Universal Display Corporation: Strong Q1 But Customer Demand Could Soften

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) delivered strong 1Q results and raised full year guidance. Owing to a broad rebound in the display and smartphone sector in 1Q19 from a very weak 4Q18, UDC doubled its revenue in 1Q (or up 25% qoq). Most of revenue beat came from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) which accounted for 40% of sales, but Samsung actually reported weakness in its displays unit for 1Q. It is a bit puzzling and could indicate inventory build-up.

With an uncertain macro trade environment, particularly for the tech sector, UDC share price could correct. In the long term, growth drivers involve wider adoption of OLED displays for TV, smartphones, and wearables.

1Q results wrap-up

UDC posted 1Q revenue of $88mn vs. $64mn consensus, doubling yoy or up 25% sequentially. Most of the upside was driven by material sales which was up 115% yoy while royalty/license fees were up 89% yoy. Samsung accounted for 40% of total sales and LGD contributed 30% to the total.

Gross margin was up 8.1% qoq to 77.6% which flowed through to a strong non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 vs. $0.13 in 1Q18 and $0.40 in 4Q18.

Raises guidance

In light of strong customer demand in 1Q, UDC raises full year revenue guidance from $325-350mn to $345-365mn. The midpoint of $355mn was higher than street's low expectation of $335mn and implies 43.5% yoy growth rate.

Positive color from management

Management believes it can continue to diversify its customer base, particularly in China, as they derive a vast majority of revenues from South Korea (~70% in 1Q).

Long-term drivers for OLED technology

There is increasing visibility for the production lines as several new OLED lines will be online as soon as 2H19E and 2020E. Blue emitters (UDC states continued progress on blue emitters but no exact timeframe for commercial launch) and OLED TVs will be drivers for the long term. Efficient blue emitters are needed to achieve significant reduction of the overall display power consumption and higher display resolution.

Demand potential is very large for smartphones, TVs, wearables, and other gadgets in the coming years.

Potential near-term weakness

Despite strong customer demand for OLED products in 1Q, the company stated that they do not have much visibility into customer inventory as lead times are within 2 days.

As Samsung actually reported weakness in its smartphone and display units for 1Q, investors need to continue to monitor if inventory is piling up. According to IDC, Samsung smartphone shipments in 1Q fell 8% yoy.

While UDC may be conservative, they are still maintaining ~70% gross margin for 2019, which is a decrease from 1Q's 77.6% and the low-end of 70-75% long-term target. This is due to higher COGS as new materials are more complex to manufacture. Operating expenses are guided to grow 20-25% yoy as the key R&D projects include blue emitters/OVJP, which is higher than the long-term target of 10-15% growth.

Valuation: A bit too rich

Given that UDC is trading at ~50x forward P/E vs. 5-year average of 41x, it might be too rich in valuation as the macro picture is uncertain especially regarding tech and trade. Customer demand (for Samsung/LGD) could weaken in the short term despite management raising guidance in light of strong 1Q results. But, against the market's estimate of 46%/31% yoy revenue growth and 101%/51% non-GAAP EPS yoy growth in FY2019E/FY2020E, shares could be an attractive buy if they trade closer to average P/E. That would imply a share price of $123.

Risks

OLED pure play. Adoption of OLED across products could wane.

Relies on licensing with key customers.

Alternative display technology could threaten OLED.

Macro uncertainties include tariffs and trade.

Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.