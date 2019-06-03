Agilysys' Run Looks To Be Near An End

The addressable market, particularly in gaming, might have a ceiling on it, and long-term margins are lower than many software plays.

But valuation already has incorporated much of the story here: AGYS is thinly profitable, and EV/revenue multiples are close to those seen in nearby acquisitions.

The bull case for Agilysys (AGYS) at this point is relatively simple: the company has hit an inflection point. The developer of POS (points of sale) and PMS (property management systems) for the gaming, restaurant, and hospitality verticals has been undergoing a turnaround for somewhere between three and fifteen years, depending on one's perspective. The heavy lifting is done, and Agilysys is ready to shift into growth mode. Given how the market treats software companies - particularly those with recurring revenues as ~half of their base - that suggests potential multiple re-rating as well, and attractive upside for AGYS stock.

The bear case, however, isn't much more complicated. AGYS has priced in some of the upside already, gaining over 50% from late January levels to reach a post-crisis high. (All-time highs are barely a point away.) Profit margins are relatively thin, and EV/revenue multiples are getting close to those in peer acquisitions. There's likely a limit to the addressable market in the key gaming vertical, and long-term margins are going to be much lower than those seen elsewhere in the software space.

At this point, the case for caution seems a bit more reasonable. AGYS isn't quite priced for perfection, or at levels where a short case might look intriguing - but it's truthfully not far off. And as with a number of small- to mid-cap software plays, the model isn't nearly as attractive as the pure SaaS (software-as-a-service) plays whose growth and multiples are among the highest in the market. Agilysys has done a solid job in transforming its business in recent years, and there's likely to be some growth ahead. At this point, however, it's hard to argue that the market hasn't figured that out, to at least some extent.

Patience Pays Off

Agilysys started in the 1960s as electronic components distributor Pioneer-Standard. It's long since exited that business, along with IT distribution and solutions, using much of the cash gained in the sales to build out a software business targeted mostly toward the hospitality industry. After exiting the retail vertical in 2013, Agilysys began developing an integrated software platform that covered all aspects of the guest experience:

source: Agilysys May presentation

Point of sale solutions generate almost two-thirds of revenue, PMS a quarter, with 9% coming from inventory & procurement offerings and 3% from document management. In terms of end markets, casinos drive the majority of sales: 56% according to the most recent presentation. Agilysys has solid share, particularly in Las Vegas, with customers including Caesars Entertainment (CZR), MGM Resorts International (MGM), and Boyd Resorts (BYD). Hotels, resorts and cruises drive another 26%, foodservice 17%, and restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare another 1%.

The development of the new offerings took some time - and some patience from investors, as growth was rather minimal. It did look like revenues had inflected in fiscal 2016, as Terrier Investing wrote at the time - but in retrospect (see the AGYS FY17 10-K) the company benefited from a few large projects. AGYS shares, meanwhile, traded sideways.

Of late, however, performance has improved markedly, and AGYS shares have responded in kind:

Data by YCharts

And there has been some good news here. Fiscal 2018 revenue was flat, but subscription revenue rose some 35%. FY19 performance was much better. Revenue rose nearly 11% year-over-year. Software sales climbed over 20%, and subscription revenue 23%+ to nearly 18% of the total.

Margins expanded nicely as well. As reported, Adjusted EBITDA rose only 13%, roughly in line with revenue. But the company shifted its development practices this year, meaning it no longer capitalizes some development costs. Adjusted EBITDA less capitalized software cost, per figures from the Q4 release, rose from ~breakeven to $8 million; adjusted EBIT swung from a $6 million loss to a nearly $5 million profit.

The company is guiding for more of the same in FY20. Revenue is expected to grow 11%. Adjusted EBITDA should climb 25%. Margins will still be in the 8% range - leaving plenty of room for expansion, and leverage, as revenue increases going forward.

So the time and money spent on development seems to be paying off. As CEO Ramesh Srinivasan put it on the Q4 call, in FY19 "we made the transition from a turnaround company to a growth company". Looking forward, end markets look solid, particularly in hotels, which management has targeted as a key opportunity. International revenue rose from 6% of the total in FY17 to 9% in FY19, and there's room for improvement in markets like Macau. PMS - which is software only - should see growth accelerate, which will increase the proportion of revenue from software, helping margins and potentially investor demand given valuations in the space.

Innovation continues: updates to the rGuest platform position the company to go after major hotel chains, an effort that already has begun with wins at several Hilton (HLT) properties. New modules will target golf and spa customers in FY20. In restaurants, the company has rolled out a mobile order application that allow servers to use iOS or Android devices to take orders - and another that allows guests to enter those orders. And retention has improved, climbing above 95% per the Q4 call.

The story here seems to be playing out - finally. Agilysys is posting double-digit growth, has strong end markets, and company-specific catalysts in PMS and potentially golf, spa, and international. In that context, the rally of late makes some sense.

Questions at $22

The concern is whether the rally has gone too far. At the least, it does seem like the easy money potentially has been made. Based on FY20 guidance, AGYS trades at a heavy 35x+ EV/EBITDA. Forward EV/revenue is just shy of 3x.

In the context of the software space, that's perhaps not that high. But this isn't the same model as those of the pure-play SaaS providers trading at high-single-digit or even double-digit revenue multiples. Again, subscription revenue was less than 18% of total fiscal sales. Product revenue is 25% of the total - and gross margins are in the low 20s.

Indeed, looking even at acquisition multiples in and around the space, AGYS is essentially in line. Oracle (ORCL) took out Micros for 3.2x revenue and 16.2x EBITDA. That company, too, had driven double-digit revenue growth in the preceding two years. Radiant, Hotel SystemsPro, and internationally-focused Trust Group went at 3.5x-4.5x revenue and mid-teen EBITDA. The multiple expansion seen of late leaves AGYS likely reliant on consistent growth going forward to drive above-market upside.

And while there's a good story here, plus strong FY19 results and FY20 guidance, there's still a bit of a "show me" aspect to that growth. FY19 benefited from comparisons to a somewhat disappointing year before. Per the K, hotel IT budgets rose 15% in 2018 - but that transformation isn't going to continue forever. Even the focus on the gaming vertical seems a potential risk: new unit development in the U.S. likely is going to be light over the next few years.

What worries me more broadly is that the story sounds better on the surface that it does looking close. The growth in subscription revenue sounds impressive, but as seen most clearly in FY18, a good chunk of that growth simply is a shift from licenses to subscriptions. (A similarly misunderstood shift led American Software (AMSWA) to soar and crash last year.) And maintenance and professional service revenues remain a substantial part of overall revenue.

The focus on the gaming vertical seems attractive, given growth in that market. But Agilysys seems to have an outsize presence in Las Vegas, where hotel/resort tech spending likely is coming first, meaning it may benefit less from the next wave of growth at the regional level. Elsewhere, the company relies on hotel spending in year ten of an economic expansion, suggesting at least some level of cyclical risk.

Valuation in the context of the overall space looks attractive, particularly relative to larger and better-covered names. But for this type of software model, in this vertical, it's not notably cheap. At the least, the gains of late seem to price in at least some of the opportunity here.

This is an interesting story, and one worth keeping an eye on. But it does seem like at this point, the story at the least has made its way to the market. Agilysys has earned its gains so far - but I'm not sure how much is left.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.