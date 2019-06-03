Hyster-Yale Needs A Lift For Its Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) has produced less than stellar returns for investors since spinning off from NACCO Industries (NC) in late 2012. Those who have held since the spin-off find themselves largely back to where they started, with relatively small gains to show for it. Recent negative market reaction to first quarter results and continued escalations in trade have taken their toll on shares. Management will need solid execution on ongoing strategic initiatives to lift shares up from the bottom.

(Source: hyster-yale.com)

Annualized returns are just 3.05% and much of that is due to the dividend, which currently stands at a 2.84% forward yield. That is roughly 1.5 times the 4-year average dividend yield of 1.90% and may mark a good entry point heading into the second half of the year where management expects "significant" improvement compared to the second half of 2018.

Optimistic sentiment was highlighted by Christina Kmetko (Investor Relations) in her opening remarks during the 1Q 2019 earning's call,

Turning now to the overall outlook, in summary, while the second quarter is expected to reflect continued investment in all of our programs, similar to what you saw in our first quarter results, the second half of the year is expected to be significantly improved in comparison to the second half of 2018.

This is as efforts to overcome supplier cost pressures related to steel, aluminum, and Chinese component tariffs should largely take effect throughout the remainder of the year. Part of investor relations is to show optimism so we'll see if expectations align with reality over the coming quarters.

The overall market for forklifts is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% and reach 2.2 million units by 2023. So opportunities exist for Hyster-Yale's core business to capitalize on a growing global market.

Cost Pressures, A Big Concern

Developments on the trade front have been a mixed bag with the lifting of Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminum tariffs earlier this month being more than offset by a ramp up in Chinese-US trade tensions and new shock of unexpected 5% tariff on all imports from Mexico.

Not helping matters, the tariff on Mexican imports is slated to rapidly increase to 25% by October if Mexico doesn't meet demands by the Trump administration on curbing migration through their country to the United States. The exact expectations placed on Mexico to quantify them meeting the objective is currently unknown so more details should come. The hope at this point is that the two sides agree to discuss matters and the tariff gets put on hold for now.

On China, the most recent increase from 10% to 25% on some $200 billion worth of goods was the latest US shot fired and more ammunition is already loaded with the remaining $325 billion in Chinese goods sighted in. Hopefully that trigger never gets pulled.

With an election year in full view, it will be interesting to see how much harder Trump and his trade representatives are willing to push on China, knowing full well any further escalations will have major negative impacts to market sentiment. It seems the near term hope is that Trump and Xi can at least strike a positive tone and agree to continue negotiations during the G20, assuming they actually meet with each other.

The landscape can most certainly get more difficult for Hyster-Yale as they stand to lose from any further escalations and management will have their work cut out trying to minimize the damage. With shares down over 30% since the beginning of May, a lot of negativity is already priced in.

There is also an expectation that some duties will be able to be recovered as details from an exclusion request from the company come to light. The company is currently analyzing the impact.

Margins were expected to fully recover from cost inflation and discounted deals by the end of year but that was stated before the increase to 25% was put in place. We'll need better color from management on how this affects the timeline, if at all.

Nuvera Break-Even Point Slips Slightly

Management now expects Nuvera's break-even point to happen in 2020 instead of by the end of this year. The fuel cell development and manufacturing business did report $4.5 million in revenue, which outpaced the prior same quarter by quite a bit but looks like most of it was related to contract development funding. Technology development is important, but the success gauge will ultimately come in order volume of fuel cells and related engines to penetrate the potential range of applications.

(Source: nuvera.com)

Nuvera has good potential to provide future growth for the company but still needs to be proven out and groomed into a mature business. A turn to profitability by 2020 that is not purely dependent on contract development funding would be a great sign of things to come, but for now it remains difficult to accurately predict, as highlighted by Al Rankin (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer) on the 1Q 2019 call,

Well, I think that there’s so many factors that are at work at Nuvera that sort of separating out any one is – makes it more complicated than – rather than less to understand the situation in terms of the financial outcome.

That statement doesn't seem very clear to say the least. Getting into the green for Nuvera is important, but how is gets there is equally important.

Low Dividend Growth Requires Patience

Hyster-Yale's current 2.84% forward dividend yield is attractive based on what the historical average has been. Dividend growth, on the other hand, isn't anything to get excited about at 2.94% over the last three years. It's likely to stay that way for the next several years too as the company continues to spend significantly on capital investments and related expenses to drive out current projects. However, the almost full percentage point spread in current yield over the four year average of 1.90% offsets the slower growth near term.

Dividend coverage is inflated at 77% but should drop back down to 40-50% range as EPS numbers normalize over the coming quarters.

Conclusion

Hyster-Yale is in the midst of a multi-year plan which they believe will help attain a "much higher level of competitiveness, market position and economic performance over the next three years to five years." (1Q 2019 Earning's Call). Just to give an idea of what that looks like is the goal of achieving lift truck operating profit margin to 7%. At a glance, that seems light years away but if management can execute and show meaningful progress toward those kinds of results over the next few quarters there's reason for optimism.

Certainly, trade headwinds aren't helping matters but they're not the only company facing them. The worst thing that can happen is getting to a tipping point where long term plans get derailed. However, if management can navigate through these challenges and deliver shareholders stand to be rewarded.

As it stands now, this under followed company has been one analyst providing EPS estimates.

There should be a high degree of uncertainty surrounding this single set of estimates, but they do show some potential for gains and imply a 53% increase in earnings through next year. Given a lot a negativity already priced into the stock, this could be a low downside, high upside play that could really gain steam if plans go even slightly better than expected.

