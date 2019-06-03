Turning Points For The Week Of May 27-31

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction -- to see if the economy has reached a "Turning Point."

Conclusion: I've increased the recession probability in the next 6-12 months to 20%. Corporate profits as measured by the BEA have declined for two quarters. The stock market has now sold-off just under 10% and the bond market is in the middle of an extraordinarily strong rally.

Long-Leading Indicators

On Thursday, the BEA released the latest corporate profits data:

Profits from current production (corporate profits with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments) decreased $65.4 billion in the first quarter, compared with a decrease of $9.7 billion in the fourth quarter. Profits of domestic financial corporations increased $7.4 billion in the first quarter, in contrast to a decrease of $25.2 billion in the fourth quarter. Profits of domestic nonfinancial corporations decreased $62.1 billion, in contrast to an increase of $13.6 billion. Rest-of-the-world profits decreased $10.7 billion, in contrast to an increase of $1.9 billion. In the first quarter, receipts increased $4.0 billion, and payments increased $14.8 billion.

Here's a chart of the macro-level data:

The decrease in 2014-2015 was caused by the oil market collapse. The damage was contained to the energy sector. Profits then increased for nearly three years. Now they have declined for two consecutive quarters.

There's an interesting trend in the data:

Domestic profits largely track the macro data.

But international profits went flat at the beginning of 2018.

In other words, international weakness has been occurring for the last five quarters, which tracks the current administrations ramping up of trade tensions. Domestic growth was strong until the last few quarters.

Still, the decline in corporate earnings is a net negative for the economy going forward.

Other long-leading indicators remain in good shape. The BBB yield has declined 80 basis points over the last few months, moving in conjunction with the rest of the yield curve. M2 is growing at approximately 4% Y/Y.

Leading Indicators

Let's first review the non-financial leading indicators. The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is still at low levels. New orders for consumer durable goods ticked up in the latest report and non-durable goods orders ex-aircraft are moving sideways. These three data-series are neutral to slightly expansionary. However, building permits for 1-unit structures continue to move lower and the average workweek of non-supervisory production workers is at its lowest level in the last five years (it's been at this level three other times in the last five years). On balance, the positive and the negative in these numbers more or less cancel each other out.

And then we have the financial markets, which are now turning bearish

On the left is the S&P 500, which has declined slightly more than 9% since early May and is sitting at the 200-day EMA. On the right is the yield curve spread which has inverted to its largest degree this cycle: The spreads in the belly of the curve have also contracted to a sharper degree:

Various measures of contraction are at/near their lowest levels in the last five years. The left chart shows the 10/7/5-3month spread while the right shows the 7/5/3-1year spread.

Weaker sentiment is behind both developments. Equity markets are down thanks the escalating trade tensions. This initially started when the Trump administration increased tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods and rose further with the proposed imposition of tariffs on Mexican imports. Saturday's news that U.S.-India trade tensions are flaring will add to the gloom. The bond market is rallying as a result, as fixed-income investors are now predicting weaker growth and, hence, lower inflation.

The combination of consistently weaker equity markets and the more severely inverted yield curve have increased my recession probability to 20%.

Let me add this addendum: this report is based on the original research of Arthur Burns which was continued by Geoffrey Moore, both of whom wanted to develop an empirical set of measures to predict the business cycle. Yet, there is in giant wild-card in the current environment - the increased trade tensions between the U.S. and its major trading partners. This is amounting to a fundamental assault on the interweaving of the global economy that started at the end of WWII and has continued unabated since. I can't measure this event, yet it's rattling markets to an increasingly large degree. It's important to acknowledge this because it could be the "event" that eventually shocks the global economy to such a degree as to cause a recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.