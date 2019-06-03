NETLease Is The Ultimate 'Sleep Well At Night' REIT ETF

By investing in net lease properties, the landlord has zero responsibilities and can simply collect his or her rent check and let the tenant deal with the headaches.

You may have heard me reference the three Ts in the past. That's what I refer to as toilets, trash, and taxes.

In 2008, Warren Buffett issued a challenge to the hedge fund industry, which in his view charged exorbitant fees that the funds' performances couldn't justify. Protégé Partners LLC accepted, and the two parties placed a $1 million bet.

Buffett has won the bet, Ted Seides wrote in a Bloomberg op-ed in May. The Protégé co-founder, who left the fund in 2015, conceded defeat ahead of the contest's scheduled wrap-up on December 31, 2017, writing, "for all intents and purposes, the game is over. I lost."

Buffett's ultimately successful contention was that, including fees, costs and expenses, an S&P 500 index fund would outperform a hand-picked portfolio of hedge funds over 10 years. The bet pit two basic investing philosophies against each other: passive and active investing.

When it comes to real estate, investors have taken note and followed suit, favoring ETFs over actively managed mutual funds charging higher fees. Lower-cost, diversified investing works.

Trying to pick the “winners” hasn’t worked for investors over the long term, particularly when you also have to overcome higher fees. But buying broad-based REIT ETFs based on market cap often leaves investors “diworsified” rather than diversified in a sector where fundamentals matter.

It pays to dig a little deeper when you invest in REITs while still heeding the lessons taught by Mr. Buffett. The newly launched NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) may help you do that.

Do you notice anything about the picture below? Lots of colors, but more important, lots of the same colors! Meaning the same levels of exposure to the same large-cap REITs that dominate the marketplace and occupy the top 10 holdings of nearly all broad-based equity REIT ETFs in the marketplace. Source: iREIT

These are all great REITs (and iREIT covers many of them granularly), but the largest REITs also trade at the highest multiples, and lowest yields. It's hard to win a race when you are starting so far behind...

The NETL, however, has taken an innovative approach to giving investors a smarter way to access a high-performing segment of the REIT market built on fundamentals, but left behind by broad-based ETFs like the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ), iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF), iShares US REIT ETF (IYR) and Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR).

NETL tracks an index built around guiding principles that have proven effective for investors for a long time, including diversification, value over growth, small over large. This ETF may be new, but the holdings aren't. They’ve simply been buried deep in broad strategies that allocate small weights to each of the small- and mid-cap names. Not one of NETL’s top 10 holdings can be found in any of the top 10 of the longest-standing REIT ETFs.

Source

Why Net Lease?

The REIT landscape looks very different today from how it did 10 years ago. The shift in REIT investors’ increasing preference to investing in ETFs rather than in mutual funds has also made an impact. Given that the largest ETFs are predominately market-cap weighted, this shift has led to capital flowing into the largest REITs and property types that happen to have larger participants.

Investors are left with a grab bag of REITs with different risks to consider, little understanding of what type of return to expect and overexposure to a handful of companies that happen to have the largest portfolios of properties. Net lease REITs represent less than 10% of these portfolios (as viewed below):

Source: NAREIT, Fundamental Income

Net lease REITs represent a segment of the market defined by a common business model rather than a property type that has generated outsize returns for investors over almost any period. It is also a segment of the REIT market that has been left behind by the trend toward passive investing in broad-based products and the continued focus by REIT-dedicated investors on property types that are valued higher.

For the first time, the NETL gives investors the opportunity to buck that trend and shake the groupthink while still being able to invest in a diversified, cost efficient vehicle.

Although “new”, there is limited counterparty risk to investors considering the reputable firms supporting the product, including NASDAQ (as the index calculation agent), NYSE Arca (as the listing exchange) and U.S. Bank (as the fund accountant, fund administrator, transfer agent, distributor and custodian). (Source: NETL Prospectus)

For those readers who do not know, net lease REITs are REITs that own properties leased to operating companies generally over long periods in which the tenants are responsible for managing the properties and for paying most, if not all, property expenses.

You may have heard me reference the three Ts in the past, and that's what I refer to as toilets, trash, and taxes. By investing in net lease properties, the landlord has zero responsibilities and can simply collect his or her rent check and let the tenant deal with the headaches.

Photo Source

These REITs have much more predictable cash flow than do REITs focused on multi-tenant properties, such as malls and office buildings, which leave owners with exposure to changes in demand for the properties and more property-management responsibilities. The result is higher margins with less of what can go wrong.

Source: NAREIT, Fundamental Income

There are good reasons for investors to prefer ETFs over mutual funds.

ETFs offer better liquidity, transparency, tax efficiency and lower fees. Mutual funds have struggled to overcome higher fees with smarter stock selection.

Additionally, REIT-dedicated mutual fund managers have long held an approach to investing that favors popular property types highly valued in the real estate market, and which focuses on the valuation of REITs relative to the value of the underlying properties.

While this makes sense on the surface, “highly valued” is another term for a lower yield, and the value of the underlying properties does little to drive cash flow growth unless the REIT sells the properties and reinvests in higher yielding assets.

Net lease REITs tend not to pass these tests as properties typically trade at higher yields and the REITs are generally valued at premiums to the underlying properties.

Investors are better served focusing on cash flow returns that are understandable and predictable. Net lease REITs offer just that, using a unique business model that generates returns from four distinct sources: 1) dividend yield; 2) internal growth from contractual rent increases; 3) internal growth from reinvestment of retained cash flow; and 4) external growth from raising capital at yields lower than where the REIT trades.

Source: Fundamental Income

Why NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF?

The NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF tracks the Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate Index (NNNLSCTR). The index covers 24 companies, with a weighted average market cap of $6.5 billion, that own over 23,000 properties across 50 states net leased to all different kinds of properties critical to the operations of businesses. Among others, these businesses include restaurants, drug stores, distribution centers, gaming and leisure properties, convenience stores, and health clubs.

The index was constructed with diversification in mind: No tenant represents more than 3.4%, it has no more than 20% exposure to any one tenant industry, and it also has no more than 5% exposure to any one state (except for Texas at 10% because, well, everything in Texas is bigger). The underlying portfolio provides broad and diverse exposure to the U.S economy with a weighted average remaining lease term to their tenants of 10.8 years. And it's simple to understand!

Net lease REITs also trade at higher equity cash flow yields than does the overall REIT market. Approximately 80% of this is used to pay a dividend that, at the end of the first quarter of 2019, was approximately 5% on a weighted average basis. The other 20% was used to reinvest in new assets.

In addition to the cash flow growth created by this reinvestment, the existing leases require rent to increase (on a contractual basis), typically between 1% and 1.5% per year on average. This results in incremental internal cash flow growth.

Lastly, many of the net lease REITs trade at yields that are lower than where they can invest (that's called arbitrage). The incremental cash flow generated for existing shareholders by this dynamic is a function of the difference between those yields, along with the size of the existing portfolios.

The more the new assets represent as a percentage of the existing portfolios and the larger the difference between the yield where the capital is raised and where the capital is invested, the larger the growth for existing shareholders. The combination of these four sources results in a total return in the low double digits.

Net lease REITs have consistently proven out this return model and have outperformed the REIT market overall over most any period going back one year, three years, 10 years or longer, as you can see below. That’s a lot of crescendos. And despite repeated outperformance, they still trade at equity multiples lower than does the broader REIT market.

More important, this business model can continue doing so going forward.

Operating businesses still own well over $3 trillion in real estate. More and more companies are choosing to lease rather than own their real estate because it's cheaper than using debt and expensive equity to capitalize these assets.

So, unlike REITs focused on popular property types highly valued in the real estate market faced with intense competition for these assets, Net lease REITs address a market 20 times the size of their current portfolios and compete against the inferior cost of alternative sources of capital.

Source

NETL gives investors a "pure play" on a proven business model in a diversified, cost-efficient vehicle. There's no need to take what the broader REIT market might gives you, to constantly pick stocks as you hope for the “winners,” or to pay someone higher fees to do so on your behalf with limited success.

Below is a quick comparison of the newly launched NETL ETF. Although the ETF was just launched March 22, 2019, it has been live since December 27, 2017 (17 months) +2.93% (ahead of the larger REIT ETF players). The NETL ETF has raised around $13.5 million thus far. We are including NETL as well as The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) in our REIT ETF Lab (available on iREIT on Alpha).

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Invest with the #1 Ranked REIT and #1 Finance Analyst on Seeking Alpha "Your articles should be mandatory in High schools and Colleges, as a separate subject on real estate investments." "Always well-written, factual, and very entertaining, and you did it the hard way." "Brad is the go-to guy, with REITs. Wonderful info, he has provided great ideas, on which I read & perform my own DD." "Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha, and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector." We are providing this special offer so you can sleep well at night...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.