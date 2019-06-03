Why I Bought Unum Group: A Cash-Strong U.S. Insurer Of Mid- And Low-Income Employees

The Unum Group has just entered Poland, its first market in the to-be post-Brexit European Union.

Introducing the Company

Unum Group (UNM) is a provider of employee benefits, one of the biggest in the US, and with international operations in the UK, as well as in Poland (as of last quarter of 2018). Their business strategy is to provide a wide portfolio of services through the workplace, particularly to persons at lower and middle incomes, considered the most vulnerable and overlooked by other financial services providers.

Unum operates in five segments, but the three first ones are considered principal:

Unum US, producing nearly 64% of the Group’s income for 2018, aims the core market of companies with fewer than 2000 employees.They offer in this segment group long term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business. The S&V lines contain individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products.

Unum International, producing 6.3% of the Group’s income for 2018, aims the market of companies below 500 employees. In Poland they focus on growth of the existing business, bought from Pramerica Zycie TUiR S.A. In international segment overall, they focus on providing insurance for group long-term disability, group life, and supplemental lines of business which include dental, individual disability, and critical illness products.

Colonial Life Segment, producing nearly 18% of Group’s income for 2018, aims the public sector market as well as the commercial one, with fewer than 1000 employees. Products (accident, sickness, and disability products, expanded dental and vision products, life products, and cancer and critical illness) are issued primarily by their subsidiary Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company.

Closed Block segment (12% of income) consists of individual disability, group and individual long-term care, and other insurance products that are no longer actively marketed, but contracts still continue.

Corporate segment includes investment income on corporate assets not specifically allocated to a line of business, interest expense on corporate debt other than non-recourse debt, and certain other corporate income and expense not allocated to a line of business.

In both their corporate filings and in the conference calls the management is realistic about tough competition from both big international players, as well as the closer, local providers. However, they underline key values that they believe are keeping Unum strong: discipline, investment in agents and brokers relations, simplicity of digital platforms for HR users and an efficient capital allocation. The CEO of Unum Group, Richard Paul McKenney, admits during the 1 May earnings conference call that perspectives of profits attract nontraditional competitors. And what happens then?

“Oftentimes, they find out it's a little bit harder than they might think it is. [...] They don't have the capabilities. And it doesn't fit with their business model.”

Does it not remind you what Warren Buffett said about Elon Musk’s plans for Tesla (TSLA) insurance?

Unum Group Went Shopping In 2018

In 2018, the Group acquired three companies, 100% of interest for each. First, in January, they bought a Seattle-based start-up Leavelogic, Inc. (Leavelogic), a leave management technology provider. In October, they bought Polish Pramerica Zycie TUiR S.A., subsequently renamed Unum Zycie TUiR S.A., in short Unum Poland. And last but not least, in November, Jaimini Health, Inc. (Jaimini Health), a dental health maintenance organization, was bought through Unum’s subsidiary, Starmount.

The terms of none of these deals were disclosed. However, the 10-K for 2018 indicates that aggregate revenues for all three acquired entities totaled approximately $61 million in 2017. Aggregate assets were valued at approximately $344 million as of the respective acquisition dates and were primarily comprised of short-term bonds.

Entry Into Poland And staying In The UK

When it comes to the Polish business, Unum Poland's business primarily includes insurance for individual and group life with accident and health riders, sold only in Poland, primarily through a combination of independent agents and field sales personnel. Pramerica Zycie TUiR S.A., a subsidiary of Prudential Financial Inc., existed on the Polish market for 20 years and has covered about 190,000 clients. In 2017, according to the insurance market aggregated data provided by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, Pramerica Zycie TUiR S.A. wrote a bit more than 1% of all premiums on Polish market.

Gross written premiums (in thous. ZL) 01.01.2017-31.12.2017 1 PZU ŻYCIE SA 8,563,066 2 OPEN LIFE TU ŻYCIE S.A. 2,354,130 3 AVIVA TUnŻ S.A. 1,879,343 4 NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN TUnŻ S.A. 1,687,058 5 TU na ŻYCIE EUROPA S.A. 1,205,408 6 AXA ŻYCIE TU S.A. 1,053,531 7 GENERALI ŻYCIE T.U. S.A. 974,903 8 METLIFE TUnŻiR S.A. 850,401 9 TUnŻ WARTA S.A. 805,830 10 UNIQA TU na ŻYCIE S.A. 744,894 11 VIENNA LIFE TU na ŻYCIE S.A. Vienna Insurance Group 662,103 12 TU ALLIANZ ŻYCIE POLSKA S.A. 596,526 13 COMPENSA TU na ŻYCIE S.A. Vienna Insurance Group 533,377 14 PKO ŻYCIE TU S.A. 470,965 15 AEGON TU na ŻYCIE S.A. 448,211 16 STUnŻ ERGO HESTIA SA 419,006 17 POLISA-ŻYCIE TU S.A. Vienna Insurance Group 331,322 18 TUnŻ CARDIF POLSKA S.A. 300,240 19 PRAMERICA ŻYCIE TUiR SA 261,773 20 SANTANDER AVIVA TU na ŻYCIE S.A. 199,294 21 WTUŻiR CONCORDIA CAPITAL SA 61,454 22 SALTUS TU ŻYCIE SA 37,912 23 SIGNAL IDUNA ŻYCIE POLSKA TU S.A. 35,481 24 POCZTOWE TUnŻ S.A. 34,264 25 MACIF ŻYCIE TUW 20,505 26 TUW REJENT-LIFE 17,219 27 TU INTER-ŻYCIE POLSKA S.A. 13,054 Total 24,561,267 Based on source: Insurance Market Yearbook 2017, Information on Domestic Insurance Companies

Peter O'Donnell, Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Unum International, justified entry into Polish market by the growth rate of the country. According to the World Bank data, Poland holds the 23rd place of fastest growing economies. Aneta Podyma-Milczarek, Board President of Unum Życie TUiR S.A, reminded the journalists who covered the acquisition that Pramerica had an average claim processing time of 2 days. The company is very highly valued among Polish businesses: this year it has received the Silver Umbrella award for the life insurers, according to the Home & Market magazine, as well as the “Super Ethical Company,” 4th time in the row, the title awarded by the prestigious Polish business newspaper “Puls Biznesu.” Mrs. Podyma-Milczarek is also included in the ranking of 50 most admired female personalities of Poland.

It seems that Poland might be indeed a very good decision by Unum, despite a tiny market share so far.

How About UK Business?

Management is confident that Brexit will not significantly affect the operations of the UK business. The fundamental conditions will not change for them: the policies issued by the UK subsidiary are almost exclusively written in the UK and cover policyholders based in the UK. Consequently, these policies will not be affected by the UK's exit, and they will not need to obtain additional insurance licenses to be able to continue writing these policies. Also, the employees that support the UK business reside in the UK and will not need to change residence status after the exit.

However, there is risk of the overall weakening of the UK economy, as well as weakening of the British pound sterling, which would unfavorably affect their consolidated financial results. The adjusted operating income (in pound sterling) fell already from 2017 to 2018 by 3%, following the decrease of 8.6% from 2016 to 2017 (source: Unum UK Operating Results on 10-K for 2018).

I could not find any ranking of life insurers in the UK which would include Unum, but if we do some back-of-the-napkin calculations, we get a rough picture of the Unum’s market share.

According to the website of Unum Limited (name of the UK subsidiary), they protected in 2018 over 1.4 million people in the UK. Given that from Q1 2018 until now there have been between 32.40-32.70 million people in work in the UK (according to the Office for National Statistics, current employment is 76.1%, the joint-highest since comparable records began in 1971), we get about 4.3% participation of Unum in employees coverage. However, employee benefits often cover also members of their family. If we divide the number by 3-4 (insured employee & spouse and 2 children), we arrive at about 1% share.

Interest Rate Matters For Reserves And Income

As every insurance company, Unum needs to keep reserves to meet their claims needs according to the Risk Based Capital ratio. Sustained periods of low interest rates in the long-term investment market may adversely affect their reported net investment income and the discount rates used in reserving for insurance products and projecting the pension obligations, which may adversely affect the results of operations or financial condition. In the last earnings conference call of 1 May, John Francis McGarry, Unum Group’s Executive VP & CFO, expressed clearly that they would love to see interest rates go higher. However, they still feel comfortable with the current rates.

How Unum Came To My Attention?

Unum popped up as the number 1 stock on my screen which I call “Cash Rich.” This screen selects undervalued stocks with the main focus on Price to Free Cash Flow ratio. So what makes Unum a buy for me?

TTM Revenue $11.69 billion is above their 5 years’ average of $11 billion; the management provides guidance of sales growth between 6% and 8% for 2019.

Their Free Cash Flow per Share increased from 4.96 in 2017 to 5.5 in 2018.

Their TTM Free Cash Flow of $1.6 billion is above their 5 years’ average of $1.15 billion.

Price/Forward Earnings 5.99 is below their 5 years’ average of 9.04, although trailing P/E is slightly above the 5 years' average (13.26 to 13.13).

Price to Sales is currently 0.61, below the 5 years' average, 0.85.

Company is also recovering from the 2018 EPS sudden drop (by half in comparison to 2017, due to increase in reserves) and their TTM EPS of $2.46 is already higher than 2018 EPS of $2.38. Unum is creating a strong value for shareholders with an up-trending Book Value Per Share, which increased from $39.70 to $42.76.

The strong belief in future positive results is demonstrated by an increase of 9.6% in the quarterly dividend paid on its common stock. The current TTM yield is 3.19%, with about a 41% payout ratio (source for all ratios: Morningstar).

Unum continues as well with repurchasing their stock - Unum’s board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $750 million of the company’s outstanding common stock through November 2020. Unum has used the drop in its share price to the mid-2016 levels and reduced their share count from 227 million shares in 2017 to 220 million shares in 2018. As the CFO said in the already mentioned earnings conference call:

“We thought just returning to our normal kind of $400 million a year rate was a very reasonable thing to do.”

What To Expect?

My strategy assumes rotation every month, unless the same stock occupies the first place for a following month. As a median holding period is 40-60 days, and UNM has just entered my screen, I assume that it will be replaced within about two months by another higher ranking stock. I count on about 6-10% return from this position. I base my estimation on the fact that, besides strong fundamentals, from the technical analysis point of view, its current MFI(14) is below 40 and increasing, and price touches lower Bollinger band. Given this situation, I expect a light bounce when other value investors jump on this wagon with me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.