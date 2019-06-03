Public/Private Arbitrage In Oil And Gas: Buckeye Partners Goes Private

The gap between public and private valuations in the oil and gas industry was highlighted yet again in the recent announcement that Buckeye Partners (BPL) is being taken private for a 27.5% premium to its prior day share price and a nearly 100% premium to its low a few months earlier. It is being bought out by IFM Investors, a pension fund owned private equity fund.

Here is a 1 year chart of BPL, which reflects Buckeye specific issues as well as an overall public investing malaise in energy related securities, and then a sales process and finally a sales premium for the challenged company:

And here is BPL's performance versus the Alerian energy infrastructure index (AMLP) and the mid cap oil and gas equity index (XOP):

Buckeye had slightly under-performed the Alerian index, buoyed by asset sales, and both have outperformed the XOP upstream focused index.

Source: BPL Presentation

If you trade at a 10x Ebitda multiple and sell assets for 12-13x EBITDA that are "not integrated" and aren't core assets, you'll see share price accretion, as reflected in BPL's share price recovery in late December 2018 and early 2019:

IFM is acquiring Buckeye's assets AND bringing along the management team: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring the Buckeye business and management team under the IFM umbrella." So how was it economic to take BPL private? BPL was trading with fairly active volume over the 12 month period before the take-private, at prices that were at times almost half of the take-private price.

With a great mission like IFM's: "to selectively grow the capability of our firm to improve the retirement outcomes of over 15 million workers globally represented by our investors" - one might think that mission could be better achieved through buying publicly traded portions of a business like BPL without paying up nearly 100% from its low to buy the whole thing, just to keep current management in place.

There are two take-aways from this. 1) there seems to be a non-economic preference to own entire energy assets instead of owning proportionate parts of them through units or shares in the public market and 2) there is a value opportunity as a flexible investor to opportunistically buy the same or higher quality businesses that are being taken private, at a discount to the take private price.

As discussed in this prior article, I was fortunate to have invested in and then become the chairman of the board of a Canadian public company that received a hostile bid in 2018, and navigated that process to an increased bid and successful all-cash sale of that company - at a 78% premium to the share price the day before the take private offer.

And there are public companies that are either seeing significant insider buys - like Rich Kinder buying $100 million of stock in Kinder Morgan (KMI) or vending out assets to private equity backed companies for implied valuations in excess of their entire businesses - similar to what Buckeye did before their sale for just under 12x EBITDA to IFM. With an energy index (PSCE) chart this bad, and with infrastructure and energy private equity funds like IFM loaded up with cash - as much as $189 billion of dry powder according to Prequin, now is a great time to be shopping for these divergent value opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

