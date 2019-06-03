SPY: Is This Pullback Finished?

The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has turned bearish, is oversold and looking for at least a short-term technical bounce. After that, we expect a retest of the bottom. The real bounce may come with July earnings reports. Meanwhile, we expect the SPY to continue testing the downside. Let’s look at the fundamentals and technicals that support our conclusion.

Fundamentals

We provide our subscribers with a daily report on our fundamental and technical Buy/Hold/Sell signals for the 500 stocks in the Index. Some 236 have Sell Signals for our most important important signal, which combines both fundamentals and technicals. Since this is a capitalization-weighted list, we are going to look at these signals for the five largest-cap stocks and then the longer list of the top 30 stocks by capitalization.

Here is our list of the five stocks with the largest cap weighting in the Index. You can see our fundamental, Fund, and technical, Tech, buy signals. We combine these signals to come up with our most important Buy/Hold/Sell signal found in the SID column. We sort the list with the highest SID grade at the top.

As you can see Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the only one with a Sell signal. Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is borderline with a weak Hold. However, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have Buy signals and that is bullish. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a weak Hold, just like GOOGL. The top five stocks are still slightly positive as a group. The leaders are still slightly bullish.

Here is our list of the 30 stocks with the highest capitalization, sorted by our most important signal in the SID column. This list includes the top five. Notice how many Dow index stocks appear on this list.

If you go down the SID column you will count only nine Sell signals out of the the top-weighted 30 stocks in the 500 Index. That compares to the 15 Sells we have had in the Dow 30 stocks. Combine this with the 236 stocks with Sell signals out of 500, and we see a neutral to slightly bullish market based on our fundamental and technical signals. It is not a bear market yet.

So far this looks like a normal test of the 200-day long-term trend, which has changed from a bullish uptrend to a sideways, consolidating trading range. Any bad news and we have a double-top bear market breakdown. Any good news and we have a breakout and resumption of the bull market. The president's tweets will make or break this market, at least until earnings growth resumes. Unfortunately, earnings are dropping instead of growing.

The 500 consensus earnings for 2019 is about $168 and $187 for 2020. So if we apply a 15 PE to $177.5 it equals 2,663. The market, as of this writing closed at 2752. The SPY closed at $275.27, shown on the chart below.

Technicals

In our March 26 article we identified the SPY target as $271.2. Here is the monthly chart for the SPY showing the signals we like to look at and explained in my book Successful Stock Signals. Notice how the signals have moved with price in the past, as shown on the chart, and you should see a correlation to the current moves in these signals. If you have chart-phobia, just read our notes on the chart or below the chart and forget trying to read the signals.

At the top of the chart is Chaikin Money Flow. You can see price moving sideways while money flow has continued to drop. The same thing happened last time money flow dropped.

Just below money flow is the price chart. We have drawn a price support line and price is currently sitting near that first support line, below the last top in price. We expect a small technical bounce at this support level. We expect the traders will short this bounce, expecting a retest of support, and possibly a breakdown below support at $275. Our next price support line, drawn on the chart, is just below $260.

Below these price level supports are some worst-case support levels used by traders. The 38% retracement level is around $246 and the 50% retracement near $233. We think July earnings reports will help the market avoid testing these low numbers, but anything is possible with presidential posts on Twitter. The president is unpredictable and the markets hate uncertainty.

Conclusion

The fundamental and technical Signals for the 500 stocks in the index lead us to believe that the market continues moving sideways in a trading range. It is now testing the bottom of that trading range. Our target for the SPY is around $260. More bad news around China and Mexico could cause a breakdown to lower support levels. We are not ready to call this a bear market yet, but we can easily see how that could happen. We expect July earnings to give the market a bounce. We will see if the earnings forecasts continue to drop after the July earnings are reported.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.