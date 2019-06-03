Foot Locker: What's It Really Worth

Current situation

Foot Locker (FL) had a less-than-stellar Q1 2019, missing both consensus earnings per share as well as revenue projections. That whiff led directly to a 30% nosedive in the stock's price since 21st May, which was a couple of days before the earnings call for Q1 2019. In this article, we'll be examining if the selloff is justified by doing a valuation of Foot Locker. We will value Foot Locker step by step, starting off with its current position, moving on to what the future holds for the company, and transforming that story into meaningful numbers that we can input into a valuation model.

However, what I do know is that the retail environment for shoes is very tough. There are multiple threats in play, from the spectre of death that hangs over all of retail (Amazon (AMZN)) to other brick and mortar retailers like department stores which are starting to stock shoes, thus offering customers a compelling value proposition by saving them time and money.

The real advantage specialized shoe retailers have over generalist retailers is their carrying of a wider range or more premium products. The good news here is that FL management seems to understand this, with their heavy investment into young companies which offer potential synergies. The best example of this would be their $100 million stake in GOAT, an online sneaker-resale marketplace, which offers Foot Locker a better channel to hardcore sneaker fans as well as access to digital tools.

In terms of margins, Foot Locker looks middle of the pack, lagging its peers in terms of gross margins but being slightly above average in terms of operating margins.

Foot Locker Nike (NKE) Genesco (GCO) Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) Skechers (SKX) Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Average Gross Margins (%) 31.0 44.03 47.84 49.72 45.54 49.04 44.53 Operating Margins (%) 11.0 12.38 3.88 10.47 8.99 15.70 10.4

(Numbers sourced from Wall Street Journal)

Management has also generally been good stewards of capital. Over the last year, they've repurchased 7.8 million shares at a cost of $375 million and returned $158 million of cash to shareholders through dividends. Those moves only make sense if those funds are not needed for reinvestment to support the company's existing operations. A quick way to find out is to check if capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues have dropped compared to previous years and to check if the company has increased its cash position. If the company has built up cash and hasn't neglected capex, then distributing dividends is the most sensible thing to do with the cash for a mature company. A business that isn't growing doesn't need as much reinvestment, and it's rare for management teams to accept that.

Year (Fiscal Year Jan-Feb) 2019 2018 2017 2016 Capex (in USD millions) 274 289 266 230 Revenues (in USD Millions) 7939 7782 7766 7412 % of revenues 3.45% 3.71% 3.43% 3.10%

(Numbers sourced from Wall Street Journal)

As seen in the table above, capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues were relatively stable over the past four fiscal years, while the cash balance hovered around the $1 billion mark. This implies that management is rational in its capital allocation and indicates that they prioritize the welfare of shareholders, which is (sadly) rare on Wall Street.

Supporting this hypothesis is how management plans to close about 165 stores, a full 5% of the company's retail footprint. The store closures will be concentrated in Foot Locker and Lady Foot Locker in the U.S., and 602, the Foot Locker, and Runners Point in Europe. Runners point, in particular, had been underperforming in terms of comparable sales, and this shows that management is quick to pull the trigger on under-performing stores.

Overall, Foot Locker is moving fast. They've done a lot over the past year in terms of investing in new initiatives in order to retain brand recognition alongside the necessary duty of closing down underperforming stores and re-positioning the company for what the future holds, which brings us to the next point.

What the Future Holds

Management has guided to a mid-single digit gain in comparable sales and double-digit growth in EPS, which seems a bit high to me. Costs are likely to rise going forward as they continue to invest in digital initiatives and management estimates that SG&A is likely to rise by 60 basis points for the year.

With costs rising, the only opportunity for maintaining margins is raising prices. However, raising prices is unlikely to be an option for Foot Locker since their "markdown rates [were] nearing personal best" (Source: 2018 Q4 earnings call) in Q4 2018. This implies that further opportunities from reducing markdowns are unlikely to appear and indeed, with competition in the retail space heating up those markdowns are likely to come back. Thus, Foot Locker is going to be hit with a double whammy of falling prices (from markdowns) and rising costs, which is going to have an adverse effect on margins.

That's not all. So far, decreasing unemployment and the rise in household disposable income has been enough of a tailwind that demand for shoes like those sold by Foot Locker has continued to rise, but as the economic cycle matures, there's very little space for decreasing unemployment to continue. At 3.6%, the unemployment rate in the United States is already the lowest it's been for at least five years.

With the rising competition and slowing tailwinds, I see gross margin improvement from lower markdowns being pushed back, and Foot Locker going back to gross margins of 30%. That is roughly the level in 2016-2017 when markdowns were higher.

Management has committed to shrinking the retail footprint of the business and rationalizing existing stores, which is a mark in favor of them. However, the flip side of shrinking retail footprint is that future growth will be driven solely by rises in same-store sales, which are harder to come by.

The bottom line is that Foot Locker's future doesn't appear very bright, with a triple threat of rising costs (which are necessary in order to remain competitive), falling prices (which it can't fight), and slow-to-non-existent growth going forward.

Stories to Numbers

The pessimistic story I've outlined above is all well and good, but what does that mean in terms of numbers? And where does it leave us in terms of valuation for Foot Locker?

Margins - Gross margins are likely reverting to the 30% level as mentioned above, which is not a huge drop. However, I see operating margins going to 5.5% (which is half of the current level) over the next three years due to Foot Locker's higher investment into digital platforms and increased competition in the space. I'm going to be honest and admit that I have a very pessimistic outlook on operating margins for Foot Locker due to the macro environment.

Reinvestment - I forecast the sales to capital ratio dropping from 4.95 now to 2.57 (industry average). That means that every dollar in capital reinvested yields on $2.57 in sales as opposed to almost $5 now. The drop reflects the low hanging fruit of high ROIC investments drying up due to increased pressure from other competitors in the industry.

Cost of capital - I obtained a cost of capital of 7.9%. There's nothing special to see here. The cost of equity was obtained by taking Foot Locker's beta and multiplying it by the implied equity risk premium of 5.08% and adding it to the 10-year treasury bond rate of 2.25%. The cost of capital looks high because Foot Locker is funded primarily from equity and has a relatively low amount of debt for its size.

Tax rates - I'm leaving it at 27.5% for convenience's sake because Foot Locker is operating in multiple countries, but the share of international sales is not likely to significantly shift in the future, with the number of foreign stores opening being negligible. For reference, Foot Locker has over 3,000 stores total, but only 14 in Asia.

Growth - Foot Locker is a mature company in a competitive market. I forecast a 1.5% growth rate in perpetuity, which is lower than its current growth rate of slightly above 2%.

Valuation

Given those inputs, I value Foot Locker at $47.85. I've pretty much modeled Foot Locker as undergoing a disaster of epic proportions. The efficiency of reinvestment is going down by 50%, their margins are being slashed in half and growth is falling below inflation. Yet, the value yielded is considerably higher than its price after the selloff. For me, the value I'm getting for Foot Locker stock is compelling, and the selloff has merely provided me with an excellent opportunity to buy in.

Is it undervalued? You bet.

