Mesa Laboratories, Inc: The Big Mover That Most Investors Aren't Aware Of

We'll look at what it's been doing lately and if can continue to drive grow in the years ahead.

The company excels in the compliance and quality control sector of several different industries.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. is up almost 300 percent over the last 6 years.

Source: company

The last time I wrote about Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) was on August 13, 2013, when it traded at $63.17 per share. Since then it has exploded to $247.30 as I write, up over 291 percent. The company has changed some since then, but not its performance. The company, which is basically a picks and shovels play in the compliance and quality control sectors of "the pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial safety, environmental and food and beverage industries," has consistently found ways to boost its top and bottom lines for many years.

In this article we'll look at how it's been performing recently, and what its prospects are going forward.

Source: barchart

Latest earnings

For the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018, Mesa Laboratories generated revenue of $26.68, a gain of 13 percent, or $0.88 million, year-over-year.

Operating income in the reporting period jumped "113 percent to $1,320,000 and net income increased 108 percent to $858,000, or $0.21 per diluted share of common stock."

Earnings per share also had a hefty beat, finishing at $1.5725, up $0.12 over expectations.

For the first three quarters of its fiscal year, revenue came in at $76,689,000, up 11 percent from the first three quarters of fiscal 2017. Operating income during the first three quarters climbed to $7,222,000, a gain of 262 percent. Net income soared to $6,082,000, up 184 percent or $1.51 per diluted share of common stock.

The company said this:

Core financial performance in the third quarter was strong with revenues ex Packaging up 12 percent overall and 10 percent organically, gross margin expansion of 500 basis points and adjusted operating income increasing 23 percent. However, when excluding unusual items in both quarters, gross margin percentage decreased 280 basis points and adjusted operating income decreased six percent for the quarter. The gross margin percentage decrease was largely due to a mix shift toward our two lowest gross margin percentage divisions, Cold Chain Monitoring and Packaging along with declines in those division’s gross margin percentages as described below. In addition to the gross margin impacts, the decrease in adjusted operating income percentage was also impacted by additional investments in sales capacity and recruiting costs.

Breaking it down by segment, its Sterilization and Disinfection Control unit accounted for 43 percent of revenues in the quarter; it grew revenue by nine percent in the reporting period, with six percent of that coming from organic growth.

The instrument division accounted for 35 percent of revenues, up 14 percent against the same reporting period last year. Organic growth accounted for the 14 percent increase in sales.

Its Cold Chain Monitoring unit made up 14 percent of revenue in the quarter, up 15 percent year-over-year, with the 14 percent also coming organically. Its acquisition of Point Six Wireless came late in the quarter, and had little meaningful impact on the results.

Finally, its Cold Chain Packaging represented eight percent of revenues in the quarter, up 29 percent. Gross profit margin percentage for the reporting period dropped 1,490 basis points against last year's results, and that was primarily because of an increase in raw material costs it wasn't able to "pass along to customers on timely basis."

Going back the last decade, the company has managed to grow revenue every year. With the exception of 2009 to 2010, it has done the same with EBITDA. On the other hand, expectations for the company are high, and even when it does well with revenue and EPS, it has more misses than hits over the last five years.

The market, in general, tends to ignore those, as evidenced by the growth trajectory of its share price.In the earnings report, management noted that the company will "continue to carefully expand our investment in sales and marketing and, to a lesser extent, research and development to power our near and long-term organic growth.”

That's of interest to me because is implies the company is comfortable with its product and service line, and should be able to leverage that for ongoing growth. It doesn't mean it's not going to grow via acquisitions, only that within the parameters of organic growth, sales and marketing is more important at this point.

Even so, with the majority of its growth coming organically in the quarter, it suggests sales and marketing will probably be the main engine of growth going forward.

Point Six Wireless LLC

The closing of the acquisition of Point Six Wireless will strengthen its Cold Chain Monitoring unit, which accounts for about 14 percent of company revenue.

Point Six Wireless complements Mesa's other businesses well, with its proprietary and standard wireless sensors helping "organizations monitor energy usage, optimize operations and maintain regulatory compliance. Wireless sensors can be found in healthcare, hospitality, food service, retail, data center and refrigerated transport applications."

Mesa guides for the company to add another 20 percent or so in revenue to its Cold Chain Monitoring unit, which based upon roughly a little over $100 million in annual sales, represents a little over $14 million in annual revenue. That means Point Six should boost annual revenue in the unit by close to $3 million.

On a quarterly basis, that would add another $750,000 to $800,000 to Mesa's revenue. Since it has been able to successfully organically grow its other businesses in the segment, it's highly probable these numbers will be much higher than this within a year or two as Mesa scales it out.

Where Mesa could go next

In this section of the article I'm only theorizing, but when taking into account Mesa's business model, combined with the strong demand from many cannabis companies to maintain compliance with legal guidelines, standards and laws, it seems to me Mesa would be a great fit for these companies that could undergo extreme duress if strains and products fail to pass legal requirements.

There are of course competitors in this field, but the demand is only going to grow, and in this case, assuming Mesa were to take this step, the obvious option would be to make an acquisition, rather than try to develop solutions from scratch.

Since Mesa already competes successfully in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial safety, environmental and food and beverage industries, this appears to be a move that would play to its strengths, and to a certain degree, its current customer base.

The reason I conclude that is pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage industries in particular, are already entering into partnerships with cannabis companies at various touch points. It makes sense that Mesa, which I think is searching for growth opportunities in its wheelhouse, would take the natural step to provide compliance and quality services to its existing client base, as well as offer opportunities to land new customers.

If it were to do this, it would potentially be able to successfully ride a sector that has a long-term growth trajectory built into it.

Without it I see Mesa continuing to grow incrementally as it has in the past, but if it were to land a quality cannabis-testing company, it would allow it, in my opinion, to maintain a strong growth narrative that would continue to drive up its share price.

Conclusion

One thing I haven't mentioned so far is the quality of the management team in place at Mesa. No company could grow at this pace in a boring and neglected industry, without solid leadership in place. This shouldn't and can't be underestimated when evaluating the future performance of Mesa.

As the numbers confirm, Mesa has been able to grow revenue organically, and when including the occasional acquisition, has been able to grow at a rapid pace in a nich industry that it provides the picks and shovels for. The demand for its services will continue to grow, and it shouldn't have trouble growing share as that demand increases.

With the strong performance over the last decade or so, it's hard to see it being able to maintain that pace without another major catalyst added to its existing business. That's why I believe it could make a play a company serving the cannabis sector, but that's only conjecture on my part; although I believe it's conjecture that could legitimately play out.

As the company is today, and assuming it continues to grow organically and via occasional acquisition, it should be able to incrementally grow from year-to-year, although not at the pace it has in the past.

It remains a safe and consistent performer in my opinion, and in good or bad economic conditions, its services will remain in demand.

Even with its rapid growth, I believe it has a lot of room to increase in value, along with the balance sheet and capital to make targeted acquisitions to continually fuel its growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.