Its portfolio at the time numbered 27 brands and was categorised as follows:

Sales per annum Key Brands $1bn < Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC $500m - $1bn $100m - $500m Lamer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda <$100m Jo Malone, Tom Ford Beauty

A decade on the company has prospered. Net sales have more than doubled to $15bn and a number of brands have graduated up the sales hierarchy. Jo Malone London, for instance, has expanded sales from $80 million in 2009 to $700 million by tapping into international markets across six different channels. Its success was predicated on positioning and adapting the British fragrance brand across local markets.

Sales per annum Key Brands $1bn < Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, Lamer $500m - $1bn Aveda, Jo Malone, Tom Ford Beauty, Bobbi Brown $100m - $500m Too Faced, Smashbox <$100m Glam Glow, Le Labo, Darphin, Frederic Malle, Kilian, Rodin, Bumble and bumble, Becca, Origins

Newly acquired brands such as Too Faced and Bumble and bumble are poised to leverage the multi-channel mix and geographic and distribution reach of the firm to climb up the ladder.

Estee Lauder has a broad global footprint with growth set to be propelled by emerging markets, which management believe could comprise 25 percent of prestige beauty retail sales in ten years as well as changing demographics in the United States, where half the population is now over the age of 50 and enjoy greater disposable income. For the next year, management is targeting in constant currency terms 6-8% net sales growth translating to double-digit earnings growth. Operating margins are expected to increase by 50 basis points per annum. Growth is set to be driven by high margin segments within prestige beauty, such as e-commerce (13% of sales mix and nearly one-quarter of profit), travel retail (18% of sales mix but nearly one-third of profit) and emerging economies with acute focus on the burgeoning Chinese market.

A History Of Relentless Drive And Innovation

After her parents emigrated from Hungary and Czechoslovakia, Josephine Esther Mentzer was born in 1908 in Queens, New York. She worked in her father’s store, which provided countless lessons in retailing and merchandising. After World War I, Lauder’s uncle, John Schotz, joined the family. As a chemist he specialised in skin-care products with ‘special’ ingredients. Lauder adopted the Austrian spelling of her surname after getting married and moving to Manhattan.

By 1933. she was working with her uncle on refining the creams he prepared. She would put on demonstrations and make-overs at schools, community centres, salons and hotels to showcase the efficacy of the products. She later began visiting client’s homes where she would conduct make-overs. Realising the importance of self-presentation, Lauder would dress elegantly and create a back-story of a debonair lady from Europe who had joined New York’s high society.

After divorcing her husband in 1939, Lauder moved to Miami Beach, Florida where she continued to sell the creams. However, when her child was diagnosed with the mumps, she moved back to New York and re-married her first husband in 1942. The couple opted to focus on developing the cosmetics business and opened their first store in 1944 with the Estee Lauder company officially formed in 1946. In order to produce at a larger scale, a manufacturing plant and storage facility were established. Starting with Saks on Fifth Avenue, the products were distributed through upscale department stores across the country.

In 1953, Lauder introduced the first fragrance, a bath oil which acted as a perfume. The product, Youth Dew, became so successful that at one point it accounted for 80% of sales. Thereafter, Lauder pioneered new brands such as Aramis (men’s toiletries) in 1964 and Clinique in 1968, an allergy-tested, fragrance-free cosmetic. Domestic success provided a platform to expand the range overseas in the 1960s into European department stores. By the mid-1970s, the company had penetrated over 70 countries globally. Expansion continued during the 1980-90s into new product lines and a series of partnerships and licensing agreements were signed with among others Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan and Kiton. Significant acquisitions included Bobbi Brown Cosmetics (1995), La Mer (1995), Aveda (1997), MAC (1998) and Jo Malone London (1999).

In 1995, the business listed on the New York Stock Exchange which generated capital to spur an acquisition and partnership-led strategy, including an exclusive global licensing agreement with Michael Kors in 2003 and an agreement with Tom Ford to develop and distribute fragrances under the Tom Ford Beauty brand. Bumble and bumble, originally founded as a New York hair salon by hairdresser Michael Gordon, was acquired in 2006. From its humble roots, Bumble and bumble now offers a range of luxury hair care products. In 2010, Smashbox, a cosmetics brand originating in Los Angeles, was acquired. This was followed by tuck-in acquisitions of Rodin olio lusso (2014) and Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, both fragrance and lifestyle brands.

In 2016, the company acquired prestige fragrance brand By Kilian, Becca Cosmetics, a complementary colour cosmetics group, and Two Faced, a California cosmetics brand. Jo Malone continued to expand across department stores, free-standing stores and travel retail. Tom Ford launched its Noir Pour Femme fragrance edition and expanded its travel retail presence. Aveda expanded its global distribution across all channel formats whilst Bumble and bumble furthered its penetration across specialty multi-brand retailers.

Whilst FY2017 results were impacted by unfavourable foreign currency translation, reported net sales grew in each major category and geography in fiscal 2018 primarily driven by travel retail, online and specialty multi-channels. New products were introduced from make-up artist brands, including Double Wear Makeup to Go Liquid compact, Pure Color Envy liquid lip potion from Estee Lauder, and Chubby Lash fattening mascara.

The company continues to be run today with patient family capital (40% of the equity belongs to the Lauder family) and a culture bedded in strong values which support long-term shareholder value creation.

A Business Model Devoted To Cultivating Exclusive Brands

Estee Lauder is a consumer-inspired, brand-led and creatively-driven firm focused on prestige beauty, a category which has expanded at 6% for the last five years, around double that of the consumer staples market in aggregate. Estee Lauder’s growth has been even stronger, emphasising significant share gains.

Growth of Consumer Staples Market, Global Prestige Beauty Category and Estee Lauder Sales Growth

Consumer Staples Global Prestige Beauty Estee Lauder 2014 5% 5% 7% 2015 -2% 6% 6% 2016 2% 5% 7% 2017 3% 7% 7% 2018 5% 7% 13% 2019(E) 3% 7% 9%

Core categories within the prestige market include fragrance, skin care, make-up and hair care.

Estee Lauder’s Brands by Category

Cosmetics Fragrance Haircare Aerin Aramis Aveda Becca Kilian Bumble and bumble Bobbi Brown DKNY Ojon Clinique Donna Karan Darphin Editions de Parfum Frederic Malle Estee Lauder Ermenegildo Zegna Glamglow Jo Malone London La Mer Kiton Lab Series Lauder MAC Le Labo Origins Michael Kors Prescriptives RODIN olio lusso Smashbox Tommy Hilfiger Too Faced Tom Ford Tom Ford Beauty Tory Burch

Management is skilled at brand-building and providing autonomy to local channel managers to position products for optimal reach. Acquiring and scaling brands has been a hallmark to the group’s success with around 68% of net sales growth over the last decade driven by brands acquired since 1994. These acquisitions are estimated by management to have delivered a 21% return on invested capital over the last 25 years. The recipe for success is straightforward: focus on attractive segments with strong growth potential, expand into new channels, expand into new markets; and deliver innovation. Each acquisition expands the group’s capabilities and insights, which can be leveraged across the entire portfolio. For instance, Two Faced and Becca brands brought considerable value in story-telling, which can be leveraged across complimentary brands to drive consumer engagement. Other acquired brands exhibit leadership in diverse areas, such as colour enhancement or packaging design.

Marketing Lies At The Forefront Of Building Brand Strength

Marketing the brands effectively has been pivotal to the company’s success in brand building. Whilst the company makes use of traditional forms of advertising, each brand has expanded its consumer reach through digital strategies and, in particular, the use of hundreds of ‘influencers’ who act as content creators. In FY2019, management expects advertising investment to be around 88% higher than FY2016 with the incremental expenditure dedicated to digital media, which accounts for 75% of total advertising spend versus 22% in 2013. Such a mix is justified given management estimate the return on investment is over 10x as high on digital versus traditional media.

A Global Footprint

Estee Lauder has a global presence with sales driven by three core regions:

Net Sales by Region

Sales Asia-Pacific 22% Americas 41% Europe & Middle East 37%

North America

Estee Lauder’s largest market is North America, which recorded sales of $26 billion in prestige beauty products in 2018 and has been growing at 7% per annum since 2015. Prestige accounts for 40% of the total beauty market yet drives 85% of the entire market’s growth by value. Estee Lauder holds a 25% share of the prestige market in the United States, which equates to $4.5 billion in net sales and over 250 million units shipped annually. The Clinique brand represents 20% of sales in the region.

In recent years, margins have compressed in the United States as the company has been impacted since 2016 by the closure of department stores, which contribute $250 million in sales per annum and management has invested in online, speciality multi-channels and systems, data and analytics to position the business for long-term growth. As suggested in Figure 4, it appears that margins have flat-lined at depressed levels in the Americas relative to the other core regions. Whilst margins are slightly dragged by the Latin America business, there is strong potential in the medium term for an inflection up towards the 5-7% level in the Americas region as the business mix shifts to higher growth channels and the advertising strategy has switched towards a targeted marketing approach with 2,600 customer catchments identified each with extremely detailed data, including customer demographics, shopping behaviour, tourist patterns and market trends by sub-category.

This segmentation will allow the marketing team to emphasise a product’s relevance to each customer subgroup’s interests. Management has guided to a turnaround in MAC and Clinique driven by digital media investments and innovations, such as Clinique iD customised moisturizer. It should be noted that the Americas segment includes corporate expenses and as such does not lend itself to an ‘apples to apples’ comparison with the other regional segments.

Net Sales, Operating Income and Margins by Region (2011-19)

According to management, half of all business today is now in channels which are growing 3x faster than declining channels. The other pivot has been in brand promotion. Only four years ago, the majority of marketing expenditure was in print and television. Today more than 70% of marketing expenditure is in digital and social media. As an indication of the durability of the brand portfolio, management estimates Estee’s products in the United States enjoy a 45-60% repurchase rate.

Stay tuned for the second part where we will analyse Estee Lauder’s penetration into emerging markets, its multi-channel distribution strategy and industry position. We will seek to value the business and explore how the category it competes differs from other consumer product categories.

