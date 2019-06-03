Archer Daniels Midland: Trade War Presents Opportunity For Income Investors

Archer Daniels Midland Company History and Recent Developments

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a buyer, transporter, processor, and merchandiser of various agricultural commodities in the United States and around the globe. The company has been in business for over a century, and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Over the years, ADM has been a main player in the farming and agricultural world, and is the largest company in its industry by a long shot.

As of late, however, the company's earnings have felt the pressure put on by the President's trade war with China. As of ADM's most recent quarterly filing with the SEC, Q1 EPS was down 41% from the same quarter in 2018. The company's CEO, Juan Luciano, noted in the Q1 press release that the first quarter of 2019 proved to be more challenging than anticipated due mainly to the United States and China trade conflict and extreme winter weather conditions across North America during the period. Operating profits were down across nearly all segments, caused by increased SG&A costs and declining sales compared to Q1 of 2018. As a result, ADM missed earnings estimates of $0.60/share by $0.14/share, or 23%. In spite of this, Luciano remained optimistic that ADM would finish the year strong, citing an anticipated resolution of the trade war, expected soybean demand, and continued advancement of company strategy.

Although Luciano conveyed optimism after Q1, investors have not displayed the same sentiment, sending ADM's stock price down to $38.54 as of close on May 29, 2019, down from January's high of near $45. This decline in price has inflated the stock's forward dividend yield to 3.63%, and P/E has dropped to 11.6 times current year average analyst earnings estimates. Should the trade conflict with China continue, I would expect earnings to suffer further in 2019. However, with the entire market suffering as a consequence, U.S. and Chinese leaders may feel pressure to reach an agreement sooner rather than later, which would lessen the negative effects on ADM's 2019 results.

With the dividend yield well above the market average and higher than any point for ADM stock in recent history, and a price point near a 52 week low, this stock has found its way onto my watchlist over the past few weeks. Although margins are being squeezed by the factors mentioned above, the company is still in a liquid position for the time being, with a current ratio of 1.5 times at the end of Q1. But is the dividend safe, and is the stock truly undervalued? I decided to take ADM on a trip through the Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener in order to find the answer to these questions and make a decision on whether it was the right time to add a position in ADM to my dividend stock portfolio.

Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener

The Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener is a tool we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock using three simple metrics, which are listed below.

P/E ratio (valuation)

Dividend payout ratio (safety)

Dividend growth rate and history of increases (longevity)

For the analysis performed here, I am using the company's metrics as of market close on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. At this time, the stock was trading at $38.54, has a forward dividend of $1.40/share, and has an average analyst EPS estimate of $3.32/share for 2019. Pricing, dividend, and EPS data was obtained from Yahoo! Finance, and all remaining figures were calculated by the author, unless otherwise noted.

1.) P/E Ratio: With a P/E ratio of 11.6 times 2019 average estimated earnings, ADM stock is trading at a discount to the greater market. Further, an examination of the company's historical P/E trend per macrotrends.net shows that the company has typically been trading at an average of roughly 14.5 times earnings over the most recent 5 year period. Should the ratio revert to the 5 year average, ADM stock would have a price point of approximately $48, a 25% increase from current levels.

While the P/E ratio is no doubt affected by the current trade conflict between the United States and China, the issue is likely to be temporary, and should not have a long-term effect on the company's ability to continue its success in the agricultural industry.

For these reasons, I believe that the stock is undervalued at its current price.

2.) Dividend Payout Ratio: A company's dividend payout ratio is calculated by taking the annual dividend, divided by EPS. This metric gives an idea of what percent of current year's earnings was passed onto shareholders as a dividend. Typically, we like to see a company's payout ratio fall below the 60% mark, which we believe allows room for dividend growth without sacrificing safety going forward. If a company's payout ratio gets too high, the current dividend level is less likely to be sustainable in the future, and could lead to a cut in the dividend rate down the road.

Based on the current annual dividend rate of $1.40/share, and the 2019 average analyst earnings estimate of $3.32/share, I calculated ADM's payout ratio to be 42%. This leads me to believe ADM will have the ability to continue to increase their dividend rate into the future.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: Archer Daniels Midland Company has increased their annual dividend for 44 straight years, with their most recent dividend hike occurring in February of 2019. With nearly 20 years of increases in excess of what it takes to be considered a Dividend Aristocrat, ADM has increased their dividend through thick and thin - an important trait for investors looking for dividend growth. Further, the company has three-year and five-year dividend growth rate averages of 6% and 10%, respectively. Not bad for a company who has kept up the increases for 44 years straight!

Summary and Conclusion

Archer Daniels Midland Company did not falter under the pressure of the Dividend Diplomats dividend stock screener. ADM has a P/E ratio showing signs of undervaluation, a yield above market average with a payout ratio leaving the dividend room to grow, and an impeccable record of increasing the dividend year after year, through thick and through thin.

For the reasons listed above, I have decided to initiate a position in ADM stock, and will look to increase this position as long as the stock continues to display the characteristics described in the above analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.