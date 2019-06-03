The Asset Allocator: Does Global Diversification Still Work? (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
Should investors finally throw in the towel on global diversification after the S&P 500’s trouncing of everything else for over a decade now?
This brief podcast (4:11) argues that if the path to riches were knowable, one would expect the most highly trained economists to be among those who discerned it, yet they’re always wrong. Giving up on asset allocation and putting everything into the S&P 500 strikes me as actually guaranteed to become painfully wrong.