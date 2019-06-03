Ford Motor: That's It, Here's Why I Am Out

Trade tensions escalated further at the end of last week when the U.S. threatened to impose new tariffs on Mexico. U.S. auto companies including Ford Motor (F) sold off sharply on the news as many of them produce cars in Mexico and will be hurt by new levies and a potential supply chain disruption. Since guidance risks have further increased on the back of the tariff announcement, I have sold out of Ford Motor last week.

Trade War Update

U.S. President Trump dragged another country into the trade war that will face new U.S. tariffs on its imports: Mexico.

On May 31, 2019, the U.S. President tweeted that the United States will impose a five percent tariff on Mexican imports. New tariffs are expected to go into effect on June 10, 2019.

Further, U.S. President Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Mexican goods to ten percent on July 1 and then by an additional 5 percent each month for three months. Taxes will stay at 25 percent "until the illegal immigration problem is remedied".

Obviously, opening up a new front with Mexico in the trade war is not good news for Ford Motor of General Motors (GM), both of which produce cars in Mexico and import them back to the United States. Rising tariffs, if implemented, therefore post a direct margin challenge to Ford Motor and have the potential to derail the company's 2019 earnings and negative affect its guidance.

Further, China is said to prepare an "unreliable entities list", according to a New York Times article, in response to U.S. trade tariffs and to the blacklisting of Chinese technology firm Huawei. Unreliable entities, according to China's Ministry of Finance, are companies that "do not follow market rules, violate the spirit of contracts, blockade and stop supplying Chinese companies for noncommercial reasons, and seriously damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies".

What U.S. companies are going to end up on China's "unreliable entities list" is anybody's guess at this point, but the list certainly will be made up of large U.S. (technology) companies with sizable businesses in China. As a result, everything points to a further deterioration in trade relationships, not to an improvement.

More Bad News

The bond market continues to flash a warning sign: The yield curve has further inverted, which can be seen as a recession warning.

An inverted yield curve means that short-term bonds yield more than long-term bonds, which economically makes little sense. If anything, inverted yield curves point to a downturn in economic activity, and increased risk to corporate earnings in 2019 and 2020.

50-60 Percent Chance That Auto Companies Will Pull Their Earnings Forecasts

Given the most recent developments in trade, I think the odds have risen to 50-60 percent that Ford Motor and General Motors will both slash their earnings forecasts for 2019, under the condition that tariffs on Mexican imports indeed go into effect in June. New tariffs are definitely going to hurt U.S. auto companies and pose a significant margin risk. Tariffs are ultimately born by the U.S. consumer as companies tend to pass on tariffs and other taxes. Hence, Ford Motor could see increasing pressure on domestic sales, a bright spot in recent quarters. If U.S. sales start to slide, this could put further downward pressure on Ford Motor's stock.

I Am Out

I sold Ford Motor last week (I got stopped out) when Ford's share price dropped below $10. Though Ford's shares are far from being overvalued, the risk/reward simply is no longer attractive: The U.S. economy will likely head into a recession in 2019/2020, in my view, and new tariffs could catalyze this event. Downward earnings revisions would also result in higher forward P/E-ratios for Ford Motor and General Motors.

Data by YCharts

As a result of growing downside risks, I have taken major portfolio actions in the last two months and liquidated nearly half of my portfolio. I sold General Motors @$38 at the beginning of May for similar concerns.

Your Takeaway

Ford Motor's guidance risks further increased last week. It is very hard to see a catalyst for rising stock prices in the auto sector after trade negotiations collapsed spectacularly last month. Things have gotten much worse with the U.S. threat of new tariffs on Mexican imports, which are poised to negatively affect Ford Motor and increase prices for U.S. auto buyers. An inverted yield curve is another sign of potential trouble. There is no reason, in my view, to be long U.S. auto stocks anymore as the risks are tilted to the downside. I am out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.