Invesco: Long-Run Growth Momentum But Short-Run Headwinds

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is an investment management firm serving retail, institutional, and wealth management customers. The company has credit ratings of A2 and A from Moody's and Standard & Poor's, respectively. The price of IVZ reached its peak in 2018 and has been declining since then. In 2019, it shows signs of a rebound, but that process is disturbed by the market drop due to China-US trade disputes. Going forward, what are the risks and opportunities for IVZ and how will it navigate the era of great volatility?

Data by YCharts

Business Analysis

The investment management business is highly competitive. After the fast growth in 2017, IVZ's AUM saw severe reductions in 2018, primarily due to a decline in the market value of equities and investors' funding outflow. Approximately 43% of IVZ's total AUM was invested in the equity asset class and approximately 57% was invested in the fixed income asset. AUM is the base on which IVZ earns its investment management fees. As a result, in 2018, IVZ's net income dropped very fast.

Source: author, data from IVZ 10-K

IVZ's net income in 2018 dropped to $882 billion, a year-on-year decline of 5 percentage points. Shrinking AUM and adjusted fee rates both contribute to the reductions in net income in 2018, and that trend is likely to continue for the next two to three years.

Source: author, data from IVZ 10-K

Industry Trends

1. Business in Asia

One unique characteristic of IVZ is that it has a larger global presence in key markets than most of its peers in the investment management industry. In times when the market is booming, the diverse geographical exposure is a competitive advantage of IVZ. However, during times when the global macroeconomic and geopolitical risks intensify, IVZ can be particularly exposed to those risks.

The following graph shows IVZ's holding assets by client domicile in 2018. As we can see, despite being a leading investment manager in North America and Europe, IVZ also has a strong position in Asia, particularly China and India. As IVZ's business in developed Western markets keeps declining, it keeps expanding its market share in Asia.

Source: author, data from IVZ 10-K

For example, IVZ set a joint venture called Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Company in China, which is one of the largest Sino-foreign managers of equity products and brought IVZ strong growth in early 2018. It has also launched a fixed income fund for investors to buy into investment opportunities driven by China's Belt and Road initiative.

On one hand, IVZ's strong position in the Asia Pacific region means that it is more affected by market uncertainties over the China-US trade war than its peers. On the other hand, as developed western markets become increasingly saturated, the population-heavy emerging markets like China and India provide strong momentum for future growth, despite the near-term headwinds.

2. Active vs. Passive Investing

The following chart shows IVZ's holding assets by investment strategy in 2018. Although active investing is still the mainstream strategy, its share in the total portfolio is declining, as opposed to passive investing, which sees a significant yoy growth of 11.1 percentage points in 2018.

Source: author, data from IVZ 10-K

This reflects the industry trend that investors are constantly shifting to alternative, passive, and smart beta strategies. This puts increased pressure on IVZ's pricing as clients typically pay lower fees for passive investing than active investing. Besides that, distribution partners are becoming more selective in choosing asset managers to work with, and they begin to develop fewer partnerships with investment managers, which further reduces IVZ's ability to negotiate pricing.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, although IVZ's strong and growing presence in emerging markets provides long-term growth potential, IVZ will inevitably face significant challenges in the near future, as the China-US trade dispute remains unsolved, and investors' confidence keeps deteriorating. These market headwinds, combined with underperformance in active investing strategies, lead us to expect IVZ's AUM and net profits to further decline for the rest of 2019 and for 2020. As a result, investors are recommended against holding IVZ at this moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.