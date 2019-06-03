Chegg Is A Long Term Winner Worth Buying On Weakness

Chegg is tapping into a small portion of its addressable market, has very little competition, and operates at sky high margins.

Shares of digital education giant Chegg (CHGG) have been on a torrid run higher over the past several years, and with good reason. This company is changing the game in the highly fragmented, highly inefficient, largely outdated, and yet exceptionally large and necessary education market. In so doing, the company is turning into a student's must-have digital study companion, and this transition has powered robust revenue and profit growth over the past several years.

This growth narrative is far from over. We first became bullish on CHGG stock back in May of 2016. Since then, CHGG stock has risen more than 750%. We don't think this rally is over. Chegg is tapping into a very small portion of its addressable market, is powered by secular growth tailwinds, has very little competition, and the profits margins are big and only getting bigger. That combination ultimately implies robust profit growth for the foreseeable future, the likes of which should keep CHGG stock on a nice and healthy uptrend.

Data by YCharts

The story at Chegg isn't that hard to understand. Chegg started off as a textbook rental company. Great business idea for a small and sustainable business, but not a big growth business itself. Then, Chegg pivoted into the digital education realm. Specifically, the company started building a connected learning platform that students could access for on-demand, digital academic assistance. This started with Chegg Study, an online homework helper that provided students with on-demand access to textbook solutions. Since then, Chegg's connected learning platform has expanded to include things Chegg Tutors, Chegg Math Solver, and Chegg Writing.

At the end of 2012, only 300,000 students were using these services. At the end of the 2018, 3.1 million students were subscribed to Chegg Services. That represents a compounded annual subscriber growth rate of 48%. For comparison, Netflix (NFLX) has grown its sub base at a 29% rate between 2012 and 2018.

In other words, Chegg's subscription digital education platform has grown its sub base at almost twice the rate as Netflix has grown its sub base over the past six years.

What's the secret juice here? A few things:

Students need Chegg. This is by far and away the most important thing. Consumers are increasingly pivoting from offline to online consumption, from programmed content to on-demand content, and from isolated platforms to consolidated platforms. Students are consumers, so students are likewise making this pivot. But, before Chegg, there was no digital, on-demand, consolidated platform for learning. Chegg created this platform, and in so doing, is giving students exactly what they need to learn in the 21st Century. Chegg is rapidly expanding its use-cases, and increasing its value prop. Chegg's launching point into the digital education realm was Chegg Study. But, the company didn't stop there. Instead, Chegg has continually expanded its platform to include online and on-demand tutoring services, online and on-demand test prep, online and on-demand writing assistance, and an online and on-demand math problem solver. In building out these multiple verticals, Chegg has transformed itself into an all-in-one, one-stop-shop connected learning platform that appeals to students of all shapes and sizes and with all different types of needs. Chegg has limited competition. Because Chegg is increasingly turning into an all-in-one, one-stop-shop connected learning platform that services every student need, the company doesn't really have any competition. There are other online academic assistance tools out there like Course Hero, Quizlet, and Wolfram Alpha, but all of them are niche, and none of them are comprehensive e-learning ecosystems like Chegg. Thus, when it comes to one-stop-shops for online, on-demand academic assistance, Chegg is in a class of its own.

Given these three secular growth tailwinds and features, it does seem inevitable that, at some point in the foreseeable future, most U.S. high school and college students that can afford Chegg, do subscribe to Chegg. There are 36 million high school and college students in the United States. The poverty rate in the U.S. is around 12%. Allowing for some wiggle room in lower income families, the addressable market for Chegg is probably somewhere around 75% of the 36 million students in America, or about 27 million students.

Chegg exited 2018 with just 3.1 million subscribers, representing roughly 11-12% penetration. Thus, the runway for future subscriber growth here is very long and robust. As goes subscriber growth, so goes revenue growth, so revenues, too, have a very long and robust runway ahead.

Importantly, all these revenues are coming in at very high margins because this is a primarily services-based business. Gross margins last year were 75%. In the first quarter of 2019, they were 76%. Meanwhile, the operating expense rate is naturally falling with scale, from 56% in 2017, to 54% in 2018, and is projected to head lower again in 2019. Over time, due to lack of competitive pressures, gross margins will remain strong near 80%, and the opex rate will come down meaningfully as the revenue base scales.

Net net, Chegg projects as a big revenue and profit grower for the next several years. Indeed, the Street is modeling for 35%-plus profit growth in fiscal 2020, and nearly 80% profit growth in 2021 as opex leverage starts to kick in on a bigger revenue base.

Data by YCharts

All things considered, $2.50 seems like a very doable EPS estimate by fiscal 2025. That represents juts 15% profit growth per year from consensus 2021 estimates into 2025. Chegg is an application software company. Application software stocks today trade at 35x forward earnings. Applying that sector average multiple to $2.50 implies a 2024 price target for CHGG stock of nearly $90.

Data by YCharts

Overall, we think the Chegg growth narrative is far from over, and that CHGG stock is far from being in the last innings of its rally. This company is supported by secular growth tailwinds, is tapping into a tiny portion of its addressable market, does not have worrisome competitors, and runs at sky high margins. All together, that means Chegg will continue to report robust revenue and profit growth over the next several years, and all that growth will keep CHGG stock on a multi-year uptrend. Ultimately, that means that if CHGG stock drops in the near term on any macro-trade headwinds, those dips are golden buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHGG, NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.