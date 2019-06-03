Littelfuse And Its Real Value

A valuation analysis shows the difference in the share price vs. the value of the company.

Littelfuse still has a lot to offer investors as more sophisticated automotive electronics and solar/LED applications could increase future demands.

Automotive production has slowed, there is excess inventory, and demand for Littelfuse products has been soft.

Lately, Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS), has been trending towards a year-to-date low. Some possible reasons are slowed auto production (down 10% Y-O-Y), soft demand, excess channel inventory, and currency headwinds. The company expects poor results for the next quarter as well.

But on the other hand, Littelfuse could still seem like a good possible investment for the future because of several factors. First, circuit protection demands are on the rise due to higher data rates, increased functionality requiring more ports to protect, and more automotive electronics and sensors requiring higher current. Two other big drivers of Littelfuse's products are strong future automotive and electrical demand from China, India, and Brazil, and new products for the solar and LED lighting markets.

These recent headwinds could lead to an opportunity to buy this stock at an artificially low price. The question to answer is whether Littelfuse’s current price is less than its actual value? Let’s take a look closer at Littelfuse’s factual fundamentals to see if now is a good time to capitalize on the recent pessimism surrounding this stock.

Snapshot Of The Company

Littelfuse designs, makes, and sells circuit breakers, fuses, and similar products that protect against surges in voltage and current. It sells products globally in these markets: electronics (about 60% of revenue), automotive, and electrical markets.

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 72/100. Therefore, Littelfuse is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. LFUS has high scores for 10-Year Price Per Share, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for ROE. It has low scores for ROIC, and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that LFUS seems to have above average fundamentals.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of this past year where share price has declined. Overall, share price average has grown by about 377.8% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 18.98%. This is a solid return for the last decade.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown overall in the past 10 years. The earnings growth somewhat stalled from 2010 to 2015 and have been rising ever since.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, LFUS is a decent candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return On Equity

The return on equity had dipped in 2015 and bounced back the next year before leveling off within the last 2 years. 5-year average ROE is subpar at around 13%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So LFUS does not meet my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 160 Electronics companies is 4.16%.

Therefore, Littelfuse’s 5-year average of 13.2% and current ROE of 13.7% are above average.

Return On Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been swinging up and down for the past 5 years. 5-year average ROIC is below average at around 10%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So LFUS does not pass this test either.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has mostly been increasing for the past 5 years except for this past year where it declined. 5-year GMP is good at around 38%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So LFUS has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

LFUS’s Current Ratio of 3.5 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so LFUS exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems solid in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation is healthy.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 25.2 indicates that LFUS might be selling at a high price when comparing LFUS’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of LFUS has typically been between 29.04 and 29.45, so this indicates that LFUS could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to LFUS’s average historical PE Ratio range.

LFUS currently pays a dividend of 0.86% (or 1.04% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 25%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that LFUS has a history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 0.69% to 1.03%. This stock pays out a small dividend. Dividend yield growths have been erratic over the 5-year period, therefore, this stock is likely undesirable for most dividend investors.

Although LFUS participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of LFUS, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio and its short-term cash is also sufficient as indicated by its current ratio. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

As of September 29, 2018, the Company had $0.1 million outstanding in letters of credit and had available $699.9 million of borrowing capacity under the Revolving Credit Facility. Hence, it appears that LFUS has a sensible borrowing capacity.

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when LFUS was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2016, 2017, and 2018. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during this same time, was when LFUS was buying back less shares, which would make sense, and supports that LFUS may have a strategic plan for share repurchases to return more value to shareholders.

If I were currently interested in buying LFUS now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat high midpoint relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s a fairly good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with LFUS is better than average. On the positive side, Littelfuse appears to return value back to shareholders through strategic buybacks. Plus, the dividend yield is near a somewhat high midpoint level when compared with the past 10 years. In addition, the payout ratio indicates that there is still plenty of room for dividend growth.

On the negative side, the stock pays a small dividend that hasn’t shown consistent dividend yield growth.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a conservative adjusted diluted EPS of 6.52. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, LFUS is fairly priced.

If LFUS continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If LFUS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years of earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If LFUS continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years of book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If LFUS continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years of total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to LFUS’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, LFUS is undervalued.

If LFUS continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $165 per share versus its current price of about $168, this would indicate that Littelfuse is fairly priced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Littelfuse is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including EPS and Gross Margin histories. However, ROE and ROIC need improvement.

The dividend situation could also be improved since it pays a small dividend that doesn’t show consistent yield growth Y-O-Y.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is fairly-priced. Now that we know the current situation of the stock, we can better look into what the future might hold.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 12%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -7.76% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 13.9% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 12% growth per year. Plus we’ll add the current 0.86% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 12.86.

Here is an alternative scenario based on LFUS’s past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 31.2% and 8.5%, respectively. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield was about 1.15%. So we’re at a total return of 32.35 % to 9.65%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 33.7% and 16.2%, respectively. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 34.85% to 17.35%. Therefore, our annual return based on the average of the more recent 5-year return scenarios could likely be around 12-13%.

If considering actual past results of Littelfuse, which includes affected share prices, and long term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in LFUS:

Initial Investment Date: 5/30/2009

End Date: 5/30/2019

Cost per Share: $17.54

End Date Price: $167.42

Total Dividends Received: $9.49

Total Return: 908.61%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 26%

_______________

5-Year Return Results if Invested in LFUS:

Initial Investment Date: 5/30/2014

End Date: 5/30/2019

Cost per Share: $87.66

End Date Price: $167.42

Total Dividends Received: $6.64

Total Return: 98.56%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 15%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 15% to 26%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in LFUS, willing to hold through booms and wait to sell during a booming market, you could expect LFUS to provide you with around at least 12% annual return.

According to CEO Dave Heinzmann, we shouldn’t expect great things from Littelfuse soon: “With ongoing softness in global auto production and excess channel inventories in electronics, we anticipate soft demand to persist. We continue to expect improving conditions in the second half of the year.”

It’s obvious from this analysis that Littelfuse is a decent company, but the 10-year data vs. the 5-year data clearly shows that the growth rates of around 30% aren’t realistic expectations anymore. Being more practical, the company could continue to experience growth in the low teens for the near future.

I’m passing on LFUS at this time. I feel that although it’s a decent company, the growth cannot continue at the high rates of the past. I’m concerned that the company deploys around 70% of free cash towards acquisitions, instead of investing more into the existing company to improve its efficiency. Its ROE and ROIC could use improvement. Also, the expected potential returns are similar to what a low-cost S&P 500 index fund can offer, and the stock is not currently trading at a significantly discounted price. I do believe that the company could experience more growth in the future as automotive production increases and demand increases because of solar and LED lighting applications. But for now, I’ll wait to see if Littelfuse offers a better opportunity at a more discounted price in the future.

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends or monthly swing trade profits, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you. I combine the proven methods of Warren Buffett’s and Benjamin Graham’s value investing with a practical system to apply these methods into today’s market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.