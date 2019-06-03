Envision Solar Has A (Long) Path To Profitability

Introduction

I am by nature more comfortable evaluating and investing in "value" situations than I am with "growth" situations, but I had someone ask me about Envision Solar (EVSI) the other day and I said I would take a look. The company manufactures solar-powered EV charging stations and is currently both tiny (market cap under $30 million) and unprofitable (the company lost $3.6 million in 2018). What makes EVSI potentially exciting is the projected growth in ownership of electric vehicles and, consequently, the increasing demand for charging stations. The bull case for the stock involves the company getting in early on the EV boom and scaling up considerably over the years by increasing market share in a growing industry, while a skeptic might wonder if the company will be able to make the leap to profitability after years of losses. After spending time getting to know the company better, I think EVSI's product offerings and unit economics provide a path to profitability, but the company will need to dramatically increase sales to make it happen.

The Product

To begin, let's look at EVSI's flagship product, the EV ARC™ (Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger).

(Source: S-1 Filing)

As can be seen from the graphic, the product hardware essentially includes a large solar panel, a battery, and charging device, weighed down by a large metal plate. There is technology within the panel apparatus that is able to track the movement of the sun and adjust the panel angle accordingly, and the charging technology allows for three vehicles to charge simultaneously. Despite the somewhat complex looking hardware, the idea behind the ARC is simple: the solar panel collects energy from the sun during the day, the energy is stored in the multiple batteries, and drivers are able to charge their vehicles from the batteries whether or not the sun happens to be shining.

As a self-contained unit, the EV ARC provides some natural advantages over competing EV charging solutions. Given that the energy for charging comes from the sun and is stored in batteries, an EV ARC does not require any connection to the power grid, giving potential customers the flexibility to place a unit wherever it may be needed and without the extra overhead of working with a power company to establish a connection to the grid. You could plop an ARC unit out in the middle of the desert and it would function just as effectively as if you set one up in an urban municipal parking lot. The self-contained nature of the product also means that the units are relatively easy to transport to new locations, as they can be loaded onto a truck and then set up elsewhere with minimal effort needed to get the unit up and running again. Finally, because a connection to the power grid is not required, an ARC unit is more likely to be able to function in the event of a natural disaster or other types of grid disruption. It is worth noting that because the entire product is solar-powered, there might be additional appeal to use ARC charging units among those for whom sustainability is a priority.

EVSI also offers a Solar Tree product, which is similar to the ARC but is larger in scale, supporting the charging of additional vehicles (or larger vehicles like electric buses) at the expense of the unit needing to be permanently attached to a particular location.

(Solar Tree product. Source: S-1 Filing)

The company also has patents pending for solar-powered street lamps and an automated drone charging solution, though both products are still in the development stage and are not yet on the market. Despite being on the market, EVSI management has commented that Solar Tree sales did not have a material impact on revenues for the company in 2018.

Unit Economics

While management doesn't explicitly state the unit economics of their EV ARC product, they do give a lot of clues in their SEC filings, press releases, and investor presentations. I will begin with the caveat that some of my estimates are a best guess based on the information available, but I think the general picture they provide is a reasonable starting place to begin a deeper analysis. With that being said, here is what I found.

I came across multiple different numbers for the average selling price of an EV ARC. I found a YouTube video overview that suggested the selling price was around $57,000 and an article that pointed to a $61,000 number, but I think the number is closer to $66,000 based on various orders mentioned in the company's SEC filings. For example, management has said that the company sold 18 EV ARCs in Q1 for a revenue total of $1.2 million ($66,666 per unit sold), the company sold 90 EV ARCs in 2018 for a revenue total of just over $6 million ($66,666 per unit sold), and a new order of 50 EV ARCs for a total of $3.3 million was recently announced ($66,000 per unit sold). I understand some of the revenue in these deals included service charges to set up the machines, but historically, these costs have been minimal, so I think it is reasonable to use $66,000 as an estimate for average sale price.

Figuring out how much it costs to build an EV ARC is also a bit of a puzzle. I started with the company's S-1 filing that includes their 2018 financial results and statements from management that they estimate "fixed" costs of goods sold to be 18% of revenue. In 2018, the company listed cost of revenues at $6.3 million. Management describes "cost of revenue" as:

The Company records direct material and component costs, direct labor and associated benefits, and manufacturing overhead costs such as supervision, manufacturing equipment depreciation, rent, and utility costs, all of which are included in inventory prior to a sale, as costs of revenues. The Company further includes shipping and handling fees billed to customers as revenues, and shipping and handling costs as cost of revenues."

(Source: S-1 filing)

With such a wide definition of cost of revenue, the $6.3 million number seems a good base to sort out the full cost of producing an ARC unit. If we use the 18% fixed cost ratio put forward by management, that would imply that the fixed costs for producing ARC units are about $1 million a year. The company states that materially all of their 2018 revenue came from the sale of 90 ARC units, which means that if we divide the remaining $5.2 million of "variable" costs by 90, then it looks like it costs about $56,000 to acquire the materials to build a unit, assemble the unit, and then deliver it to the customer. Running the same exercise on the company's Q1 numbers results in a similar, though slightly lower number of $53,500 per unit. Because this is a growth story, and in my mind, growth requires more optimistic thinking, I use the $53,500 value going forward, so keep in mind I am trending towards generous estimates. If we take out the "fixed" costs of production, it looks like EVSI has the potential to make about $12,500 in gross profit per ARC unit sold.

The Path to Profitability

The next question I asked myself is how many ARC units will EVSI need to sell each quarter to break even. In addition to the "cost of revenue" expense mentioned above, the company also accounts for an additional $600,000 per quarter of "operating expenses", which I believe encompasses such things as executive compensation, sales and marketing, paying for company software, legal services, etc. If each quarter EVSI faces fixed production costs of $250,000 and operating costs of $600,000, then, in theory, the company needs to sell enough ARC units so that the $12,500 gross profit per unit can cover these expenses. If my math holds, this would mean that to break even, EVSI has to sell roughly 68 ARC units per quarter. For additional context, EVSI has built up over $27 million in NOLs that can be used against future income tax and has recently issued new shares to raise capital to pay off their debt burden (more on this later), leaving them with effectively no regular interest payments. In addition, for better or worse, EVSI does not offer any warranties for its products, so, in this case, there is not a looming specter of unforeseen warranty costs. All this to say that if the company were able to turn an operating profit, I would foresee this also translating to a net profit.

I think it is also a helpful exercise to consider how many ARC units would need to be sold to reach different PE ratios (assuming, perhaps unrealistically, that the company's market cap does not change). At the time of this article being written, EVSI has a market cap of ~$26 million. Thus, to achieve a PE multiple of 20, the company would need to reach a net income of about $1.3 million, implying that EVSI would need to sell 172 ARC units per quarter to cover the fixed production costs, operating expenses, and the $1.3 million in net profit. To reach a PE of 10, which is about where I would start to be interested as an investor, EVSI would need to be able to consistently sell 276 ARC units per quarter.

Part of the reason EVSI has had difficulty turning a profit is that they have overspent to create production capacity that they currently don't have the sales to justify. Management has stated that their factory and staff are currently producing about 1.5 ARC units per day, with staff working limited hours Monday thru Friday. Management has estimated that their true maximum capacity with their current production facility and staff could be as high as 5 ARC units per day, without needing any additional capital spending. With the current 1.5 units/day rate, in theory, the company could already produce roughly 33 units per month, or 100 per quarter, which would be enough to turn a quarterly profit. If the 5 units per day number is valid, which I find a bit unlikely but I will go with because this is a growth story, then the company could, in fact, produce enough ARC units per quarter to reach a PE of 10, assuming they could generate that many customer orders.

Can EVSI Get There?

So, if we are comfortable using my estimates thus far, the last big question to tackle is "is it reasonable to assume that EVSI could sell enough of its products to reach profitability?" To extrapolate a bit from the previous section, if we are looking at the company's break-even point for a full year, they would need to sell roughly 280 ARC units. For context, 2018 was a blow-out year for EVSI sales-wise (they tripled 2017 sales numbers), and over the full year, they sold only 90 ARC units. This implies that the company would need to increase their sales volume 3-4x to be modestly profitable. I think there are three major factors working in EVSI's favor and one major factor working against them.

On the positive front, just about any projection you look at these days indicates that there should be a whole lot more electric vehicles on the road in the coming years. EVSI management presents a number of different prediction graphics in their investor presentation, but I think this one is the most encouraging for investors in the space:

(Source: EVSI Investor Presentation)

Not only are the forward projections compelling, but it appears that the trend has been that figures from subsequent projections are increasing dramatically as well. I think it is clear that being part of an expanding market should provide a tailwind for future EVSI sales.

Also working in EVSI's favor is a general trend of solar panels and battery technologies becoming cheaper. Batteries and solar components currently account for 24% and 11% of the cost of revenue, respectively; so a substantial drop in costs for either component would make a meaningful impact on gross margins and require EVSI to sell fewer ARC units to reach profitability goals. EVSI management cites a study by Forbes indicating that battery prices, in particular, have dropped 80% since 2010 and are projected to drop another 50% by 2025. If we were to examine a situation where EVSI's battery cost did, in fact, drop 50%, this would translate to over a $6,000 increase in gross profit per unit sold, reducing the number of quarterly units needed for profitability down to around 45 units. Management has also suggested that it might be able to negotiate better terms with its suppliers if their purchasing volume were to increase substantially.

Finally, in mid-April, EVSI completed a $12 million public share offering to raise capital to pay off their debt burden of over $3 million and to build up a more robust sales team. Management has stated that their current and previous sales have been made directly up the executive team and that, prior to the offering, there was not much of a sales team to speak of within the company. If (and to be fair it is a bit of a big "if") we take this statement at face value, it would imply that if EVSI could produce and sell 90 ARC units in 2018 with no sales staff, then it might not be ridiculous to think that sales could be dramatically improved with a full-fledged sales team in place. Without the drag of ongoing interest expense and presumably an increase in gross margin as sales increase, I would estimate EVSI has a comfortable 2-3 year cushion to reach profitability with their current cash position before things start to get tight.

What would make me question EVSI's chances of success is the competition in the EV charging space. While the ARC unit does possess some competitive advantages over other company products, such as its lack of grid requirements and ability to be easily transported, the price point will make a high volume of sales difficult to achieve. Looking at EV charger solutions from competitors, the most expensive high-end charger I could find reference to was a DC fast charger from Blink Charging that was quoted at a maximum of $50,000, but even then, the average price was only $22,000. The high-end Chargepoint chargers seem to top out in the mid $30,000s, but both companies offer much cheaper models that also serve the basic purpose of charging a vehicle. Although these solutions require a connection to the power grid, they are also more compact, allowing them to be installed in locations where space is more limited or inside parking garages, shaded areas, etc. My concern would be that many customers will be satisfied with competitor products at a much cheaper price point, making it difficult for EVSI to capture significant market share. The market may well be able to support many companies and many products, but noncompetitive pricing will be a large hurdle for EVSI's future sales team to clear.

Conclusion

All in all, I don't think the EVSI bull case is just a pipe dream, which is more than I can say for a lot of other companies I have come across. The company has a real product that offers some advantages to customers and is tapping into a growing market, with a clear path to profitability if they can execute on sales growth. I would caution, however, that I think this path will be difficult to navigate and that success is far from certain given the competition in the EV charging space. EVSI is a name I don't see myself buying, but I can understand why the right kind of investor might be excited about establishing a small position in the company.

