Cabot - A Sustainable Gas Major

The Basic Story: A Simple, Large Cap Gassy Pure Play Focused on Returns. Cabot is a 100% domestic natural gas player, focused on northeast Pennsylvania and crafted to generate significant free cash flows while still growing in today's depressed natural gas strip. The asset base is large and the balance sheet is unrivaled among their gassy peers.

First things first - we have owned Cabot for years and I followed them at Z4 Research and on the sellside since the late 90's. While the complexion of the asset base has changed over that time and we've seen smallish exploratory forays in the past, they have generally taken a measured, conservative approach to the business, maintaining a low cost structure while continuously seeking to improve margins (see peer comparison tables below). Management has consistently stayed ahead of the game on takeaway and local demand with their efforts combining recently to drive significant improvements in differentials. Meanwhile growth is an outcome of the plan, not a goal, and they are very well geared to deliver returns to shareholders in a negative natural gas sentiment market and in an age when shareholders are very focused on free cash and return of cash. As they say, Return on Capital, Return of Capital and we note they were generating free cash before investors demanded that companies generate free cash.

The Assets: 200,000 net acres and approximately 2,900 locations in the Lower Marcellus in NE PA. The position is well delineated with a runway that is over 30 years at the current pace. They have a long history of improving well results and reducing finding costs. The Upper Marcellus is viewed as a distinct play that could potentially add significant further inventory in time.

The Game Plan: Same plan, new year. While production growth is an outcome of their returns focus mindset they do still plan to sport modest long term growth. Near term (2019) they're guiding to 20% growth on lower capex of $800 mm (Cabot has been a modest grower in the past and therefore maintains a lower maintenance budget than some until recently faster growth peers). Notably, 1Q19 saw free cash flow of $308 mm (more than the $297 mm of free cash flow in all of 2018) and they see 2019's free cash exceeding the prior three year's free cash combined. This year's program is again largely focused on bread and butter drilling in the lower Marcellus (true exploration does not enter the budget although upper Marcellus delineation will continue this year) on a limited pad count leading to very efficient use of capital. Clearly they could grow faster but they don't see the point of that, and instead they remain committed to sending 50% of free cash back to the shareholder in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Lower operating costs ...

... Yield Best In Show Margins.

Nutshell: COG remains our #1 natural gas pick. The name is 100% natural gas focused but not suffering new lows like most of it's gassy peers. It is a low cost, high margin, strong balance sheet name that is easily under-spending cash flow while offering a modest and growing dividend and the potential for greater share repurchases as time progresses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG, MR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.