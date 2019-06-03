Shopify Is Richly Valued, Now And Even Years Ahead

Investors may have to wait four years or more before SHOP grows into its current high market valuations.

(Source: facebook.com/shopify)

The US stock markets have had very few big winners in the past volatile year. For a company that offers mundane services that include web hosting and merchant support, Shopify (SHOP) has defied the odds and reached a market valuation in excess of $31.5 billion this week despite having trailing twelve month revenues of just $1.18 billion. During Shopify's extraordinary rise, the bull and bear debate intensified, but I have not seen detailed analysis of the company's operating metrics to help justify its current valuations. This article will examine numbers beyond headline figures to give a more detailed prediction of the company's future earnings power. Even after making generous assumptions and ignoring risk factors, Shopify's potential earnings as far out as 2022 still do not justify the stock's current high market capitalization.

Merchant Processing Merger Mania

In a broad market decline on May 28, 2019 due to US China trade tensions, companies that offer merchant payment processing rose in tandem on the backs of Global Payments' (GPN) purchase of Total Systems Services (TSS) for $21.5 billion in stock. Two months prior, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) offered $35 billion for Worldpay (WP) which followed Fiserv's (FISV) $22 billion all stock offer for First Data (FDC) in January. It's not unreasonable to assume these buyouts played some part in Shopify's 85% rally since First Data's announcement five months ago. After all, merchant solutions represented almost 57% of Shopify's revenues in fiscal 2018.

If we examine the purchase prices of FDC, TSS, and WP along with PayPal Holdings (PYPL) and Square (SQ), which are more closely aligned with Shopify's online businesses, one can instantly conclude SHOP is not cheap.

The following table shows Wall Street's estimated 2019 EPS (non-GAAP excluding stock compensation) for these companies. From this, their 2019 forward PE, 2019 annual growth over 2018, and price to earnings growth, or PEG, can be calculated based on the closing prices on May 28, 2019. A PEG of 1.0 is considered fair value for a mature company while higher PEG values indicate potential market overvaluation.

Price 2019 Est. EPS 2019 Forward PE 2019 Est. EPS Growth 2019 PEG SHOP $282.43 $0.58 486.9 52.63% 9.25 SQ $65.82 $0.75 87.8 59.57% 1.47 PYPL $111.74 $2.98 37.5 23.14% 1.62 TSS $118.84 $4.88 24.4 9.17% 2.66 WP $120.65 $4.67 25.8 15.31% 1.69 FDC $25.80 $1.58 16.3 12.06% 1.35

(All data taken from each company's respective 2018 annual report and is linked to each symbol in the table.)

Since FDC, TSS, and WP are traditional payment processing and merchant support companies that have much larger debt loads than SHOP, SQ and PYPL, their enterprise value (market capitalization combined with net cash/debt) would give a more fair comparison. The last column in the table below shows the enterprise value to fiscal 2018 adjusted net income (non-GAAP excluding non-cash items as reported by their respective companies), which is similar to PE and helpful in determining the actual buyout valuation where debt is considered. From this table, we can see FDC, TSS, and WP were all purchased at roughly 30-36x last year's adjusted net income.

Enterprise Value 2018 Adjusted NI EV / Adjusted NI SHOP $29.24 $0.04 749.7 SQ $27.31 $0.23 120.8 PYPL $126.68 $2.23 56.8 TSS $24.95 $0.82 30.4 WP $45.01 $1.25 36.0 FDC $44.84 $1.35 33.2

(All data taken from each company's respective 2018 annual report, and all dollar figures in billions.)

Trailing and current valuations show Shopify is not cheap and far from the valuations its traditional peers were recently bought out. While it's unlikely SHOP would get purchased at current relatively higher valuations, the simple bear conclusion that the stock is too expensive based on trailing and current earnings wouldn't be accurate either.

The Fallacy Of Growth Projections

Presumably those who are buying SHOP at current valuations believe the company has the ability to produce strong earnings at some point in the future. Without detailed analysis, this bull thesis can be a fallacy that results from generalized extrapolation of recent growth trends.

For example, I've seen revenue extrapolations that based on Shopify's current metrics imply the company's merchants would produce more than $1 trillion in gross merchandise volume (GMV), or double Amazon's (AMZN) e-commerce market share last year. Total retail sales in the US were $5.3 billion in 2018 according to the US Census Bureau.

Other extrapolations imply Shopify's subscription base would reach over 250,000 Shopify Plus (larger merchants) and over 8 million regular subscribers; at the end of 2018 Shopify had 820,000 subscriptions including 5300 Shopify Plus accounts. These numbers, based on where Shopify is today and compared to the overall market potential, just do not make sense.

To avoid potential extrapolation fallacies, I will only analyze SHOP's potential earnings power for a period four years ahead. I believe this is long enough to allow most companies to execute their growth strategies but not excessively long in a fluid technology-driven industry where business models could be broken overnight.

Shopify's Subscription Solutions

Shopify's subscription revenue comes from online hosting services for its merchants. Monthly rates range from $29 to $299 for regular merchants and $2000 per month for Shopify Plus, which caters to larger businesses. The table below shows the company's subscription growth and monthly recurring revenues (MRR).

2016 2017 2017 Growth Rate 2018 2018 Growth Rate Shopify Plus 2500 3600 44.00% 5300 47.22% Regular Subs. 377500 609000 61.32% 820000 34.65%

We can see that the company's regular merchant subscriptions has already slowed due to the law of large numbers. In 2018, Shopify added a net 211,000 regular subscriptions which translated to a 34.7% annual growth. This is down from 231,500 additions in 2017. Thus it would be more accurate to project future growth using additions instead of growth rates. Compounding growth rates on top of already large numbers can easily result in an extrapolation error described above. In order to give an optimistic projection, I will assume annual additions stay level at 211,000. This takes regular merchant subscriptions to 1.66 million by the end of 2022.

Shopify Plus subscriptions are still growing rapidly at an annual mid- to high-40s percentile rate. Since the base is very low and because growth rates actually increased slightly last year, I will use a slightly higher 50% compounded annual growth rate to determine subscription levels four years out. This takes Shopify Plus subscription levels to 26,800 ending 2022.

Total MRR Plus MRR Plus Subs. Regular MRR Regular Subs. Plus Monthly Regular Monthly Ending 2017 $29.90 $6.30 3600 $23.60 605400 $1,750.00 $38.98 Ending 2018 $40.90 $10.40 5300 $30.50 814700 $1,962.26 $37.44

(All data taken from Q4 2017 and Q4 2018 reports. MRR dollar amounts in millions.)

From the table above, average MRR for regular subscribers was at $37.44 at the end of last year, down slightly on an annual basis. This tells us that the majority of regular merchant subscribers chose the lowest basic subscription service. The drop indicates the ratio of subscription plans might not change moving forward, but again to achieve an optimistic estimate, I will assume the average monthly subscriber revenue grows by 3% matching inflation to reach $43.00 at the end of 2022.

Shopify Plus average monthly subscriber revenue actually increased by 12% in 2018 to $1962. This suggest the company has been able to attract a slightly higher ratio of larger clients. Assuming this trend continues, we arrive at a monthly Shopify Plus subscription rate of $3087 in the same four-fiscal-year time frame.

2020 Subscriber Revenue Projection:

Subscribers Monthly Revenue MRR Shopify Plus 26800 $3,087.00 $82,731,600.00 Regular Subs. 1660000 $43.00 $71,380,000.00 Total MRR: $154,111,600.00

By the end of 2022, these projections estimate Shopify's annual subscription revenue to be $1.85 billion (total MRR x 12 months).

Shopify's Merchant Solutions

Shopify's merchant solutions revenue are mostly derived from payment processing for their merchant subscribers. This segment also includes other services such as shipping and cash advances. To reach a future revenues estimate, we need to estimate the company's gross payment volume (GPV) relative to its merchants' gross merchandise volume (GMV). GPV is the revenue Shopify can generate from their merchants' gross sales.

Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 GMV $11,900.00 $14,000.00 $10,000.00 $9,100.00 $8,000.00 $9,100.00 $6,400.00 $5,800.00 GPV $4,900.00 $5,800.00 $4,100.00 $3,600.00 $3,000.00 $3,500.00 $2,400.00 $2,200.00 Revenues $180.00 $210.30 $149.60 $134.20 $114.10 $128.90 $89.00 $80.10 Penetration 41.18% 41.43% 41.00% 39.56% 37.50% 38.46% 37.50% 37.93% Revenue / GPV 3.67% 3.63% 3.65% 3.73% 3.80% 3.68% 3.71% 3.64% Y/Y GMV Growth 48.8% 53.8% 56.3% 56.9% 66.7% 65.0% 69.0% 74.0%

(Data is taken from SHOP's 2018 annual report. All dollar figures in millions.)

The table above shows SHOP's GPV penetration of GMV and has ranged between 38-41%. The inability of the company to break out of this range suggests some merchants, such as larger retail brands, process payments themselves. The slight 5% annual penetration growth may suggest other non-payment processing services are accounting for this segment's revenues. If we assume annual penetration growth rates can remain at 5% over the next four fiscal years, penetration levels will reach roughly 50% by the end of 2022.

Despite a fairly optimistic rise in GPV penetration, the table also shows derived revenue as a percentage of GPV hasn't changed much at all in the past two years and hovered around 3.7%. This makes sense because in a highly competitive payment processing industry, it's unlikely companies can raise their commission rates. 3.7% is actually a very high number and almost double the industry. The only explanation is the inclusion of other services such as shipping and financing.

Finally, we need to estimate GMV, or the gross sales of Shopify's merchants. Since the company doesn't break into exact details the ratio of GMV from regular subscribers and Shopify Plus subscribers, it's impossible to estimate future GMV from subscriber growth, which we already looked into above.

Instead we need to apply the GMV growth trend which is clearly decelerating on a sequentially basis due to the law of large numbers. The GMV annual growth rate fell from 71% in 2017 to 56% in 2018 and currently stood at 48.8% in the first quarter of 2019. Applying the same growth rate deceleration, we reach 2022 GMV of $125.2 billion and at an annual growth rate of 21.8% for that year.

2019 2020 2021 2022 GMV $59.70 $80.54 $102.76 $125.16 GMV Growth 44.20% 34.92% 27.59% 21.79%

(Dollar figures in billions.)

In this example we can estimate Shopify's 2020 merchant solutions segment to reach $2.32 billion in revenues.

GMV GPV @ 50% Penetration Revenues @ 3.7% GPV 2022 $125.20 $62.60 $2.32

(Dollar figures in billions.)

Compiling 2022 Earnings

From the segment revenues arrived at above, Shopify's 2022 total revenues would reach $4.17 billion. The revenue mix in this estimate of 45% subscription and 55% merchant solutions is not far off the 44/56% mix in the first quarter of 2019. Since the revenue mix is about the same, we can apply a 56% gross margin to the 2022 revenue estimate and reach a gross profit estimate of $2.34 billion. I believe this is a fair gross margin assumption since SHOP's gross margin has ranged tightly between 54% and 58% in the past 8 quarters; the slight variation correlated with the company's revenue mix in any given quarter.

Shopify's operating expenses are more tricky to estimate because it's ranged between a wide band from 57% to 69% of revenues and have not decreased with scale evident in the 67.4% level for Q1 2019. The percentages have been fairly consistent in the past 8 quarters, and the only area we can safely assume could be lowered are sales/marketing and research/development costs. A third reduction in S&M and R&D at its lowest ratio to revenues in the past two years would bring total operating costs to around 40% of revenues. Stock-based compensation, which was a hefty 6% of operating expenses based on 2018 figures, will be stripped out at the end to reach non-GAAP adjusted earnings.

We can now arrive at an estimate GAAP net income level for 2022 if we assume non-operational line items remain neutral and a tax rate of 21%:

Revenues: $4.17 billion

Gross Profit: $2.34 billion

Operating Expense: $1.67 billion

Operating Income: $670 million

Tax: $ 141 million

Net Income: 529 million

With Shopify's share count increasing by at least 10 million shares annually for the past 3 years and is currently on track for a 12 million share increase in 2019, I think it's reasonable to assume the diluted share count will hit 150 million shares by the end of 2022 from the current 110.9 million share level. This would put 2022 GAAP EPS at $3.53.

From the table below, we can see Shopify has a very generous stock based compensation plan for its employees:

Stock Comp. Employees Comp. / Employee Comp. / Adj. NI SHOP $95.70 4000 $23,925.00 245.38% SQ $217.00 3349 $64,795.46 96.02% PYPL $853.00 21800 $39,128.44 38.25% TSS $248.00 19000 $13,052.63 30.21% WP $124.80 8186 $15,245.54 9.98% FDC $48.80 12820 $3,806.55 3.61%

(All data taken from 2018 annual reports of their respective companies. Dollar figures for the Stock Compensation column are in millions.)

Share-based compensation was 8.9% of revenues in 2018 and based on the company's 2019 guidance will increase further to $160 million or 10.7% of revenues at the top end of its 2019 revenue guidance. If we assume stock-based compensation doesn't increase further on an absolute basis at $160 million:

Net Income: $529 million

Stock Compensation: $160 million

Adjusted Net Income: $689 million

Non-Gaap EPS: $4.59

This compares to a non-GAAP analyst's average EPS estimate of $0.94 in 2020 and implies a two year annual compound growth rate of 121% to reach the $4.59 2022 non-GAAP EPS. Based on the most recent closing price of $282, SHOP would be trading at about 61x 2022 earnings when annual revenue growth rates would drop close to 20% using the metrics described above.

Conclusion

Shopify does have a very good business that helps small and individual retailers compete on a more level playing field with larger retailers, but the company also operates in a very competitive industry with players much larger and more established. This will likely keep margins for the industry very competitive and the arrival of new players already eyeing e-commerce could further put pressure on future margins.

There is really nothing stopping a new competitor from taking subscriptions away from Shopify since websites can be ported without too much difficulty. This is very different from Amazon, for example, which operates a proprietary marketplace ecosystem and offers instant benefits to any new merchant reseller.

In addition, over half of Shopify's revenues come from merchant solutions such as payment processing. Given the very fluid evolution of non-cash payment options, new technological trends could render this revenue stream void very quickly. I don't think it will be too long before large companies leverage their platforms and user bases to create an online shopping experience that completely bypasses Shopify's payment solutions. For example, instead of shopping at a website of yesteryear, customers would shop and pay for an item through large social media platforms.

This doesn't mean online stores won't exist, nor invalidate Shopify's business model, but I do believe the scale to which Shopify can grow in its current form is heavily exaggerated by Wall Street firms who currently have high price targets on the stock. I'm sure we all remember how many dotcoms completely vanished two decades ago despite glowing analyst projections of hundreds or thousand dollar price targets. Momentum trading could boost SHOP near term, but investors who pin their hopes on growth and valuations should take caution with Shopify.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.