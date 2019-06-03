U.S. Recession Risk Falling: No Need To Go Defensive Just Yet

The general economy looks just fine, it's those last two events we've got to think about as investors.

This does not include the effects of whatever trade war - or Trump's just announced tariffs over illegal immigration on Mexico.

By the standard measures the risks of a US recession fell last month and are below the usual average risk.

Recession Risk Over-Rides Most Other Concerns

Our basic task as investors is to walk away with more money than we started with. Sure, we can identify the most lovely company, search out that undervalued bond, that growth stock. But if the entire economy is going to turn on us then that will be the over-riding influence on whether we prosper or not.

Thus the importance to us of these macroeconomic indicators. We need to make sure that whatever interesting situations we've identified, the ebbs and floods of comparative advantage, aren't overwhelmed by a tsunami of the economy in general.

So, whether a recession is likely or not is important to us.

The reason being of course that if there's a recession a'comin' then we need to reorientate our positions to be defensive against those macroeconomic forces. In the domestic economy there seems to be no sign of one. It does depend upon what happens in this trade war though.

The Recession Indicator

Moody's Analytics does a risk of recession indicator:

So, the risk of a recession is fading - by this measure. We should note that the historical average is 22%, so we're below the normal risk. Which is pretty good given that we're still in one of the longest economic expansions in the modern history of the American economy.

We can also look at regional data:

We seem to be doing pretty good.

Yes, But, Trade War

The important thing to note is that this is to measure recession risks by the usual and historical measures. The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 3.6% in April, the fourth consecutive monthly gain. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield averaged 2.53% in April, compared with 2.57% in March and 2.68% in February. Our preferred measure of the yield curve—the difference between the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield and three-month Treasury bill—inverted recently. Initial claims for unemployment insurance averaged 212,500 in April, less than the 214,800 in March and among the lowest this cycle. Claims are very low and suggest the labor market remains healthy.

Housing permits edged higher in April. Consumer confidence rose from 124.2 in March to 129.2 in April.

Our problem here is the basic one that afflicts all macroeconomics. We've not really got useful data before WWII - OK, maybe the 1930s. And we've only got that data for a handful of economies. Roughly the rich world, maybe 20 or 30 or so over that period. That's just not enough for us to be doing science. We're doing correlation, sure, but not much more than that. And we really do know that some recessions were caused by this thing over here, others by that over there. That last one was, originally, a general collapse in house prices right across the US, something that had never happened before.

So, using those traditional measures isn't failproof.

But, Trade War

We aren't including either the China stuff nor Trump's latest with Mexico:

What could push the odds of a recession higher is policy. President Trump has announced plans to impose a 5% tariff on all goods imported from Mexico, effective June 10. The latest threat is tied to the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S. from Mexico. Trump said the tariffs will rise to 10% on July 1 if illegal immigration persists, and by an additional 5% for every successive month, up to 25% by October 1.The initial tariff on Mexican imports appears small compared with those imposed on others, including China. However, the U.S. imported $350 billion in goods from Mexico last year and the supply chains with the U.S. and Mexico are more intertwined than those between the U.S. and China. Therefore, the spillover effects on the U.S. economy would be more significant than the 5% tariff would otherwise suggest. The U.S. auto supply chain will likely feel the brunt of this. If the initial tariff is implemented, it would be approximately a $17.5 billion tax on U.S. businesses and consumers.

If those do go into effect then obviously our recession considerations change, But not as much as our opinions of US automakers do.

Our Investor's View

By the usual measures the US is about as far away from a looming recession as it ever is. Macroeconomic conditions thus are pretty sweet. That means we should be concentrating upon individual investment opportunities, not the general background. This is, sadly, without taking into account the new Trump tariffs.

My reading of this, my opinion, is that general conditions are just great here in the domestic economy. But we're going to have to see about those Mexican tariffs. The car makers could be badly hit. The usual reason for a US recession is actions by the Fed to cool the domestic economy. More rarely, there's some domestic factor - say the deflation of the housing bubble - which causes one. We can't see, in our numbers, any indication of anything like that at all. Our recession risk is solely that trade war and how it plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.