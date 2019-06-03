8% Yielding Preferred Share From Cherry Hill May Be Worth A Buy

CHMI-A has quite a bit of call protection, which is very nice when the share is trading at a premium to call value.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) has two high-yield preferred shares that investors may be interested in. However, they do carry a material amount of risk from the common stock. Further, the share we will be looking at is well over our buy range.

How did CHMI-A (CHMI.PA) become an opportunity for traders?

It carries a high rating for risk at 4. It is over $1.00 out of the buy range. There seems to be no fundamental reason to include it.

Each of those factors is true.

However, CHMI-A has often been one of the overvalued shares. Relative to the sector, they are underperforming lately, and there is a decent chance traders could see a pop in these shares. We will be covering CHMI-A exclusively in this article and will not be discussing CHMI-B (CHMI.PB).

If shares of CHMI-A don’t pop up before the ex-dividend date (around the end of June), shares are still likely to trade for at least $24.95 after they go ex-dividend. That would be quite mediocre for a dividend capture, but it would be a viable way out for traders if they don’t get a little pop higher before then. Despite a high rating for risk, unless we see a large downturn in the market, this share probably performs well over the next six weeks.

Catching good values on preferred shares

The preferred shares of mREITs can offer some pretty great values because they can be a little illiquid, and when a big investor or a small fund needs to get out, you get some great entry prices showing up.

The major advantages for the preferred shares come from stable book value (BV losses have hammered mREITs) and stable dividends since the preferred is only reduced after the common is entirely cut. When we say stable BV for the preferred shares, we’re talking about their par value and call value not changing. You end up with substantially more stability there than the common shares can hope to have.

It's a way for us to get 7% to 9% yields while sleeping great.

They also trade in tighter correlations to each other, which means if one breaks outside the pack, we can usually spot it pretty quick to call out a buy opportunity or sell opportunity.

When common shares are at 15%+ discounts to BV, there can be some great opportunities there. When those opportunities aren't there, the preferred shares offer an exceptional yield while we wait and far less price risk (assuming the investor is comfortable only trading through limit orders).

Taking a closer look at CHMI-A

We’ve found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. We cover preferred shares frequently and today’s pick comes from our latest article for subscribers: "Preferred Shares Week 153."

Keep in mind, the preferred share from CHMI carries a risk rating of 4 (on a scale from 1-5):

The 8.18% yield on CHMI-A is quite reasonable for a risk rating of 4. At these prices, CHMI-A is just over $1.00 out of our buy range.

However, given the range CHMI-A usually trades in, we believe this opens up an opportunity for traders.

When looking at investing in preferred shares, investors should be thinking about the stripped price. In this case, CHMI-A has quite a bit of dividend accrual:

$0.33 of accumulated dividend would put the stripped price at $25.07. After accounting for the dividend, shares are not trading too far over the call value of $25. Further, CHMI-A has several years of call protection on the calendar:

CHMI-A has quite a bit of call protection, which is very nice when the share is trading at a premium to call value. Call protection will not end for CHMI-A until 8/17/2022. That is the earliest management would be able to call shares.

The worst-cash-to-call is $6.39. The worst-cash-to-call tells investors how much cash they would get back (including dividends) in excess of the amount paid if they were to buy at the last transaction price.

Final thoughts

With a risk rating of 4, CHMI-A is not a good fit for buy-and-hold investors.

We see this preferred share as being better suited for investors who are interested in trading. Valuations for the higher risk rating preferred shares are generally higher in the current environment. Consequently, we are favoring overweighting the low-risk rating shares and underweighting the high-risk rating shares. If investors are interested in trading the high-risk shares, they should take a deeper look at CHMI-A.

While most of our coverage is on REITs with far less than average risk, The REIT Forum still recommends diversifying. We invest the substantial majority of our portfolio in REITs and preferred shares. We suggest that investors choose a maximum allocation using our risk ratings combined with their risk tolerance. Each of our risk ratings connects with a suggested maximum allocation. The maximum allocations generally range from 1% for higher risk options to 6% for our lowest risk choices. By diversifying among these choices, investors can build a portfolio with a less volatile value and more consistent dividend growth. All our positions are shared with our members and our latest picks for preferred shares are included in a recent article: “Preferred Shares Week 153”.

