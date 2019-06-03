New Product Approvals But No Cash Generation At Amphastar

Given the lack of a track record of incremental cash generation from new products, I don't believe it is possible to accurately value Amphastar.

Amphastar is also spending a ton on capex - some of which goes to a Chinese subsidiary that I am not excited about.

Generic pharmaceuticals can be a tough industry, particular for smaller players that can experience dramatic fluctuations in quarterly earnings due to product shortages, price changes, and new competitive entrants, making these businesses exceptionally difficult for investors to value. Stability of cash flow is not a given for many larger companies like Mylan (MYL) and Teva (TEVA), let alone the likes of Amphastar (AMPH). I last wrote about the company in late 2017, and over that time period, shares are up just four percent in spite of multiple product approvals and a dramatic turnaround in enoxaparin.

With the company posting 36% y/y revenue growth in Q1, one might have anticipated that shares would surge. This has not at all been the case, and I believe the cause is the company’s surprising inability to generate cash flow. Let’s dig into recent developments at Amphastar, and why I believe the company is stuck in neutral even as the company achieves double-digit revenue growth.

A lack of cash flow…

Over the past three years and the first quarter of FY19, cash flow generation has simply been poor. There is no getting around this fact, and if we adjust out stock-based compensation (a real expense that must be offset by buybacks to keep investors whole), the picture is quite bad.

Q1'2019 2018 2017 2016 Operating Cash Flow -$3,610 $38,191 $39,209 $38,560 Capex -$14,744 -$46,808 -$35,099 -$21,382 Free Cash Flow -$18,354 -$8,617 $4,110 $17,178 Stock-Based Comp -$4,674 -$16,680 -$17,087 -$15,124 Adjusted FCF -$23,028 -$25,297 -$12,977 $2,054

Source: SEC Filings, Detroit Bear

As we can see in the above chart, the underlying cash flow generation of the business has been horrible. In fact, roughly 40% of operating cash flow each year simply comes from adding-back stock-based compensation. Although the share count hasn’t changed much in the past few years, this is because Amphastar repurchases stock to offset dilution. This is a real cost that simply gets added back to earnings in the operating cash flow statement to slightly inflate free cash flow estimates.

Regardless, revenue climbed from $255 million in 2016 to $295 million in 2018, with revenue up 36% y/y in Q1’19 to $80 million. Overall, this should generate increasing cash flow.

…caused by multiple issues.

Multiple issues drive the lack of cash flow generation at Amphastar. In my opinion, one of the most troubling signs is the lack of incremental margin on new revenue. From 2016 to 2017, revenue fell by $15 million and gross margin fell by $14 million, meaning the drop in revenue caused a substantial dip in profitability. In 2018, Amphastar posted $54 million in incremental revenue only led to $16 million in incremental gross profit; meaning incremental profit carried roughly a 30% gross margin.

Generic manufacturing economics are relatively straightforward. Plant costs like power, machinery, maintenance, and other overhead are largely fixed, while the true incremental costs are API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) and labor, though this should be less pronounced due to automation and the ability for labor to become more productive if under utilized. What we see at Amphastar is that incremental revenue is not driving much in terms of incremental profit, possibly reflecting the overall downturn in the generics industry.

Amphastar’s largest finished product revenue driver in 2018 was enoxaparin – a relatively complicated low molecular weight heparin with a tough competitive environment. The product was on shortage, which allowed Amphastar to raise price and capture disproportionate market share, making it even more discouraging that the company did not post much gross profit growth. I believe this is a function of higher heparin costs, which is the primary input for enoxaparin.

Additionally, Amphastar’s API business, mostly tied to Mannkind, for struggling biotech MannKind (MNKD) is simply not generating a return. The company lost $6 million on $24 million API sales in 2018 after losing $6 million on $16 million of API sales in 2017.

On the plus side, gross margin jumped by 960 basis points y/y to 38.7%, meaning the margin profile of incremental revenue has somewhat reversed course. Still, gross margin below 40% is too low for a specialty generic company, and I think Amphastar needs to learn how to optimize its manufacturing footprint, whether that means cost restructuring or moving production to a lower cost geography than the United States.

What I find equally as troubling as the lackluster gross margin profile is the inability to leverage SG&A. Amphastar cited litigation expenses against Momenta and Sandoz as the primary culprit, but I would like to better understand this dynamic. Additionally, as mentioned earlier, stock-based compensation is simply running far too high for a company that barely generates any free cash flow.

Beyond P&L cost items, capital expenditures continue to run relatively high, and I think the primary culprit is capital spending in China. Amphastar invested $21.8 million in its Chinese subsidiary, ANP, in 2018, which eventually put the company on a path to being spun-off. Amphastar entered into a private placement agreement with individual investors in China which generated $57 million in gross proceeds, valuing the ANP subsidiary at ~$135 million. Amphastar retained 58% ownership, but I believe making pharmaceuticals for the Chinese market will ultimately be a low ROI activity, thus this capital spending is unlikely to generate a strong return over the long run. There are also some issues with related-party transactions regarding the China business, though I don't have a strong opinion on whether or not they are relevant, as I would personally not attribute much value to China beyond heparin procurement for enoxaparin.

On the positive side, Amphastar spent $15.7 million in the United States and $9.3 million in France on capex, so the underlying business likely generated some free cash flow in 2018, assuming that only a portion of the capex in China related to heparin in China. Therefore, although cash flow generation has not been great, there is some validation that the underlying model can generate positive cash flow.

Still, no matter which way you spin it; Amphastar is not generating enough cash given its base of revenue, nor has it generated the ability to drive serious growth in incremental gross profit dollars when revenue grows.

No cash flow and volatility make the business impossible to value

Don’t get me wrong – there is a tremendous amount of value in creating generic drugs. Endo’s (ENDP) Par Subsidiary generates multiples of its likely cost of creating Vasopressin every month. Fresenius Kabi and Pfizer (PFE) boast defensible moats with their wide reaching generic injectable portfolios, and it is not unheard of for a company to achieve 30%+ operating margins in the generic injectable space.

That being said, valuing a smaller player like Amphastar is nearly impossible due to the lack of reliability of its cash flow. As you can see in the above analysis, Amphastar generated over $50 million in new revenue in 2018, but operating cash flow fell by $1 million. The volatility of market dynamics can turn a profit center like epinephrine into almost nothing in the course of a few years. Primatene Mist, the company’s OTC asthma inhaler, could be a more durable product, but we have yet to see if the company can take the product to the $60 million level that it achieved prior to being pulled off the market for safety issues.

The rest of Amphastar’s portfolio remains vulnerable to competitive dynamics, and the company simply does not have the product diversification to suffer a downturn in one product and remain resilient.

As I noted previously, there is a tremendous amount of pipeline value with generic versions of Advair and Vasopressin, but it remains to be seen if the company can successfully design and litigate the situation surrounding these products.

Due to Amphastar’s inconsistent cash flow track record and the lack of pipeline visibility, I believe it’s tough to understand the value Amphastar’s business. At current prices, the risk/reward looks about even given the upside of pipeline products is offset by a track record of failing to generate incremental revenue and higher margins. Frankly, a business like Amphastar is probably best suited to private ownership because the volatility of the cash flow makes capital allocation paramount. Amphastar’s management has yet to produce a track record that I believes merits at “trust them with the capital” view of the company as an investment thesis. I am staying away from the company at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSNUY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.