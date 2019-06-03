The Asset Allocator: Does Global Diversification Still Work? (Podcast)

Summary

Should investors finally throw in the towel on global diversification after the S&P 500’s trouncing of everything else for over a decade now?

Had you invested in a globally diversified ETF like the SPDR Global Dow ETF, you’d have seen average annual returns of just under 10% for 10 years straight.

That’s amazing, except that, had you put that money in SPY, you’d have made over 15% annually, compounded, for over a decade!