VersaBank: A Curious Case Of 2 Extremes

However, the company has done very little to market their success, posing a major stumbling block to shareholders wishing to see tangible returns.

Introduction

VersaBank (OTC:VRRKF) (VB.TO) is a Canadian bank + fintech company providing great value to its customers yet has almost no brand awareness. As a result, shares are trading at a huge discount (30% below book value) but has gone almost nowhere over the past year. After some digging, the author has found VB to be the most efficiently operated bank out of ALL Canadian banks. Yet, the lack of any traction in terms of sales and marketing poses one the most severe investment risks in the ENTIRE Canadian banking sector. For some relief, there are definitely a couple of catalysts to watch out for, and the company is experiencing good financial growth. At the end of the day, however, VersaBank is a company of two extremes. Let's explore whether a prudent investor should add it to his/her portfolio.

The Incredible Metrics - But There is A Catch!

On the first look at its balance sheet, VersaBank undoubtedly waives one of the major risks to investing in the Canadian banking sector - too much residential mortgages! With talks of an imminent recession, housing collapse, bubbling home prices in Vancouver and Toronto, and CAD yield curve inversions, VB certainly offers relief for many investors' concerns, as the company (impressively) built a whopping $1746M in assets with less than 4% exposure to residential mortgages. Now obviously, any negative developments in home prices will certainly impact other sectors, such as receivable purchases, but luckily, VB offers further relief for this problem.

As shown above, although over 50% of VB's portfolio are debt collections, the company had a stunning 0.02% credit default rate in 2018. This is 26 points lower than the Big 5 Canadian Banks: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Bank of Montreal (BMO) The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). What is more impressive is the low repurchasing default rate was achieved with virtually little exposure to retail and investment banking at all. This definitely improves confidence in management's highly disciplinary strategy to walk away from all loans not meeting a stringent set of credit criteria. What's more, this can be reflected in VB's profitability as well.

At 2.91%, VB's net interest margin is 115 basis points higher than its Big 5 competitors. To date, no single bank from the sector has been able to best VB in terms of efficiency. By selecting high-yielding loans with the lowest possibility of default, VB's strategy is turning into double-digit profit growth for shareholders.

With double-digit Y/Y growth on core earnings, VB is besting the industry growth by nearly 2000 basis points. This translates to roughly 7x forward earnings and 0.6x forward P/B values in 2019, and only 5x forward P/E and 0.55x P/B in 2020. The stock is on sale. Not only so, but VB can prove its value by delivering the most competitive retail deposit rates in the country.

Let's Compare This to the Big 5:

TD ePremium Savings Account: 1.05%

Scotiabank Savings Account: 1.05%

CIBC eAdvantage: 1.05%

RY High Interest: 1.00%

BMO: 0.80%

In terms of retail banking, VB beats the big 5 hands down in terms of offering the best price for consumers (the above quotes are BEST offers for high interest savings accounts, lower ones can't even compete in terms of rates). Since VB is a fintech company, all deposits are only made online, which may put off consumer traffic in terms of trust. However, this also means the company does not need to spend any overhead on branches and tellers, and maintains a passable efficiency ratio of ~50%.

Most of the time, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Unfortunately for VB, this is one of those times. Let's now look at a list of metrics where the company begins to fall short.

Here Comes The Catch

The company is conservatively leveraged to the point where they are too conservatively leveraged. With a credit default rate of just 0.02% AND over +15% Y/Y growth in revenues, VB has the potential to at least double its return to shareholders by maintaining its leverage ratio to that of its peers at around ~5%. This is evident in terms of the company's overall profitability, measured using the ROE metric:

Return on Equity (2018):

TD: 16.9%

Scotiabank: 14.9%

BMO: 14.6%

RY: 17.6%

CIBC: 16.6%

VersaBank: 8.08%

While trading 50% below that of the Big 5 in terms of value, VB is also 50% less profitable. This may explain why the discount explains in the first place, however, by no means is this due to the result of poor operations. Let me explain, due to regulation restrictions, VB cannot maintain a leverage ratio beyond ~11.56%. This is because VB has not yet achieved Advanced Internal Rating-Based status used by the Big 5, which allows the low risk loan portfolio being risk-weighted to be much higher than the actual intrinsic risk that the portfolio warrants.

VB has begun applying for this status, and if achieved, would allow the company to achieve the 25:1 risk assets to capital (4% leverage ratio) dictated by Basel III. This process may take up to 2 years and hence, poses a slight risk in the short term. The author's concerns, however, isn't really focused on this issue. There is a far more concerning problem to be discussed.

The Top Investment Risk - Caveat Emptor!

There are advertisements being pumped out for every single Canadian Bank, in every single platform one could think of (TV, Newspaper, Billboards, Facebook, Twitter...) except from VersaBank. That's right, the company has built a remarkable portfolio of assets from referrals, private brokers, and private networks alone. Yet, everything may just stop there. No sales and marketing efforts = scale up to a certain point, and silence thereafter.

To prove how abysmal the situation is, here is a quick search of the company on social media:

As we can see, VB has zero social presence. In fact, the only results on social media for VB came from 1) crypto websites writing about the company's new venture, VersaVault (which has no financial results and hence has been omitted from the article) and 2) stock news pundits (including another Seeking Alpha Contributor). More concerning, however, is the company's income statement below.

Let's compare this to how VB's competitors value communicating their banking experience to their customers: (Amount spent), (% of Total Revenues):

TD: $803M, 2.07%

Scotiabank: $581M, 5.08%

BMO: $673M, 2.88%

RY: $1049M, 2.46%

CIBC: $327M, 1.83%

VersaBank: $0, 0%

Again, as mentioned in the analysis, VB has the best financial margins in Canada, offers great value to their customers, has a stock on deep sale, but nobody has any idea who the heck these guys are. The $0 spent in advertising certainly has not helped at all in terms of scaling the business to its potential. This has translated to a rather negative experience for shareholders as well. Since the high of early 2018, many are left "holding the bag" as the stock has fallen and moved almost nowhere since then.

Final Thoughts:

Financial Health: A+

Strong balance sheet, the best net interest margin in the country, top credit quality, and conservative leverage. I don't see any reason why VB does not deserve a top rating here.

Earnings Growth: A

Double-digit EPS growth, double-digit revenue growth, net income climbing while interest costs are decreasing. A solid A is given here.

Company Value: B+ (A+ once the company is AIRB compliant)

Yes, the company is trading at 0.7x P/B and just 5x 2020 earnings, but keep in mind, the company's Return on Equity metric is 50% lower than comparable peers due to lack of AIRB. This makes the book value discount much less enticing. However, the capital ratio is due to regulation constraints, and not from poor operations. Once the company achieves advanced Basel III status and operates at 4.00% leverage ratio, VB will potentially have the best ROE in the sector due to it already having the best NIM margins in all of Canada (not to mention a sweet boost to its stock price).

Marketing Efforts: F

The downhill begins here.

It is rather sad to see that because of the $0 spent on sales and marketing, potential customers are being led to the Big 5 (who spent over $3B in ads last year combined) to use more costly banking solutions. Sorry guys, while it is very impressive VB has scaled so much based solely on internal referrals and private connections, one can only grow so much without any advertising efforts. VersaBank has the most efficient metrics in Canada, and has the capability to provide great value to customers, but no one knows who these guys are. Eventually, scaling the business will turn into a major headache as growth hits a ceiling.

Shareholder Friendliness: D

Another gloomy one, poor liquidity for both U.S. and Canadian investors and dividend yield is 75% below that of the Big 5 Canadian banks. But most importantly, frustrated shareholders are likely to sell en mass due to poor brand awareness, driving this stock well below $5 before overshooting its book value. There is no reason why a cheap stock wouldn't get even cheaper, plenty of "dime" stocks are trading below book value, only to fall into pennies later.

Conclusion: Total Score: C+ (an A once issues become resolved)

Yes, the stock is trading at a discount, yes, the financial metrics are good. But at the end of the day, no one knows who these guys are due to the lack of any meaningful sales and marketing efforts. As a result, the stock is likely to go nowhere or even downwards until 1) there is either traction in terms of awareness or 2) the company becomes more profitable after securing AIRB status. Here's the interesting part for some relief, when either other of the two events occur, the stock price is likely to appreciate dramatically and rapidly well beyond its fair value. Therefore, I am staying well away from this stock for at least 1 year, and consider it a strong buy IF either of the two catalysts are at play. For now, the illiquidity and lack of awareness risks are too severe for any cash to be deployed. With just a 1% yield, the stock is just not competitive enough to hold during this time when any of the Big 5 Canadian Banks are paying over 3-5% in dividends and are twice as profitable as VB.

